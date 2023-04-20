The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 20, 2023

Want to create music in a whole new way? Then check out these unique music-making gadgets. We're highlighting a gesture-controlled synthesizer, motion wearables, and more.

The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time
Positive Grid Spark GO 5-watt amplifier and speaker on a table

Are you a music creator who’s always on the lookout for new gear? Then you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time! These products take your music-making experience to the next level, from handheld synthesizers and MIDI controllers to smart guitars.

Innovation in music technology has come a long way since the days of analog synthesizers. Case in point: the teenage engineering TX-6 battery-powered mixer. It combines a synthesizer, sequencer, and mixer in 1 gadget that fits in your pocket.

The SOMI-1 motion sensor wearables are also pretty impressive. You don’t even need an instrument to create music with these sensors. Designed for musicians and other performers, they let you make music through your body movements.

Let’s explore the most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories out there!

1. The SOMI-1 motion sensor wearables for sound control turn your body movements into sound. Buy them for about $559 on the official website.

The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time
SOMI-1 on performers

Create music simply by moving your body with the SOMI-1 motion sensor wearables for sound control. With a MIDI controller and Bluetooth motion sensors, you make music by raising your arm, kicking your leg, and more.

2. The Expressive E Osmose standalone expressive synthesizer plays music in response to touch. Preorder it for $1,799 on Expressive E’s website.

Expressive E Osmose product video

With its intuitive response to simple touch and movement, the Expressive E Osmose standalone expressive synthesizer is an incredible tool for musicians looking to add emotion and feeling to their music. Featuring semi-weighted keys and Haken Audio, it ensures you create unique and organic sound.

3. The Positive Grid Spark GO 5-watt amplifier and speaker keeps room-filling sound in your pocket. Get it for $109 on the company website.

Positive Grid Spark GO intro video

Get ready to rock out wherever you go with the Positive Grid Spark GO 5-watt amplifier and speaker. This little Bluetooth guitar amp packs a big punch with its 5-watt power stage and special speaker placement. Plus, it’s got excellent features like computational audio and anti-vibration tech for top-notch sound quality. It’s one of the most innovative music-making gadgets out there.

4. The Apojee Jam X analog compressor takes your instrument to a whole new level, helping you shape your tone. Purchase it for $199 on the brand’s website.

Apojee Jam X and a musician

Have the power to shape your music before it even hits your virtual amp when you have the Apojee Jam X analog compressor. This tiny device has an analog compressor built-in. What’s more, you can choose from 3 different compression presets to achieve the perfect sound.

5. The Roadie Coach Bluetooth MIDI controller works as a smart recorder and music tutor, making your instrument smarter. Preorder it for $169 on the official website.

The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time
Roadie Coach in a person’s hands

Create and master music with the Roadie Coach, a Bluetooth MIDI controller that acts as your personal music teacher, MIDI controller, and smart recorder. It works with guitar, ukulele, and singing and records all your performances for high-quality playback.

6. The nanobox ⎸ razzmatazz mini drum sequencer helps you create the coolest beats and rhythms for your music. Buy it for $399 on the company website.

nanobox razzmatazz mini
nanobox ⎸ razzmatazz in pink

Revolutionize your music with the nanobox ⎸ razzmatazz mini drum sequencer. This nifty device combines the power of FM synthesis and sampling in a sleek and simple design. In fact, it puts an enormous range of percussive sounds right at your fingertips. It’s one of our favorite innovative music-making gadgets.

7. The Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar makes jamming to your favorite tunes easier with its onboard Bluetooth speaker. Get it for $499.99 on the brand’s website.

Enya Music NEXG Smart Audio Guitar Collection
Enya Music NEXG in use

The Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar is an all-in-one device that combines a Bluetooth speaker, sound card, preamp, and guitar with onboard effects. Moreover, it comes with a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode.

8. The teenage engineering TX-6 battery-powered mixer keeps a synthesizer, sequencer, and mixer in your pocket. It costs $1,199 on the official website.

The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time
teenage engineering TX-6 in a person’s hand

Need a go-to device for portable mixing, synthesizing, and sequencing? The teenage engineering TX-6 battery-powered mixer is what you’re looking for. This compact device has 4 oscillator waveforms and 4 synthesized drum sounds. It also comes with Tempo Sync, helping you stay on beat.

9. The iRig Stream Mic Pro multi-pattern microphone connects to nearly all your devices and is super portable. Buy it for $169.99 on the company website.

iRig Stream Mic Pro
iRig Stream Mic Pro and a laptop

The iRig Stream Mic Pro is the ultimate gadget for music creators and content makers. With a 24-bit 96 kHz audio interface, it works seamlessly with iOS, Mac, Android, and PC. Additionally, the portable form factor lets you create music on the go, making it one of the most innovative music-making gadgets available.

10. Thanks to its portable size and impressive tech, the Polyend Tracker Mini helps you record an album on the move. Preorder it for $699 on Polyend’s website.

The most innovative music-making gadgets and accessories of all time
Polyend Tracker Mini in a person’s hands

The latest evolution of the hugely popular Tracker, the Polyend Tracker Mini takes music creation on the road. A portable audio workstation, it gives you 8 tracks for sequencing stereo audio and MIDI, a built-in microphone and battery, audio-over-USB functionality, and much more.

These tools help both novice and professional musicians create and record unique music with ease. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section below!

