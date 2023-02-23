The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 23, 2023

Want to set up an amazing home theater? It's possible with these gadgets. We're highlighting the best projectors, smart TVs, and more for the job.

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
TCL Q-Series Soundbars in the living room

These days, you really can create a theater at home. All you need are the right gadgets. And that’s where our ultimate home theater gadgets guide comes in. We’re presenting the latest projectors, smart TVs, and more for a cinematic experience in your own living room.

Impress friends and family by showing a movie on the Samsung The Premiere 2023 8K ultra-short throw projector. It delivers a 150″ maximum screen size and stunning 8K resolution.

Then, enjoy a performance every night with the KEF R Series hi-fi speakers. They produce natural, purer-sounding audio and offer a multi-channel home theater experience without installation.

Enjoy a home theater with all the fixings when you go for these gadgets.

1. The Panasonic MZ2000 flagship OLED TV has a cutting-edge panel with Micro Lens Array. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
Panasonic MZ2000 in a living room

Bring the cinema to your living room when you have the Panasonic MZ2000 flagship OLED TV. Its state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array delivers more brightness, details, and colors. There’s even a cool Filmmaker mode.

2. The Samsung The Premiere 2023 8K ultra-short-throw projector elevates movies with a 150-inch screen. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
Samsung The Premiere 2023 screening a movie

Featuring a massive maximum screen of 150″, the Samsung The Premiere 2023 8K ultra-short-throw projector makes for impressive entertainment. Even better, it projects in stunning 8K resolution.

3. The KEF R Series hi-fi speakers give you purer, more natural sound, upgrading your home entertainment. They start at $1,399.99 on the company website.

KEF R Series
KEF R Series with furniture

Enjoy a musical performance at home with the KEF R Series hi-fi speakers. Thanks to their Metameteral Absorption technology, distortion is eliminated, giving you purer-sounding acoustics.

4. The McIntosh MHT300 home theater brings power to your living room with support for 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

McIntosh MHT300 7
McIntosh MHT with a TV

Make your movies and video content more lifelike when you add the McIntosh MHT300 home theater. It ensures every 4 Ohm speaker receives 150 Watts and every 8 Ohm speaker receives 120 Watts. So explosions, fighter jet flybys, and car chases are accurately reproduced.

5. The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV comes in a massive 77-inch size with improved RGB colors. It costs $4,499.99 on the brand’s website.

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV front view

Got a large empty wall? Consider the Samsung S95QD-OLED TV. It comes in 55″, 65″, and even 75″ sizes. Then, the QD technology displays content in an incredible range of colors. It’s one of our favorite products on the ultimate home theater gadgets guide.

6. The TCL Q-Series Soundbars have sleek designs and add dimension to TV audio. They’re coming soon for an unannounced price.

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
The TCL Q-Series under a TV

Enhance your home theater with the TCL Q-Series Soundbars. Boasting elegant designs, they blend into your home’s interior. Meanwhile, improved subwoofers, auto-room calibration, and separate tweeters offer a true-to-life experience. This earns them a spot in our ultimate home theater gadgets guide.

7. The Yaber Ace K1 home projector emits 650 ANSI lumens for a stunningly bright image. Purchase it for $499.99 on the official website.

Yaber Ace K1 launch video

Treat your friends and family to a theater-like experience when you show movies on the Yaber Ace K1 home projector. It offers an impressive 650 ANSI lumens for a bright, clear picture. What’s more, it’s compatible with Wi-Fi 6.

8. The DisplaceTV wireless television has a completely wireless design and actually sticks to your wall. Reserve one for $2,999 on the official website.

DisplaceTV teaser video

Go for a truly wireless TV when you preorder the innovative DisplaceTV wireless television. It has no wires or ports, just hot-swappable batteries that run for a month on a single charge. Incredibly lightweight, this TV can even stick to your wall.

9. The Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit syncs with actions on the TV, immersing you in entertainment. It’s priced at $99.99 and is coming soon.

Nanoleaf 4D Television Synced Camera Lighting Kit
Nanoleaf 4D behind a TV

Enjoy lighting that adapts to what’s happening in your movie with the Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit. This cool gadget consists of a small camera that points to your screen, a TV screen mirror, and a Lightstrip. It belongs on any ultimate home theater gadgets guide.

10. The LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars deliver immersive sound to your home theater. They’re coming soon for undisclosed prices.

LG 2023 SC9 and SE6
LG 2023 soundbar in black

Improve your home theater’s audio with the LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars. Both models have impressive features, like WOW Orchestra. It creates a more expansive soundstage with better depth, height, and power.

Well, that’s a wrap—these are the ultimate home theater gadgets to consider. Do you have any recommendations? If so, let us know in the comment section!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
