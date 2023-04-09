10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation

Lauren Wadowsky

Check out these 10 travel gadgets that will make your trip a breeze. From portable power banks to wireless headphones and GPS trackers, these gadgets make travel stress free.

Garmin RV 895/1095 Navigators in use

Are you planning your next vacation but dreading the packing and hassle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! With these travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation, your next trip can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience.

You can avoid the stress of a low phone battery with the mophie powerstation. This fast portable power bank lets you simultaneously charge 3 gadgets on the move.

One of our favorite accessories for hassle-free travel is the hardgraft Escape Travel Wallet and Passport Holder. It keeps your passport and essentials in one handy place.

So, pack your bags, and get ready to explore the world with ease and style when you have these travel gadgets and accessories.

1. The mophie powerstation fast portable power gadget recharges phones in record time on the go. Buy it for $49.95 on the company website.

mophie powerstation charging a smartphone

Charge up to 3 devices at once with the mophie powerstation. It’s got a fast-charging USB-C port that can bring your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes. With 2 USB-A ports and a compact shape, its super convenient for travel.

2. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger powers up to 2 devices at once. Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W with cord

Looking for a practical travel charger for hotel rooms? Look no further than the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W. It’s super compact and charges up to 2 devices at once. Best of all, it has dynamic power allocation between your devices.

3. The T-Mobile Un-carrier On is one smart suitcase—it has a wireless charger and Tag smart technology. Purchase it for $325 on T-mobile’s website.

T-Mobile Un-carrier On on a luggage carosal

Travel with ease using the T-Mobile Un-carrier On. This limited edition luggage has a wireless charger and a removable battery pack. What’s more, the Tag smart technology powered by Apple AirTag helps you keep track of your bag.

4. The Rolling Square TAU emergency 3-in-1 power bank fits a wide range of ports and even has a keyring form factor. It costs $29 on the brand’s website.

Rolling Square TAU in a video

Want a compact emergency power bank? Look no further than the Rolling Square TAU emergency 3-in-1 power bank. It fits Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C ports. So it’s compatible with virtually every device. Plus, the small shape and keychain design makes this power bank easy to take on the go.

5. The Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones block out stressful sounds during travel. Buy it for $149.99 on the company website.

Sony WH-CH720N in use

Arrive at your destination calm and relaxed when you have the Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones. They block out unwanted background noise and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

6. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps you sleep and relax when you’re away from home. Get it for $199 on the official website.

Therabody SmartGoggles in a lifestyle photo

Stay zen and healthy while traveling with the Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable. It tracks your health and helps you sleep with 3 customizable modes—Focus, Sleep, and SmartRelax. Foldable, portable, it ensures you can relax anywhere.

7. The ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit camera-like battery grip helps you hold your smartphone during selfies and group pics. It costs $149.95 on the brand’s website.

ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit on a phone

Snap great vacation pictures without dropping/breaking your iPhone with the ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit. Equipped with a wireless shutter button and an integrated powerband for wireless charging, it’s a great accessory for iPhone photography.

8. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app helps you look like a local while navigating. Purchase it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND on a wrist

Find your way without looking at your phone in a new location with the WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band. In fact, this wearable guides you in the right direction via haptic vibrations. That way, you won’t stand out as a tourist.

9. The Mimiq Track card-size GPS tracker protects your wallet and other items with real-time location tracking. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Mimiq Track front and side view

Keep tabs on important items like your wallet and vehicle while you travel with the Mimiq Track card-size GPS tracker. It operates on the Helium Network has a card-like design. Use it to get real-time location tracking and push notifications.

10. The Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter lets you listen to in-flight entertainment with wireless headphones. Buy it for $44.99 on the brand’s website.

Twelve South AirFly with gadgets

With the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter, you can easily connect your wireless headphones to any headphone jack. It provides 20 hours of battery life and volume controls. Thankfully, it works with a range of headphones, including AirPods, Sony, Bose, and more.

Make your next vacation stress-free with these 10 travel gadgets! From noise-canceling headphones to GPS trackers and smart wearables, these gadgets will help you relax and enjoy your trip.

