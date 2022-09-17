Most innovative gadgets of 2022: LG MoodUP, DJI Avata & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 17, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Curious about the most innovative gadgets of 2022? Then check out today's digest. These products impress with their design and smart functionality.

Most innovative gadgets of 2022: LG MoodUP, DJI Avata & more
Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture design

Love gadgets that push boundaries? That’s exactly what the most innovative gadgets of 2022 do. Not just your everyday tech products, these creations let you fly with your drone and change your fridge color whenever you want. Let’s check them out.

Get the sensation you’re flying with the DJI Avata FPV drone. Working with the DJI Motion Controller and DJI Goggles 2, it’s unlike any drone you’ve experienced, giving everyone the feeling of being airborne.

Then, you don’t have to stress about choosing an appliance color with the LG MoodUP refrigerator. Select one of the LED colors to match any decor, mood, or season.

Step into the future with the most innovative gadgets of 2022.

1. The LG MoodUP refrigerator boasts a color-changing LED door panel. That way, it always suits your mood and kitchen decor.

LG MoodUP refrigerator comes with color-changing LED door panels to lift your mood
LG MoodUP refrigerator in use

Get flexible kitchen design with the LG MoodUP refrigerator. It offers 22 colors for the upper door and 19 colors for the lower. There are even color themes and an integrated Bluetooth speaker.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

2. The DJI Avata FPV drone has a sleek profile and works with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller, making your flying experience immersive.

DJI Avata intro video

Feel like you’re flying over your subjects with the DJI Avata FPV drone. Working with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller, it lets you see what it does right before your eyes.

Get it for $629 on the official website.

3. The Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch keeps up with your outdoor adventures with its high WR100 water resistance rating.

Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra product design

Wear the Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch on long hiking trips, cross-country ski outings, and more. Its WR100 water-resistance rating and durable glass case can handle pretty much anything. It also works with gloves and has an 86 dB siren, making it one of the most innovative gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

4. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush keeps your bathroom looking modern, eliminating cords with its sleek charging dock.

Mode toothbrush
Mode wireless charging toothbrush in use

Say goodbye to messy toothbrush charging cords when you have the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Its innovative charging dock allows you to charge and store it on the wall.

Get it for $165 on the official website.

5. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable tracks your metabolic health, sleep, and movement in a discreet, comfortable design.

Ultrahuman Ring wearable in use

Keep an eye on important health parameters like sleep, activity, metabolic health, and more with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. The cool ring design is comfortable, easy to wear, and screenless.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

6. The Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device provides impressive 350 Mbps download speeds on your boat, connecting you at sea.

Starlink Maritime in use

Got a boat? The Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device delivers Wi-Fi even in the middle of the sea. It withstands extreme temperatures and weather conditions, ensuring everything from yachts to oil rigs get internet. It’s one of the most innovative gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $5,000 on the official website.

7. The Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture adds a stunning modern look and immerses you in race simulations.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture is a striking piece to add to your home
Prodrive Racing Simulator furniture in use

Racing simulators don’t need to look like arcade gadgets. The Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture proves it with its unique carbon monocoque and elegant black finish. Meanwhile, it has a driver’s seat, screen, steering wheel, and pedal box.

Reserve yours for about $44,324 on the official website.

8. The WOWCube® system lets you interact with your games in 3 dimensions. Turn and twist the pieces to play Pipes, Butterflies, and more.

WOWCube system in use

Take your games to the next level with the WOWCube® system. Boasting 24 different screens, it lets you complete puzzles, play games, and display widgets like notes and the weather.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

9. The ClicBot kids’ coding robot supports a child’s logical thinking and exploration skills as they build a robot pet they can cuddle with.

ClicBot product video

Help your child develop coding skills with the ClicBot kids’ coding robot. The pieces are easy to click together, and the puppy even interacts when it recognizes its owner, making it one of the most innovative gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

10. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror blends into any home decor and puts you in touch with world-renown instructors.

FITURE smart mirror in use

Take a class with a world-famous fitness instructor right in your living room with the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. It counts your reps, offers professional tips, and has dual-frequency speakers.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

The most innovative gadgets in 2022 excel in design and features, taking tech to new horizons. Which of these gadgets did you love the most? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
