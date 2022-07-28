Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 28, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Need a compact charger for your Apple device while you're on the go? Check out the AOHI Magcube 40W fast charger. This palm-size gadget is 1.9 inches across.

The AOHI Magcube 40W is great for any workspace

Enjoy fast, optimized power for your portable workstation with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger. It offers 2 USB-C ports with up to 40W of fast charging during single-port use. It also has Intelligent Power Allocation.

Do you work remotely? Then you sometimes work in a coffee shop or even in a lake house upstate. In situations when you’re away from your typical workspace, a powerful and portable charger for all your devices is essential. You don’t want to run out of power halfway through your big project.

Luckily, the AOHI MagCube has the features you need. It’s palm-size, has smart power allocation, and delivers up to 40W of fast charging during single port use. Let’s take a closer look at it.

AOHI Magcube 40W charges tablets, phones, and more

Enjoy stress-free charging with this small charger

You won’t have to wait for hours on end for your MacBook Pro to charge when you have the AOHI Magcube 40W. It gives you up to 40 watts of fast-charge power during single-port use. So it’ll charge a MacBook Air from 0% to 100% in just 2 hours.

It provides a fast charge for computers and phones. When your device is out of juice, this tiny gadget has you covered—and up and running again—in less time.

AOHI Magcube 40W is an ideal nightstand gadget

Optimize charging with Intelligent Power Allocation

During dual-port use, this charger also keeps your devices’ health in mind. Thanks to its Intelligent Power Allocation technology, it automatically recognizes and optimizes your power supply. That way, you can be sure your connected devices always get the ideal charge.

For instance, it could simultaneously charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or an iPhone 13 and an iPad. It splits the 40W PD depending on the devices’ needs.

Take this travel-friendly charger anywhere

As we mentioned earlier, this folding charger is pretty compact. Measuring only 1.9″ long, 0.7″ wide, and 0.8″ tall, it fits in the palm of your hand and is ideal for storing in a backpack, laptop bag, or large pocket. So taking it with you isn’t an issue.

What’s more, the prongs fold for increased portability and safety—you can be sure it won’t scratch your laptop or tablet in transit. This feature also ensures the prongs stay in good condition while you’re on the move.

Even better, this petite charger is lightweight at just 4.2 ounces. So it definitely won’t weigh down your bag, unlike some other chargers we know.

AOHI Magcube 40W simultaneously charges a laptop and phone

Use this fast charger with any device

While we highlighted the AOHI Magcube 40W Folding Charger’s MacBook compatibility, it works with many devices thanks to its 100–240 voltage range.

So it’s compatible with iPad Pro/Air/Mini, iPhone 13 models, iPhone 12 models, Pixel 3/3XL/4/4XL, Switch, Galaxy S21/S20/S10, and other USB-C laptops, phones, and tablets. You can even use it to charge your earbuds.

Protect your device with PI technology

When you work from a different location than usual, you also want to make sure your charger keeps your devices healthy. Nothing’s worse than a dead gadget when you’re miles away from your typical workspace.

This folding charger prevents that from happening with its PI technology. It fully protects your charging devices using a 3-stage charging function. It adjusts the output power depending on your device.

Even better, the 3-color indicator light lets you watch the charging status. A breathing yellow light signifies fast-charging mode, while a solid blue light designates standard-charging mode. Finally, the solid green light indicates trickle-charging mode.

AOHI Magcube 40W product video

Get advanced temperature-control technology

Meanwhile, you get the advantage of AOHI’s multi-protection safety system when you go for the Magcube 40W folding charger. It gives you comprehensive protection against over-voltage, overcharge, over-current, over-discharge, over-temperature, and much more. It keeps you and your devices safe so you can be confident about every charge.

Read our final thoughts

Is the AOHI Magcube 40W Folding Charger a worthwhile purchase? You bet it is. It’s great for anyone who works remotely all or part of the time with its cookie-size form factor. Even better, its Intelligent Power Allocation ensures safe simultaneous charging.

Finally, who can resist a compact USB-C charger with up to a 40W power delivery? It boosts your productivity, no matter where you set up shop for the day.

Buy the AOHi Magcube 40W Folding Charger for $29.99 on Amazon—and there’s even a coupon for 20% off, bringing it down to $23.99. What workspace gadgets do you rely on while working remotely? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
