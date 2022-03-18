Magic Leap 2 headset merges VR & AR in 1 device with spectacular image quality & FOV

Magic Leap is back with a follow-up to its original HMD: the Magic Leap 2. It brings enhancements, a controller, and industry-ready applications. Will it help revolutionize VR and AR technologies or is it simply a leap forward?

Magic Leap 2 has enhanced capabilities and is enterprise-ready

There are quite a few virtual and augmented reality headsets available these days. However, not all are the same. Brands in general bring their own touch of quality and style, but many of these devices have their own unique strengths and weaknesses. More specifically, their own purposes.

For example, there are models geared toward gamers. Some are designed for meditation and relaxation. Then there are those, like the new Magic Leap 2 headset, which are made with industry in mind.

Magic Leap 2 includes its own controller

The Magic Leap 2 is the predecessor to the original Magic Leap head-mounted display (HMD). It’s a lightweight and ergonomic enterprise-ready gadget that brings improvements to its former design.

Developers and professionals will certainly benefit from it. And so will consumers—be that as direct buyers or as recipients of what the technology leads to over the course of time.

The new Magic Leap 2 headset has a lot to offer, so augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enthusiasts won’t want to miss this one. Let’s go ahead and take a closer look at what the new Magic Leap can do and how it can help industries.

Features a more effective 70º field of view

Right out of the gate comes the first of the Magic Leap 2 headset’s biggest features: an efficacious 70-degree field of view (FOV). It’s easily 2x larger than the original version.

Magic Leap accomplishes this by adding height and expanding to a vertical aspect ratio. The result helps simulate multiple focal distances and create a more natural FOV.

There’s a more effective 70-degree FOV in the device

As far as other AR devices like this go, this is a highly significant enhancement. While the change probably isn’t all that surprising, given the nature of such evolutions, it was inspired by user feedback. It’s good to know that Magic Leap pays attention to what its customers say.

Includes spectacular image quality and dimming

The latest Magic Leap 2 headset doesn’t stop at just improving the FOV. It also improves the image quality at a best-in-class level.

More notable this time around is its new image dimming capabilities. Images can be dimmed in ways that help enhance the subject while darkening backgrounds.

This will be particularly handy when viewing AR and VR content since these activities can vary in needs. For those wondering, you’ll be able to select when you want to activate this feature so that you’re not stuck with it when you don’t need it.

Provides holographic capabilities and a controller

A big part of augmented reality is the ability to place interactive 3D content on screen that incorporates our real-time environments. Through an HMD, you might look at a clean tabletop in your home and see a 3D object projected onto it.

Obviously, the object isn’t really there, but it looks as though it is because the display between the table and your eyes augments the reality you see. The Magic Leap 2 headset does this quite effectively.

Magic Leap 2 is ergonomic and comfortable to wear

The Magic Leap 2 is able to produce higher-quality holographic imagery. When it combines other abilities like the dimming we mention above, it further improves the overall look and feel of 3D objects. This will be important when greater attention to detail is required.

There’s also a new wireless controller that allows you to manipulate and interact with objects you place in reality using the headset. It’s a useful tool that can expand user options more extensively. We’ll keep an eye out to see what other kinds of accessories become available as well.

Offers a plethora of potential for multiple industries

There’s a slew of different industries that Magic Leap has in mind to benefit from its latest technology. From commercial manufacturing to health, defense, and others, it aims to reach a slimmer demographic than consumer markets, yet still a significant one.

For example, UC Davis Children’s Hospital uses Magic Leap’s tech to help prepare for advanced surgeries, such as the rare separation of craniopagus twin infants joined at the head. In regards to one of Magic Leap’s compatible applications, Dr. Veit Braun, Head of Neurosurgery at Diakonie Klinikum states “I now plan every aneurysm case with Mixed Reality Viewer from Brainlab.” It says a lot when surgeons are using the same technology to assist with such critical operations.

The new device is far lighter than ever before

Commercial businesses can also find new ways to implement the technology and empower their employees. The potential for using Magic Leap to train workers or simulate and solve complex problems is seemingly endless. The Magic Leap 2 headset will only serve to propel this further.

Is genuinely a leap forward—though not perfect

It’s of course worth pointing out that the new Magic Leap 2 isn’t without its issues. For example, AR images aren’t always realistic. They can still have the usual aura you tend to see in these gadgets.

The dimming functionality doesn’t apply to every zone. The wonderfully lightweight HMD design comes with one caveat: being wired to the main unit, which is a puck-shaped device like the original Magic Leap has.

All that aside, these quality-of-life issues, while they may be irritating, are also bigger problems for the general consumer and less of an issue in the Magic Leap’s intended settings. Functional use certainly appears to be the focus before convenience and style.

Magic Leap 2 tethers to a puck-shaped mini-computer

Despite the hang-ups above, the Magic Leap 2 headset certainly seems to carry the ball further down the field and toward the ultimate goal for VR and AR technologies. In other words, the new gadget is genuinely a leap forward. It will be interesting to see what new developments come from the industries seeking to take advantage of it.

The Magic Leap 2 is coming soon. Pricing is unconfirmed, but it’s expected to be just above the original Magic Leap device, which starts at around $2,295. More information is available here.