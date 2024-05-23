Microsoft Copilot+ review: Top-speed plus powerful AI

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 23, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

What's Copilot+ and how can it help you? Check out our in-depth Copilot+ review below. The technology is set to improve how you work, create, and connect across devices.

Microsoft Copilot+ review: Top-speed plus powerful AI
Image from Microsoft Build 2024 / Image Credit: AP

Microsoft’s use of AI in Copilot+ promises to transform how you work, create, and interact with your devices. As other tech giants aim to catch up by investing in AI-powered computing, it’s the ideal time to learn about the capabilities of Windows’ fastest and smartest PCs. And we’re here to help with our Microsoft Copilot+ review below.

Although AI-driven computers appear simple in concept, they present engineering hurdles, traditionally hindered by processing capabilities and battery limitations. So keep reading to uncover Copilot+’s potential as an AI-powered PC.

Basics of Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft partnered with top OEMs like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, alongside Surface, to launch Copilot+ PCs on June 18. The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop mark the debut of Copilot+ PCs from Surface.

Copilot+ PCs are a new type of Windows 11 personal computer with a supercharged neural processing unit (NPU). This special chip handles AI-intensive tasks like real-time translations and image creation and can complete upwards of 40 trillion operations per second.

To be a Copilot+ PC, a device must have:

  • 16GB of RAM
  • 256GB of storage
  • 40 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) NPU

Unfortunately, if you have a laptop with Intel Meteor Lake or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it won’t handle future Windows updates well. The first Copilot+ PCs will only use Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors.

Microsoft Surface Pro in color options

Qualcomm snapdragon X series processors

At the Copilot+ launch, Microsoft announced that Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus are the only processors currently capable of delivering Copilot+ experiences.

Qualcomm Technologies is boosting performance in Windows PCs with its leading NPU powered by Snapdragon X Elite. It offers the best NPU performance per watt for laptops, up to 2.6 times better than M3 and up to 5.4 times better than Core Ultra 71.

The integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU architecture delivers up to 24 trillion operations per second per watt. It excels in tasks like Super Resolution. With the leading Qualcomm Oryon CPU, the Snapdragon X Elite matches competitors’ peak PC CPU performance, using 60% less power.

Using a PC with a Snapdragon processor in the past often meant dealing with compatibility issues due to Windows on Arm. But now, Windows on Arm upgrades support Copilot+ PCs. This includes native Microsoft and third-party apps for Arm, as well as a new Prism emulator for solid compatibility with x86 apps.

More Arm64 apps are available, including Microsoft 365 apps. Other apps like Chrome, Spotify, Zoom, WhatsApp, Photoshop, and more now run smoothly on Arm. Slack and others will follow soon. 87% of app usage now has native Arm versions. Additionally, Adobe is bringing its Creative Suite to Windows on Arm.

Did you know that the Snapdragon X Series processor comes with an NPU capable of handling a whopping 45 trillion TOPS for AI tasks? This means it’s designed to significantly enhance productivity and creativity.

Microsoft Surface laptop at different angles

AI capabilities and features

Moving on to Copilot+ computers, Microsoft says they are AI-centric, thanks to NPU. Older AI PCs had NPUs but didn’t use them much.

Now, Copilot+ PCs’ powerful 40 TOPS NPU constantly runs in the background. It’s great for tasks that are best done on the computer itself.

The major new feature is Recall. Microsoft says it’s like having a superpower that gives you a “photographic memory.” Search through all the activities on your computer using natural language. Find whatever you’re looking for quickly and intuitively by using cues you remember.

Additionally, the size of your Copilot+ PC storage affects how many snapshots Recall can save. To use Recall, your PC needs at least 256 GB of storage, with 50 GB free. 

It’s essential to note that Copilot+ tracks user activity extensively, so you may have some privacy concerns because of past Microsoft practices.

However, you can specify particular apps or websites to filter out of your snapshots. Also, pause snapshots on demand using the Recall icon in the system tray. You can also manage stored snapshots by clearing selected ones or removing all snapshots from your device entirely.

Finally, snapshots from Recall are stored on Copilot+ PCs right on the computer’s hard drive. Encrypting the data on your device keeps them safe. If you have Windows 11 Pro or a business version of Windows 11, BitLocker also protects them.

Other AI features found only on Copilot+ PCs include:

  • Cocreator for generating images progressively
  • Windows Studio Effects for new creative filters and Portrait Light
  • Super Resolution for automatically enhancing existing games
  • Live Captions for translating audio from 40+ languages into English

Plus, Microsoft executives have recently mentioned that GPT-4o, the newest technology from OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, will be available in Copilot soon.

Performance and battery life

The Surface Laptop enables lightning-fast speed and seamless multitasking capacity. Here’s a snapshot of what the Surface Laptop offers:

  • 86% faster than Laptop 5
  • Powers up to 3 external 4K monitors
  • 45 TOPS NPU for seamless productivity
  • Longest battery life on any Surface: up to 22 hours (15″ model) and up to 20 hours (13.8″ model)
  • Variety of ports for connectivity
  • Lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7

Copilot+ is up to 20 times more powerful and up to 100 times as efficient for doing AI tasks than traditional PCs.

Compared to the M3 MacBook Air, these new laptops boast roughly 16% faster multi-threaded performance, with a claimed 46% lead in sustained performance.

Besides, the 22 hours of local video playback is impressive, showcasing a significant leap in Windows laptop technology. However, battery life can vary greatly depending on how you set up your device, how you use it, and other factors.

The Surface Pro is now 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9, capable of supporting 3 4K monitors with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G connectivity.

The highlight is the stunning new OLED with HDR display, offering high-quality visuals. It features an ultra-wide front-facing camera and a rear camera supporting up to 4K recording.

The Flex Keyboard provides stability, whether attached or detached, and now has a larger touchpad.

Bottom line

Featuring the world’s most powerful PC NPUs, Copilot+ is up to 100 times more efficient for handling AI workloads than traditional PCs.

Therefore, Microsoft anticipates 50 million AI-equipped PCs will be bought in the next year. This shows that faster AI assistants, directly on your PC, make upgrading worthwhile.

Take advantage of the power of Microsoft Surface Pro’s AI Copilot+ capabilities today! Discover more. We hope you round this Microsoft Copilot+ review helpful!

Tech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Amazon gadgets: Discover our top 5 smart home favorites
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Amazon gadgets: Discover our top 5 smart home favorites
Nowadays, people buying homes take any existing smart home gadgets into consideration before making an offer. Yes, smart home gadgets have become mainstream; they’re no longer the luxury of high-end buyers. So, if you want to improve your home’s convenience..
Tesla Powerwall 3 review: everything you need to know
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Tesla Powerwall 3 review: everything you need to know
Do you want backup power and energy independence features that don’t the bank? Add integration with solar panels, and you’re poised to meet your home’s needs with Tesla’s latest Powerwall. Want to learn more about it before taking the plunge?..
Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems Review: level up camping with your Tesla or Rivian
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fruble The Everyday Storage and Camping Systems Review: level up camping with your Tesla or Rivian
When my husband and I camp with our kids, organizing the stuff in our car is the key to success. It’s easier to have fun and relax when we can find utensils, clothing, coffee-making supplies, etc. That’s why owners of..
The best new tech gadgets you can buy right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best new tech gadgets you can buy right now
Keeping up with the latest tech developments isn’t easy. With constant innovation, there’s just so much happening. But that’s where the Gadget Flow editorial team can help. It’s our job to find the coolest new products and introduce them to..
Everything we know about Google’s Project Astra so far
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Everything we know about Google’s Project Astra so far
Google’s gone all in on AI assistance. At yesterday’s Google I/O event, the tech giant unveiled Project Astra, its new multi-modal AI assistant. Demis Hassabis, the head of Google’s AI development, hopes it will become a universal assistant, helpful in..

Popular Blog Posts

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best productivity gadgets of 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best productivity gadgets of 2024

Multitasking doesn’t work. Experts say that humans are hardwired to focus on one thing at a time—probably for the better. But that doesn’t mean we can’t strategize our workday (and desk space) to get more done in our 8-hour stint..
Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)

No, you’re not imagining it; everyday items are getting more expensive again (thanks, inflation). So, if rising prices are stopping you from buying gadgets that could make your home safer and more convenient, keep reading. The Gadget Flow editorial team..
Could we survive a day without internet? Exploring life offline in 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Could we survive a day without internet? Exploring life offline in 2024

You wake up every morning and start your routine, which, for most of us, includes catching up on the news. Whether this is about your friends, celebrities, sports, or current events, it usually begins on your smartphone or tablet. Even..
This wearable air purifier gives instant allergy relief in any indoor space
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This wearable air purifier gives instant allergy relief in any indoor space

Do you struggle with airborne allergies like pet fur, pollen, mold, or dust mites? If you do, there’s good news on the way because there’s a brand-new product to make your life easier. Respiray Wear A+ is an allergen-filtering wearable..
May the 4th be with you: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready, and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
Mother’s Day gift guide: 10 great gadgets she’ll love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Mother’s Day gift guide: 10 great gadgets she’ll love

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the mother in your life, you’re reading the right blog. In our Mother’s Day gift guide, we’ve rounded up some of the top gadget..