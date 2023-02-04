Most affordable gadgets to buy under $100

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Want great gadgets on the cheap? It's possible with these affordable products. They offer incredible value for less than you'd expect.

ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip in use

You don’t always want to splurge. But being thrifty doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality, either. These affordable gadgets for under $100, for instance, definitely give you value for money. They offer great specs at even better prices.

Related: 10 Latest gadgets unlike anything we’ve seen before

Think you can’t get a decent pair of headphones for under $300? Think again. The 1MORE SonoFlow headphones provide surprisingly good audio and ANC features. They cost just $79.99.

Similarly, the Skullcandy Limited Edition Take a Hike Dime 2 earbuds are just $24.99. They offer nearly everything the modern user needs: a compact size, Tile finding technology, and call capability.

Get great gadgets for less! Just check out the affordable products below.

ShiftCam SnapGrip on a smartphone

Be ready to shoot anywhere with the ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip. It adds a comfortable camera grip to your smartphone as well as a 3,200 mAH power bank.

2. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger is super portable, letting you charge anywhere. It costs $49.95 on the brand’s website.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

Convenient Apple Watch charging needn’t cost a fortune, not when you have the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger. It sets up quickly and has a 3,000 mAh power bank. You can even use it as an alarm clock when you set your watch to Nightstand mode.

3. The Skullcandy Limited Edition Take a Hike Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds

SkullCandy Limited Edition Take a Hike Dime 2

Go for earbuds that support sustainability with the Skullcandy Limited Edition Take a Hike Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds. Their compact design and small battery result in less waste. Meanwhile, the 1990s nature styling is an ideal match for outdoor enthusiasts. They’re some of the most affordable gadgets to buy under $100.

4. The Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand holds your device and keeps it charged. Get this gadget for $79.95 on the company website.

Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand in use

You can charge and store your devices on the Zens 60W iPad/MacBook Air Charging Stand. It has a dedicated holder for your iPad or MacBook Air. Not only that, but the integrated USB-C port offers a 60W charge. There’s also a 65W power adapter for devices that need more power.

5. The 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones give you ANC and stunning sound. Purchase them for $79.99 on the official website.

1MORE SonoFlow product video

Enjoy ANC and high-resolution audio for under $100 when you buy the 1MORE SonoFlow. These headphones punch above their weight, offering vivid sound thanks to a 40 mm driver. Then, you can choose from 12 EQ presets to tune the sound to your preferences.

6. The Logitech Pebble i345 wireless iPad Mouse

Logitech Pebble i345 in white

Work on the go? Then an easy-to-carry mouse like the Logitech Pebble i345 wireless iPad Mouse makes life easier. It offers a compact, palm-size design that fits in any bag. What’s more, it’s highly precise and has an 18-month battery life. It’s one of the most affordable gadgets to buy under $100.

7. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo dual connector Type-C cable has USB-C and Lightning connectors in a single head. Buy it for $49.99 on the company website.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo in the Craft color option

Simplify your charging with just 1 cord, the Native Union Belt Cable Duo. This dual connector has both USB-C and Lightning connectors in 1 head. So you can use it to charge your iPhone and MacBook.

8. The SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub connects your smart home gadgets to the Matter standard. It’s coming soon for just $69.

SwitchBot Hub 2 on a table

Got Bluetooth-only products like the SwitchBot Curtain and SwitchBot Lock? Connect them to Matter when you buy the SwitchBot Hub 2. It adds Matter over Wi-Fi, so you don’t have to buy new gadgets.

9. The Amaryllo Artemis cloud drive solves lost-file anxiety by saving your work to the cloud. Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

Amaryllo Artemis and a laptop

Protect your files for a bargain with the Amaryllo Artemis cloud drive. For just $29.99, this handy device has auto backup and lets you access data stored on the cloud. This means you can access your work on any device, anywhere you go. It’s one of the most affordable gadgets to buy under $100.

10. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor improves your home security with 256 levels of sensitivity. It’s only about $42 on the official website.

Shelly Motion 2 in a person’s hand

Featuring an impressive 256 levels of sensitivity, the Shelly Motion 2 allows you to precisely adjust how the sensor reacts to movement in the app. Even better, it costs fewer than $50.

Treat yourself or someone you love to a new gadget without overspending when you buy these gadgets for under $100. Which looks like the best deal to you? Let us know your thoughts!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜