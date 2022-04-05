The most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022

Want to secure your home on the cheap? It's possible with these wallet-friendly home security systems and gadgets. From full home systems to indoor/outdoor cameras, these products have your back.

Ring Alarm Pro home security system on the wall

Your home has quite a few expenses, from your heating and cooling bills to the dishwasher that breaks down every 5 years. No matter your budget, you shouldn’t compromise on home security. Luckily, you won’t have to with these affordable home security systems and gadgets in 2022.

You can keep a close watch over your home for under $100 with the Wyze Home Monitoring Core Kit. It comes with motion and entry sensors and is incredibly easy to set up.

And for front door security, you can’t go wrong with the Kangaroo Doorbell Camera + Chime. It sends motion and ring alerts to your phone with recorded footage for only $39.99.

Keep your home safe and stay on budget with these security systems and gadgets.

1. The Ring Alarm Pro home security system

Ring Alarm Pro security system in use

One of the most popular affordable security systems, the Ring Alarm Pro security system covers your whole home with its Pro Base Station, Keypad, 4 Contact Sensors, 1 Motion Detector, and 1 Alarm Range Extender. It even has a built-in Wi-Fi 6 router.

Get it for $299.99 on Amazon.

2. The SimpliSafe SimpliCam Security Camera HD Alarm System costs under $100 and includes 24/7 HD video motion and intruder alarms.

SimpliSafe SimpliCam Security Camera HD Alarm System in black

Check in on your home from anywhere with the SimpliSafe SimpliCam Security Camera HD Alarm System. Priced at under $100, it shows you live HD video and audio for free right on your devices. Plus, it also sends motion detection alerts and recognizes human heat signatures.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

3. The abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera is just $24.99. Its Smart Detect technology recognizes people approaching.

abode Cam 2 in a video

The abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera can monitor your home, indoors and outdoors, for under $25. It captures clips of people approaching and alerts you when that happens. Moreover, it offers 2-way talk, night vision, and an iP65 weatherproof rating, making it one of the most comprehensive and affordable home security systems and gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

Arlo Chime 2 in a wall outlet

For under $50, you can add smart motion and audio notifications to your Arlo Chime 2 for Arlo doorbells & cameras. Plug it into a wall outlet and connect it to your Arlo device via Wi-Fi.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

5. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor monitors your windows and doors for $39.99. It uses AI technology to detect the sound of shattering glass.

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

If an intruder breaks a window, the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will let you know about it. Its AI tech recognizes the sound of breaking glass from up to 25 feet away.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

6. The SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera helps eliminate blind spots in your yard with its 140° field of view for under $200.

SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera on an exterior wall

Thanks to its 140° field of view, the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera ensures you probably won’t need additional security cameras in your backyard. It shows you faces and license plates clearly with the 1080p HD resolution and 8x digital zoom, which is why it made our list of the most affordable home security systems and gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

7. The Kangaroo Doorbell Camera + Chime smart front door cam is packed with smart security features like motion alerts for under $25.

Kangaroo Doorbell Camera + Chime on a door

Look no further than the Kangaroo Doorbell Camera + Chime smart front door cam for an affordable smart doorbell. It costs just $39.99 and sends ring- and motion-triggered alerts with recorded footage to your smartphone. The camera even learns the faces of friends and family.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Wyze Home Monitoring Core Kit has everything you need to protect your home—the Hub, Keypad, and Entry and Motion Sensors are all under $100.

Wyze Home Monitoring Core Kit with components

You can protect your home for under $100 with the Wyze Home Monitoring Core Kit. It connects to a 24/7 professional monitoring service for only $4.99/month, and the entire system is DIY—you won’t need any tools or screws. You can even use the sensors to control your smart lights, cameras, plugs, etc.

Get it for $94.97 on Amazon.

9. The SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera

SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera in a video

The SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera belongs on our list of the most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022 since it costs under $30, sends alerts, and lets you access livestream footage anytime. It even has 1080p HD video and a 130° wide-angle lens.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

10. The Cync Outdoor Smart Camera covers your property with its digital swivel. Priced at under $100, it also keeps privacy in mind.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera on an exterior wall

Looking for a reliable, affordable outdoor security cam? Check out the Cync Outdoor Smart Camera. Its digital swivel captures every incident while wired and battery/solar-powered configurations let you choose your optimal setup. Cloud and local storage options safeguard your security.

This gadget is coming soon and will cost $99.99. Read more about it on the official website.

Protect your home at a price that won’t throw you off budget when you go for these wallet-friendly security systems and gadgets. Do you own any of these products? Let us know what you think of them.

