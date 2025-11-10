Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
LiberNovo launches Black Friday savings: redefine your workspace for health
Tech News

LiberNovo launches Black Friday savings: redefine your workspace for health

Nov 10, 2025, 11:10 am EST
4 min read

LiberNovo has launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale across the U.S. and Canada, offering up to 34% off its flagship LiberNovo Omni—the world’s first ergonomic office chair with a footrest that dynamically adapts to natural movement. Running from November 10 to December 5, the campaign highlights Omni’s advanced posture-correcting design, exclusive holiday bundles, and its feature at the Global AI Pitch Summit, marking a major milestone in LiberNovo’s mission to redefine how people work, relax, and recover.

LiberNovo launches Black Friday savings: redefine your workspace for health

The season for serious deals has arrived, and LiberNovo today launched its Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale across across the U.S. and Canada—with limited-time discounts of up to 34% on its flagship product, the LiberNovo Omni, the world’s first ergonomic office chair with footrest designed to dynamically support and respond to natural movement while sitting.

From November 10 to December 5, shoppers can experience innovative comfort and performance with the best ergonomic chair for anyone who works from a desk, backed by exclusive bundles, giveaways, and a spotlight at the upcoming Global AI Pitch Summit.

Global Reach, Local Launches

This year’s campaign focuses on North America, where the Omni ergonomic chair is now in stock and shipping directly from U.S. and Canadian warehouses—no pre-order required.

United States (PST): Nov 10, 08:00 – Dec 5, 08:00
Canada (EST): Nov 10, 11:00 – Dec 5, 11:00

Meanwhile, LiberNovo is expanding in Europe, where local warehouses are gearing up for the December 20 launch. European users can subscribe online for early updates and offers.
This global rollout marks a major milestone in LiberNovo’s expansion, reflecting a commitment to redefining how people work, relax and recover at their desks.

Sit Smarter. Pay Less.

As remote work and online collaboration become more common, consumers are choosing ergonomic computer chairs that prioritize wellness. Omni’s innovative features are the new standard of workspace ergonomics:

  • Dynamic Support System — Omni’s frame shifts in synchrony to follow natural movements, keeping the neck, spine, arms, and hips supported throughout every moment.
  • Bionic FlexFit Backrest — 16 pivot points and 8 adaptive panels recreate the spine’s natural S-curve, delivering even support from hips to shoulders.
  • Four Intelligent Modes — Upright & alert, focus, relax, and reset with a stretch function. The Omni delivers comfort for every moment, presenting, coding, gaming, or just decompressing.
  • Real Spinal Decompression — Recline to 160° and engage the OmniStretch function for spinal decompression and recovery at the push of a button.
  • Custom Adjustability — 4D armrests, 3D neck support, adjustable seat height, and optional footrest deliver a tailored fit for every body type.

For professionals, gamers, and wellness advocates, Omni isn’t just seating—it’s your daily companion. As an ergonomic chair for back pain prevention, it adapts to your daily movements, easing muscle strain while keeping you aligned, energized, and pain-free through every milestone.

Exclusive Black Friday Offers

During BFCM, shoppers can enjoy:
Up to 34% Off: Sitewide savings on all Omni bundles.
US: Starting from $803 (MSRP $1,099)
CA: Starting from C$1,223 (MSRP C$1,814)

Holiday Bundles: Choose from Standard, Pro, and Deluxe sets with added accessories. Orders over $800 or C$1,200 qualify for a spin on the Black Friday Prize Wheel—featuring rewards like chairs, footrests, gift cards, and even the chance to win your order free.

AI Summit Collaboration

LiberNovo is also counting down to the Global AI Pitch Summit Silicon Valley 2025 (Nov 15–16, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA), hosted by the Bay Area Founders Club. The Summit will feature:
Panel Discussion (45 min): “AI + Lifestyle: Redefining Work Environments and Well-being in the Age of AI” — experts from ergonomics and occupational medicine explore how technology can solve the global sitting crisis.

Brand Presentation & Demo (20 min): A live look at Omni’s design logic and how intelligent ergonomics reshape productivity.

Summit attendees enjoy added perks, including bonus reward points and exclusive bundle discounts, reinforcing Omni as the centerpiece of intelligent, health-driven workplaces.

Posture and Price Aligned

For LiberNovo, Black Friday is more than an annual sale—it’s a platform to highlight a mission: redefining mordern workspaces with wellness first design. In a world where the average professional sits for 9+ hours daily, Omni isn’t just the best ergonomic chair for short-term comfort—it’s a commitment to long-term spinal health, productivity, and well-being.

“We didn’t set out to build another chair. We set out to fix sitting,” said Alex Yan, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo. “This Black Friday campaign lets us share that vision globally, at a time when health and performance matter more than ever.”

Claim Your Comfort

The LiberNovo BFCM campaign is live now through December 5. Shoppers can explore bundles, claim rewards, and join the movement toward smarter sitting at libernovo.com.

Sit smart. Save big. Move naturally.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

