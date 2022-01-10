Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 10, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to upgrade your office? Consider getting a new keyboard. It's a small change, but these unbelievable ones amount to a big difference.

Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office
NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard on a desk setup

Buying a new keyboard is one of the easiest ways to elevate your workspace. And to help you find a great one, today we’re rounding up some of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office.

Related: Which standing desk should you buy for your home office in the new year?

From keyboards with touchscreens to ones that connect to multiple devices at once, your keyboard has never been so high tech.

Want a keyboard that types silently? There’s one on the list. Or what about a keyboard with swappable keys to change your typing experience? That’s here too.

Have a look at these keyboards for a quick but significant change.

1. The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard has a 2.4G low-latency wireless connection and a useful hot swappable function.

NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard

The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard doesn’t just look great on your desk; it becomes an indispensable workplace tool. You’ll love the low-latency connection and comfortable PBT-keycaps. Plus, it works with both Mac and Windows and connects up to 4 devices.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

2. The FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard has a touchscreen, giving you quick acess to other documents. It also comes in 2 versions.

FICIHP Multifunctional-Keyboard with 12 6 inches Touchscreen
FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard in use

For a truly versatile keyboard, go for the FICIHP Multifunctional keyboard. It has a touchscreen for easy on-the-go work or use as an additional screen while working on your main computer. Select either the K2 Mechanical or K1 Scissor Switch.

Get it for $419 on the official website.

3. The ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard is great for work, too, with its LED display that shows notifications.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate in a video

The ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard has the tech to help you win, but it also works great in your office. The AniMe Matrix display makes it one of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office since it makes notifications unmissable. Meanwhile, the hotkeys help you get work done.

This keyboard is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

4. The Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard has mechanical keys with super quiet switches, helping you stay productive anywhere.

Most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office
Razer Pro Type Ultra in white

Wish your typing didn’t make so much noise? The Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard‘s silent keys keep it quieter. Even better, their soft coating reduces finger discomfort.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

5. The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 makes your workspace portable. It gives you 78 keys in a small, easy-to-carry footprint.

Most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office
Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 in a bag

Another of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office is the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. It works with up to 3 devices simultaneously and has 3 hotkeys for customized shortcuts.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

6. The Lofree Bloom Bluetooth mechanical keyboard lights up your creative workspace with its vibrant, makeup-inspired colors.

Lofree Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard Bloom
Lofree Bloom Bluetooth with lipstick

While the Lofree Bloom Bluetooth mechanical keyboard adds personality to your workspace, it’s also quite useful. Four brightness levels make it suitable for work in low lighting, and it’s compatible with both Mac and Android devices.

Get it for $169 on the official website.

7. The Stack Overflow The Key macropad is a mini keyboard with keys that you can customize for copy/paste tasks and more.

Most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office
Stack Overflow on an orange background

Make copying and pasting quicker with the Stack Overflow The Key macropad. This gadget is one of the most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy because its fully programmable keys perform pretty much any command you need.

Preorder this gadget on the official website. The price is TBA.

8. The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard works with your Apple devices and has a full keyboard layout for productivity.

Most unbelievable keyboards you can actually buy for your office
Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard on a desk

The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard makes a great addition to your office since it connects to up to 4 different devices at once. Then, the backlit keys make nighttime work easier. What’s more, the slim design travels easily.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

9. The Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards have proximity sensors that light up the keyboard at your approach.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Series in a video

Add the Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards to your office for seamless work over three devices. You’ll love the proximity sensors and automatic backlighting.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink hot-swappable keyboard has swappable keys you can change for new typing experience.

Epomaker-AKKO 3068B Black Pink hotswappable keyboard
Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink top view

We love the Epomaker AKKO 3068B Black & Pink hot-swappable keyboard because it’s great for gaming and office work. Its design is compact and lightweight and has keys you can switch. Finally, with 3 connectivity modes, switching devices is a breeze.

Get it for $85.99 on Amazon.

These unbelievable keyboards are so much more than just a way to type; they make work easier and more efficient. Which one(s) did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022
Smart Living
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022

The tech year is off to an interesting start after this week’s CES 2022 event. While it was not exactly one of the more exciting CES events we’ve seen, it did offer lots of new and interesting devices to look..
Best of CES 2022–30 top gadgets you need to see
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of CES 2022–30 top gadgets you need to see

We always love this time of year because CES is so much fun. And CES 2022 didn’t disappoint. Sure, we didn’t see as many amazing concept gadgets as we would’ve liked, but the real devices coming our way are pretty..
Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs

If you’re a fan of sci-fi aesthetics, boy are you going to love this. Razer’s latest concept brilliantly captures the spirit of futuristic interfaces and brings it right to the surface of your desk. While Razer is known to throw..
CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more

CES 2022 has come to an end, and here are the best gadgets from the final day. From Razer’s outstanding product concepts—including the Project Sophia concept gaming desk—to Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector, today’s roundup has some of the best gadgets..
Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation

We can’t get enough robots here at Gadget Flow, and who can blame us? These days robots are continuously evolving to prove their worth in our homes and businesses. Many show their effectiveness on a daily basis and we have..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing product at CES 2022 this week as it continues to expand its new monitor lineup. The latest to be unveiled is the Samsung M8 smart monitor which is a gorgeous new 4K display. It will..
Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase

Digital frames have grown over the years to include many different shapes and sizes. They allow you to upload artwork and personal photographs and sometimes animated live photos as well. While Netgear isn’t exactly known for digital displays, that isn’t..
Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing item at CES 2022 this week. While it does fall into the display category, it may not be what you expect. Behold the Samsung Freestyle. It’s a portable projector that’s lightweight and can deliver images..
CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more

The second day of CES 2022 is here, and we can’t wait to share our favorite gadgets with you. From the latest LG TVs to Samsung’s brand new Home Hub, we are in for a smart home revolution this year...
Samsung Odyssey Ark is a stunning 55-inch 4K curved monitor that’s also rotatable
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Odyssey Ark is a stunning 55-inch 4K curved monitor that’s also rotatable

Another day at CES, another impressive delivery from Samsung. Especially when it comes to monitors and displays, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Samsung has yet another project like this in the pipe. It should, however, be a welcome..
Kohler fancy smart bath tech are about to change your bathroom, for the good
Smart Living
By Mark Gulino

Kohler fancy smart bath tech are about to change your bathroom, for the good

If you think you have a fancy bathroom, you might need to consider an upgrade after this week. Why is that? Because Kohler is at CES 2022 this week showing off a slew of new smart bath products that are..