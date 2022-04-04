These packable fins become 3 times smaller when folded for easier travel

Packing your fins for travel has always been a hassle. But that's about to change with the Folding Fins. Check out their patented, adventure-ready folding design.

Take your swimming fins anywhere when you have the Folding Fins packable fins. These foldable fins collapse to a third of their size, allowing them to fit in duffle bags, suitcases, and more—with room to spare.

You love the speed and freedom you get while swimming with fins. The trouble is, their awkward shape takes up a ton of space in your suitcase.

And with the airlines’ restrictive baggage rules, you might even avoid packing fins on your beach trip altogether. The creators of Folding Fins think this is a shame.

So they created the Folding Fins, giving adventurers the flexibility to take their fins on any trip, from camping to diving. Let’s check it out.

Choose fins that become 3 times smaller

Yes, typical fins are pretty unwieldy. When traveling, you need to pack them in an extra-large suitcase where they take up space you could have used for an extra outfit or pair of shoes. And don’t even think about taking them hiking—they’ll stick out of the top of your backpack, leaving it slightly open.

On the other hand, these foldable fins become 3 times smaller when you fold them. They easily fit in sports bags, backpacks, and rolling luggage.

Enjoy new adventure possibilities with these compact fins

So the Folding Fins aren’t just another swim product that stay in your closet or trunk of your vehicle. Since they can go anywhere you do, they open up a whole new realm of outdoor adventure possibilities.

Want to hike to the sea and then go for a dive once you reach it? Or would you like to take your fins on your cruise to the Bahamas? You can do those things with these foldable fins.

Check out the SELOCK Folding Mechanism

How exactly do the Folding Fins work? They boast a patented opening system created by design and mechanical engineers, called the SELOCK Folding Mechanism.

Impressively, the fins unfold in less than 2 seconds, allowing you to get swimming faster.

Get fins inspired by nature

Meanwhile, these foldable fins’ design is inspired by nature. It relies on a biomimetic build, giving swimmers a high-performance output with minimal energy expenditure, just like the fins of a fish.

To achieve this, the designers used a unique mesh composite for the fins’ material. It has a reinforced structure that stabilizes the water flow, giving swimmers incredible performance.

This way, you can swim fast without muscle strain and fatigue.

Adjust these travel-friendly fins to your foot

You don’t have to worry about these fins not fitting your foot. Thanks to the 4-point regulation system, the Folding Fins‘ footpocket adjusts to your foot size and shape.

So you can adjust the height, horizontal rotation, and vertical rotation, customizing the shape to fit your unique foot. You won’t have to struggle with a poor-fitting pair of fins during your underwater adventure.

What’s more, the footpocket fits any shoe, even if it’s a neoprene sock, diving sock, or quick-drying trekking shoe. As you can see, these fins are super versatile.

Feel secure with the titanium regulation key

Then, a clamping system provides you with a multi-stage adjustment that holds your foot firmly in place. It relies on a titanium regulation key for a fit you can count on.

Rely on the grip system to avoid slips

Fins can get slippery, leading to accidental falls. Luckily, these foldable fins have their own grip system. The grooved design reduces the chances of a slip and helps streamline the water as you swim.

Propel yourself easily with a perforated design

The propelling lath design is another feature of these foldable fins that increases your swimming performance without straining your muscles. It allows for optimal water flow while you swim, helping you move faster with less effort.

Protect the environment with these long-lasting fins

Trying to live sustainably? The Folding Fins go along with your goals. Since they’re made from some of the best elastomers available, they’re highly resistant and durable.

This means they’ll last for years; you won’t have to buy a new pair of fins every season when you go for these folding fins.

In fact, they can stand up to sunlight and color loss, saltwater, and extreme temperatures. Also, because elastomers are more resistant to deflection, these fins are less likely to warp or break.

Best of all, the packaging is reusable, recyclable, and uses plant-based paint. Then, the fins themselves use less plastic and are fully recyclable.

Read our final thoughts

If you love exploring the water, go for the Folding Fins. They boast a unique folding design, allowing them to fit in luggage, duffle bags, and backpacks. In addition, their design improves your swimming performance without straining your muscles. Want flexibility for your swim adventures? Buy these foldable fins.

You can preorder the Folding Fins for $149 on Kickstarter. What are your favorite gadgets for outdoor adventures? Let us know about them in the comments.