Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

Want to upgrade your office? Consider getting a new keyboard. It's a small change, but these unbelievable ones amount to a big difference.

NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard on a desk setup

Buying a new keyboard is one of the easiest ways to elevate your workspace. And to help you find a great one, today we’re rounding up some of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office.

From keyboards with touchscreens to ones that connect to multiple devices at once, your keyboard has never been so high tech.

Want a keyboard that types silently? There’s one on the list. Or what about a keyboard with swappable keys to change your typing experience? That’s here too.

Have a look at these keyboards for a quick but significant change.

1. The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard has a 2.4G low-latency wireless connection and a useful hot swappable function.

NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard

The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard doesn’t just look great on your desk; it becomes an indispensable workplace tool. You’ll love the low-latency connection and comfortable PBT-keycaps. Plus, it works with both Mac and Windows and connects up to 4 devices.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

2. The FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard

FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard in use

For a truly versatile keyboard, go for the FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard. It has a touchscreen for easy on-the-go work or use as an additional screen while working on your main computer. Select either the K2 Mechanical or K1 Scissor Switch.

Get it for $419 on the official website.

3. The ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard is great for work, too, with its LED display that shows notifications.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate in a video

The ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard has the tech to help you win, but it also works great in your office. The AniMe Matrix display makes it one of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office since it makes notifications unmissable. Meanwhile, the hotkeys help you get work done.

This keyboard is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

4. The Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard

Razer Pro Type Ultra in white

Wish your typing didn’t make so much noise? The Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard‘s silent keys keep it quieter. Even better, their soft coating reduces finger discomfort.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

5. The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 in a bag

Another of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office is the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. It works with up to 3 devices simultaneously and has 3 hotkeys for customized shortcuts.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

6. The Lofree Bloom Bluetooth mechanical keyboard lights up your creative workspace with its vibrant, makeup-inspired colors.

Lofree Bloom Bluetooth with lipstick

While the Lofree Bloom Bluetooth mechanical keyboard adds personality to your workspace, it’s also quite useful. Four brightness levels make it suitable for work in low lighting, and it’s compatible with both Mac and Android devices.

Get it for $169 on the official website.

7. The Stack Overflow The Key macropad is a mini keyboard with keys that you can customize for copy/paste tasks and more.

Stack Overflow on an orange background

Make copying and pasting quicker with the Stack Overflow The Key macropad. This gadget is one of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy because its fully programmable keys perform pretty much any command you need.

Preorder this gadget on the official website. The price is TBA.

8. The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard works with your Apple devices and has a full keyboard layout for productivity.

Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard on a desk

The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard makes a great addition to your office since it connects to up to 4 different devices at once. Then, the backlit keys make nighttime work easier. What’s more, the slim design travels easily.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

9. The Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards have proximity sensors that light up the keyboard at your approach.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Series in a video

Add the Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards to your office for seamless work over three devices. You’ll love the proximity sensors and automatic backlighting.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink hot-swappable keyboard has swappable keys you can change for new typing experience.

Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink top view

We love the Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink hot-swappable keyboard because it’s great for gaming and office work. Its design is compact and lightweight and has keys you can switch. Finally, with 3 connectivity modes, switching devices is a breeze.

Get it for $85.99 on Amazon.

These unbelievable keyboards are so much more than just a way to type; they make work easier and more efficient. Which one(s) did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

