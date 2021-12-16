The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office

Tired of stretched images on a wide monitor? Then it's time to add a curved monitor to your home office setup. Check out these outstanding ones.

Samsung Odyssey G9 on a work desk

You love the futuristic design of curved monitors, but these displays aren’t just eye candy. The most outstanding curved monitors for home offices display your work at a more natural viewing angle, which is great for anyone who works with multiple applications simultaneously.

Is your work detail oriented? Then check out the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved monitor. Its high resolution captures an image’s intricacies.

Otherwise, if your job is all about multitasking, go for the EIZO FlexScan EV3895. It gives you plenty of space to stretch out data.

Open up a whole new realm of productivity possibilities with these curved monitors for home office use.

1. The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor has a 15000R curvature, following the natural shape of the human eye.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor front view

Add the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor to your work setup for a sharp, natural display. The 1500R curvature results in more precise edges and minimized eye strain.

Get it for $778.67 on Amazon.

2. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor on a desk

If you need a monitor that displays all the details, go for the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor. It offers a comprehensive WUHD resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and it provides over 11 million pixels. Also, you’ll enjoy a 100% sRGB color gamut.

Get it for $1,799.99 on the official website.

3. The Samsung 34″ CF791 Curved Widescreen Monitor keeps you efficient during the workday with pleny of space.

Samsung 34″ CF791 Curved Widescreen Monitor in a video

Another of our favorite curved monitors for home offices is the Samsung 34″ CF791 Curved Widescreen Monitor. It offers sharp images and wider screen space, allowing you to see more content at once.

Get it for $1,350.51 on Amazon.

4. The Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 curved gaming monitor is a great work display with its 1000R curvature.

Samsung Odyssey G9 on a desk

The Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 curved gaming monitor brings your creative work to life. Its shows realistic colors at 2,000 nit peak brightness and 125% sRGB range. Plus, it’s excellent for gaming after hours.

Get it for $1,348.84 on Amazon.

5. The EIZO FlexScan EV3895 ultrawide curved monitor works great in at-home trading setups for impressive visibility.

EIZO FlexScan EV3895 in an open office setup

The EIZO FlexScan EV3895 ultrawide curved monitor is an excellent choice if you work from several applications at once. The Picture-by-Picture capability allows you to play up to three videos at once.

This product’s price is TBA. Inquire about it on the official website.

6. The Samsung 23.5″ CF396 Curved Computer Monitor gives you stunning images and a super slim design.

Samsung 23.5″ CF396 Curved Monitor on a white background

Go for the Samsung 23.5″ CF396 Curved Computer Monitor for an impressive work setup. It offers a bold display with vivid hues thanks to the Active Crystal Color technology. Meanwhile, you enjoy a 4ms response time.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

7. The Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor provides an immersive viewing experience and a circular stand.

Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor angled view

The Samsung 32″ Curved Monitor made our list of curved monitors for home offices because it blends in with a modern decorating scheme. But even better, it provides vivid colors, a 50001 contrast ratio, and a 1800R curvature.

Get it for $599 on Amazon.

8. The LG 34″ Curved UltraWide Monitor lets you see more and create better. Enjoy the 21:9 aspect ratio.

LG 34″ Curved UltraWide Monitor front view

Get more space to work on with the LG 34″ Curved UltraWide Monitor‘s 21:9 UltraWide QHD aspect ratio. It displays large portions of footage for video editing, and the OnScreen control lets you easily split the screen and customize other settings.

Get it for $549.99 on Amazon.

9. The Dell 32″ Curved FHD Monitor helps work-from-homers eliminate distractions and be more productive.

Dell 32″ Curved FHD Monitor on a white desk

The Dell 32″ Curved FHD Monitor is another outstanding curved monitor with its unique textured back. Its 3000:1 contrast ratio gives you deep blacks and bright whites, letting you see every detail. What’s more, it’s TÜV certified for eye safety.

Get it for $267.29 on Amazon.

10. The LG 38″ Curved UltraWide QHD Monitor features a graceful curve with plenty of room for your big ideas.

LG 38″ Curved UltraWide QHD Monitor front view

Featuring a gentle curve shape, the LG 38″ Curved UltraWide QHD Monitor looks excellent in any home office and gives you plenty of room for creative work. Then, the Wide Quad High Definition+ provides crystal clear resolution.

Get it for $2,338 on Amazon.

Ready for a more immersive home office setup? Any of these outstanding curved monitors for home offices should do the trick. Let us know which of these monitors you’d love to own in the comments.

