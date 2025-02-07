See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 7, 2025, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

The future has never been brighter for AR and MR glasses. From glasses with gigantic virtual screens to ones designed for industry use, I'm rounding up the best MR glasses you can buy right now.

See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025
It’s an exciting time for MR glasses!

I’ve been reviewing smart glasses for years, and let me tell you—CES 2025 was stacked with futuristic eyewear. From glasses with built-in speakers and cameras (think Ray-Ban Meta) to next-gen AR and MR spectacles, it’s clear that wearable tech is where it’s at. But while some smart glasses focus on social features, the real game-changers are the ones that bring augmented reality to your field of view.

Imagine turn-by-turn directions floating in front of you as you drive, or a 100” virtual screen appearing out of thin air for movies and gaming. That’s the promise of AR/MR glasses. They’re powered by a mix of micro-displays, motion sensors, and cameras to blend digital content right over your field of view.

Are they perfect yet? Not quite. But the tech is evolving fast, and some of the latest models are doing some seriously impressive things. If you’re as curious as I am, check out these MR glasses you can buy or preorder now.

XREAL One AR Glasses

XREAL One AR
XREAL One AR in a lifestyle scene

The XREAL One are some of the best MR glasses out right now. With a built-in menu system and head tracking, they let you position a virtual screen that follows your gaze—or stays locked in one spot while you move. It’s got that sci-fi feel, and the ability to customize the screen size adds to the immersion.

🔹 My take:
✨ Super sharp visuals with a wide field of view—great for media and multitasking.
😎 Love that the lenses dim, doubling as sunglasses.
👓 Downside? You’ll need prescription inserts if you’re nearsighted.

💰 Amazon Price: $499

Rokid Max

Rokid Max
Rokid Max in blue

If you want MR glasses that act like a personal cinema screen, the Rokid Max are a solid pick. With a 50-degree field of view, they deliver one of the largest AR displays out there. Plus, it’s got separate focus adjustment for each eye, so even if you’re nearsighted, you can dial in a sharp image without needing prescription inserts.

🔹My take:
🎥 Fantastic for watching movies, gaming, or working on the go.
👀 Built-in focus adjustment suits glasses wearers.
🤨 Not the most advanced AR features, and the nose pads feel a bit weird.

💰 Amazon List Price: $399
🔥 Deal Price: $339 (15% OFF)

VITURE Pro

VITURE Pro
VITURE Pro close up

The VITURE Pro glasses are basically a USB-powered virtual monitor that you can wear anywhere. Plug them into a compatible device, and boom—you get a bright 1080p display that’s perfect for gaming or work. With 4000 nits peak brightness, they hold up well even in bright environments. And the built-in myopia adjustments? Huge win for glasses wearers.

🔹 Personal take:
🌈 Bright, colorful, and great for portable entertainment.
🔌 USB plug-and-play makes setup ridiculously easy.
🧐 More of a personal display than full-on AR glasses—but still a solid pick.

💰 Amazon List Price: $459
🔥 Deal Price: $399 (13% OFF)

Rokid AR Lite

Rokid AR Lite
Rokid AR Lite on a woman

The Rokid AR Lite are some of the most premium AR glasses on the market, featuring the best Micro-OLED display tech I’ve seen. It’s a next-gen spatial computing experience, and a dream for tech enthusiasts and frequent travelers. The downside? The high price tag and a few software quirks, plus the lack of electrochromic lenses for dimming. But if you’re after unmatched display quality, this is the one to beat.

🔹 My take:
🖥️ The sharpest, most vibrant display I’ve seen on smart glasses—seriously impressive.
🎧 Surprisingly good audio, which is a nice bonus.
👜 That massive case, though… not the most travel-friendly.

💰 Price: $749

ThirdEye X2 MR Glasses

ThirdEye X2
ThirdEye X2 in a warehouse scene

These glasses, the ThirdEye X2 are built for serious work, not casual AR fun. With a wide field of view, 6DoF tracking, and hands-free voice controls, they’re a solid choice for industries like construction and healthcare. Plus, since they run on Android, customizing apps is a breeze.

🔹 My take:
🏗️ This is more hard hat than high-tech fashion—great for job sites, not so much for everyday wear.
🗣️ Voice controls are a lifesaver when your hands are full—no controllers, just talk and go.
🎯 Tracking is rock solid, keeping virtual objects stable as you move.
🔋 It’s not the sleekest, but if you need a tough, no-nonsense MR headset, this one delivers.

💰 Price: $2,450

Halliday AI Glasses

Halliday AI Glasses
Halliday AI Glasses in black

The Halliday AI Glasses are ideal for anyone tired of the usual bulky, awkward smart eyewear. These glasses combine sleek, lightweight design with cutting-edge AI features. You can wear them all day without the discomfort. The invisible display keeps things clean—there’s no light leakage or rainbow effects that some other smart glasses deal with.

🔹 My take:
✨ The display is almost magic—no distractions, just the info you need when you need it.
🎤 The Proactive AI Agent is super cool—it’s like having an assistant right in your head, helping out with everything from simple tasks to big-picture thinking.
😎 I love that I can use these glasses with everyday tasks.

💰 Price: Preorder it for $399 on Kickstarter

The Last Line

These smart glasses are changing the way we experience tech, and while they’re not all perfect yet, there’s no denying that the future of wearable AR and MR is incredibly exciting. I, for one, can’t wait to see how these devices evolve!

 

Daily DigestTech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Getting a solid gaming laptop under $700 isn’t easy. Plenty of budget options exist, but most aren’t great. The Acer Nitro 5 ($649), however, stands out with its simple design, solid battery life, and decent gaming performance. Acer made smart..
The tech-savvy college dorm packing list
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
The tech-savvy college dorm packing list
Getting ready for college is exciting, but packing for your dorm can be overwhelming. You don’t want to bring too much, but you also don’t want to leave behind tech that makes life easier. Whether you’re studying, socializing, or just..
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks
Gearing up for the Super Bowl? It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philiadelphia Eagles, and at $4,627 per seat, tuning in at home is definitely the cheaper, comfier option. Yep, you can drink your beer in a nice, warm..
Wyze Cam v3 vs. v4: Battle of the budget-friendly security cameras
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Wyze Cam v3 vs. v4: Battle of the budget-friendly security cameras
Home security has come a long way from bulky, complicated surveillance systems. Thanks to Wyze, high-quality security cameras are now affordable, easy to use, and packed with smart features. The Wyze Cam v3 has been a fan favorite, securing homes..
Best CPU for gaming: 5 Top picks for every budget
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best CPU for gaming: 5 Top picks for every budget
A high-end GPU is crucial for modern games, but does that mean you can skimp on the CPU? Not really. A good processor keeps your entire system running smoothly, handling everything from physics calculations to AI, sound effects, and input..

Popular Blog Posts

Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..

You Might Also Like

Why you need a smart kitchen sink in 2025
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why you need a smart kitchen sink in 2025
Life gets messy, especially when you’re cooking. I can’t count the number of times I’ve had raw chicken juice on my hands and wished I didn’t have to touch the faucet handle. Or when I’ve tried to rinse dishes while..
The 9 best grant management software for nonprofits
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
The 9 best grant management software for nonprofits
For the millions of American nonprofits, effective grant management is critical to securing funding and ensuring compliance. Although these organizations exist to serve the greater good, they nevertheless must compete for limited resources. Those who streamline their processes to maximize..
How to prepare for WoW The War Within Season 2
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
How to prepare for WoW The War Within Season 2
Patch 11.1 is just around the corner, expected to drop in late February or early March, which means you still have plenty of time to get ready for the arrival of The War Within Season 2. Today, we’ll guide you..
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battle of best smartphones
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battle of best smartphones
If you ask around in an iPhone forum, you’ll hear that Apple’s latest flagship is the best for all kinds of reasons, while in a Samsung community, it’s all about the S25 Ultra. And honestly, neither side is wrong. Both..
Future-proof your lifestyle: the best eco-friendly tech gadgets in 2025
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Future-proof your lifestyle: the best eco-friendly tech gadgets in 2025
Earth, it’s brimming with water, soil, and oxygen—everything we need to thrive. There’s no other planet quite like it, and caring for it is essential. Luckily, the tech industry is responding to consumer demand for eco-friendly products. From smart thermostats..
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
Thinking about grabbing a Samsung Galaxy S25? Whether you’re eyeing the S25, S25+, or going all out with the S25 Ultra, launch day is set for February 7—unless you’ve already locked in a preorder. So, now’s the perfect time to..