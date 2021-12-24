Most innovative gadgets of 2021

Every year, we can't wait to see what innovators and designers come up with. And 2021 didn't disappoint. Check out our picks for the year's most innovative gadgets.

Ring Always Home Cam in the drawing room

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021.

Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a rolling, transparent TV at CES. And who isn’t impressed by an AR contact lens?

Most of all, these products helped us rise to the year’s challenges with tech that grows ever more compatible with our needs. Check out the innovations below.

1. The LG Display Transparent OLED TV rolls up and down. It also serves as a smart home device and display.

LG Display transparent OLED TV in use

Introduced at CES 2021, the LG Display Transparent OLED TV remains one of the most innovative gadgets we’ve seen this year. Designed to roll up from the foot of a bed, it offers a space-saving way to view information and content. It’s also 40% transparent.

This gadget is a concept product and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone offers a great flip phone experience an comes in fun colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 in action

In 2021, Samsung nailed the feeling of a folding smartphone with its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone. The cool color options like Lavender, Cream, and Green add to the experience.

Get it for $324.99 on the official website.

3. The Ring Always Home Cam security drone flies inside your home, letting you keep an eye on your property.

Ring Always Home Cam product design

You can’t always be home, but the Ring Always Home Cam security drone can. In 2021, it changed the nature of home security by allowing homeowners to check on their homes via drone. Flying along custom paths, it lets you look in anytime.

This gadget costs $249.99 and is available by invitation only on Amazon.

4. The Respira smart air-purifying garden brings nature inside your home and improves the air’s breathability.

Respira smart air-purifying garden in the house

The Respira smart air-purifying garden is another of the most innovative gadgets of 2021. It cleans your home’s air through biofiltration and adds humidity and evaporative cooling. Plus, the self-watering garden adds beauty to your interior.

Get it for $849.99 on the official website.

5. The Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier features N95-grade filters and 2 air exchange chambers.

Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier product design

Developed as a concept gadget, the Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier is now a product you can buy. Ensure the air you’re breathing is safe with the N95-grade filters. Meanwhile, the dual 2-speed fans keep you comfortable.

This gadget costs $99.99. It’s currently out of stock, but you can learn about its next drop on the official website.

6. The Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens overlays digital information onto your enviroment field of view.

Mojo Vision Lens design

Another of the most innovative gadgets of 2021 is the Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens. It displays information over your field of view in a discreet way. It’s great if you’re giving a lecture and don’t want to keep looking down at your notes.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Contact the brand’s website for more information.

7. The Amazon Astro household robot provides AI, voice control, and advanced software for household help.

Amazon Astro household robot design

This year we also saw new possibilities for robotic household help like the Amazon Astro household robot. Its periscope camera extends to 42 inches off the floor, letting you inspect even hard-to-see areas while you’re away.

This gadget costs $999.99, and it’s available by invitation only from Amazon.

8. The Xenoma e-skin EMStyle suit gives you a full body workout in 20 minutes and works with your trainer.

Xenoma e-skin EMStyle suit in black

The Xenoma e-skin EMStyle suit offers a sci-fi-like way to train. It uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to activate all the muscles in the body. Even better, your trainer can target certain specific body areas for remote sessions.

Get it for $1,023.10 on the official website.

9. The Lasso Loop smart recycling solution lets you create recycled material from used glass, plastic, etc.

Lasso Loop smart recycling solution in black

The stuff you throw in the recycling might not always get accepted at the center. Luckily, in 2021, you can do some recycling yourself with the Lasso Loop smart recycling solution. Its boasts a sleek design and you can even get cash for its recycled material.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Preorder it on the official website.

Ubtech Adibot UV-C disinfecting robot in the house

Another of the most innovative gadgets of 2021 is the Ubtech Adibot UV-C disinfecting robot. Developed in response to the pandemic, it shines a giant UV-C light over surfaces in businesses and public spaces, disinfecting 99.99% of areas.

This gadget’s price is TBA, and you can inquire about it on the official website.

2021 was a year full of noteworthy gadgets that brands developped in response to global challenges and trends. What are your favorite gadgets on this list? Let us know in the comments.

