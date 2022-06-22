Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Looking for lightweight headphones suitable for everyday carry? Well, you're reading the right blog. Check out our suggestions below.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT wireless headphones in white

If you work or study in a city, chances are you want a pair of lightweight headphones. After all, you’ll wear them during your subway commutes and stow them in your backpack once you get to class or the office. So it’s best if they have a small footprint. Well, we did the hard work for you today and rounded up the best lightweight headphones for your EDC.

Related: The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far

Some of the best headphones for everyday carry are the JBL Tune 660NC. They’re only 5.9 ounces, and they easily fold and unfold. Toss them in your backpack, carry-on, or bag—you’ll still have plenty of space.

Or, for a premium on-the-go listening experience, there are the Sony WH-1000XM5 Silent White headphones. A bit heavier at 9.8 ounces, they also fold and offer intelligent noise-canceling tech, clear calls, and a comfortable design.

Ready to add a better listening experience to your everyday life? Have a look at the lightweight headphones below.

1. The Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT wireless headphones weigh just 6.3 ounces, and you’ll love the 60-hour battery life and multipoint pairing.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT on a sofa

Improve your morning commute with the Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT wireless headphones. Not only are they lightweight, but they’re also packed with cool features like a low-latency mode for immediate voice sync on videos, multipoint pairing, and a high-quality mic.

Get them for $59 on the official website.

Bose QuietComfort 45 in use

You can listen in comfort all day with the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones. At just 8.5 ounces, they feel light over your ears, allowing for hours of wear. Then, the Acoustic Noise Canceling technology eliminates outside distractions, letting you focus on your music.

Get them for $329 on the official website.

3. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones boast a slim, elegant headband and a lightweight design, putting less pressure on your head.

Sony WH-1000XM5 official video

It’s so easy to carry around the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Their collapsible case saves space in your backpack, while their 8.82-ounce weight is barely noticeable. Meanwhile, they deliver exceptional call quality, noise cancellation, and audio quality, making them some of the best lightweight headphones you can buy.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

4. The JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones have a lightweight, portable design that folds. They’re ideal for travel or everyday carry.

JBL Tune 660NC in blue

Looking for a pair of headphones that travels easily? Go for the JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones. They’re lightweight at just 5.9 ounces and feature sturdy materials that allow them to easily fold and unfold. They even offer hands-free calls, voice-assistant support, and ANC.

Get them for $99.95 on the official website.

5. The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones are tuned by designer Axel Grell and weigh just 9.2 ounces without the cable.

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones in use

Get headphones with history when you add the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones to your EDC. The latest edition of the iconic 1991 HD 580 Precision, these headphones have new 150-ohm drivers, a classic colorway, and durable construction. Even better, they weigh only 9.2 ounces for easy portability.

Get them for $149 on the official website.

6. The Conduction Labs Allegro open-ear headphones have a barely-there design that keeps you in tune with your surroundings when you run.

Conduction Labs Allegro on a person outdoors

It doesn’t get lighter than the Conduction Labs Allegro open-ear headphones. Weighing just 18 grams, they’re featherlight for incredible comfort, making them some of the best lightweight headphones you can buy. Then, the open-ear design keeps you highly aware of your environment during sports.

Get them for $59.95 on the official website.

JBL Tune 510T on a person at a park

Keep the music playing anywhere with the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones. They feature lightweight materials and a padded headband. They fold, support multipoint connections, offer hands-free calls, and work with Siri or Hey Google.

Get them for $49.95 on the official website.

8. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 weigh in at just 8.96 ounces and let you connect with voice assistants in just seconds.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 in black

Sleek, bold, and lightweight, the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 are worth adding to your EDC. The noise cancellation technology is adjustable, while the audio is rich and consistent at any volume. And with built-in voice assistants, they ensure your day gets much more convenient.

Get them refurbished on eBay for $259.

9. The Sony WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones have an airy, foldable design and industry-leading noise cancellation at just 8.9 ounces.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Silent White on a person

Who says lightweight headphones can’t offer all the bells and whistles? The Sony WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones certainly do. They boast Sony’s intelligent noise-canceling tech to elevate your listening experience, plus they have a comfortable, foldable design.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

10. The House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Bluetooth headphones weigh under 9 ounces and feature sustainable materials like wood.

House of Marley Positive Vibration XL product video

If you’ve made sustainable living your goal for 2022, then the House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Bluetooth headphones are for you. They weigh only 8.9 ounces and embrace eco-friendly materials. And, of course, you can expect an onboard mic, superior sound, and hands-free calls.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

So, there you have it: the best lightweight headphones for your EDC. Whether you’re looking for budget options or something more high-end, these audio gadgets elevate your sound anywhere. Do you own any of these headphones? Tell us about your experience!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜