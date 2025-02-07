See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025

Lauren Wadowsky

The future has never been brighter for AR and MR glasses. From glasses with gigantic virtual screens to ones designed for industry use, I'm rounding up the best MR glasses you can buy right now.

It’s an exciting time for MR glasses!

I’ve been reviewing smart glasses for years, and let me tell you—CES 2025 was stacked with futuristic eyewear. From glasses with built-in speakers and cameras (think Ray-Ban Meta) to next-gen AR and MR spectacles, it’s clear that wearable tech is where it’s at. But while some smart glasses focus on social features, the real game-changers are the ones that bring augmented reality to your field of view.

Imagine turn-by-turn directions floating in front of you as you drive, or a 100” virtual screen appearing out of thin air for movies and gaming. That’s the promise of AR/MR glasses. They’re powered by a mix of micro-displays, motion sensors, and cameras to blend digital content right over your field of view.

Are they perfect yet? Not quite. But the tech is evolving fast, and some of the latest models are doing some seriously impressive things. If you’re as curious as I am, check out these MR glasses you can buy or preorder now.

XREAL One AR Glasses

XREAL One AR in a lifestyle scene

The XREAL One are some of the best MR glasses out right now. With a built-in menu system and head tracking, they let you position a virtual screen that follows your gaze—or stays locked in one spot while you move. It’s got that sci-fi feel, and the ability to customize the screen size adds to the immersion.

🔹 My take:

✨ Super sharp visuals with a wide field of view—great for media and multitasking.

😎 Love that the lenses dim, doubling as sunglasses.

👓 Downside? You’ll need prescription inserts if you’re nearsighted.

💰 Amazon Price: $499

Rokid Max

Rokid Max in blue

If you want MR glasses that act like a personal cinema screen, the Rokid Max are a solid pick. With a 50-degree field of view, they deliver one of the largest AR displays out there. Plus, it’s got separate focus adjustment for each eye, so even if you’re nearsighted, you can dial in a sharp image without needing prescription inserts.

🔹My take:

🎥 Fantastic for watching movies, gaming, or working on the go.

👀 Built-in focus adjustment suits glasses wearers.

🤨 Not the most advanced AR features, and the nose pads feel a bit weird.

💰 Amazon List Price: $399

🔥 Deal Price: $339 (15% OFF)

VITURE Pro

VITURE Pro close up

The VITURE Pro glasses are basically a USB-powered virtual monitor that you can wear anywhere. Plug them into a compatible device, and boom—you get a bright 1080p display that’s perfect for gaming or work. With 4000 nits peak brightness, they hold up well even in bright environments. And the built-in myopia adjustments? Huge win for glasses wearers.

🔹 Personal take:

🌈 Bright, colorful, and great for portable entertainment.

🔌 USB plug-and-play makes setup ridiculously easy.

🧐 More of a personal display than full-on AR glasses—but still a solid pick.

💰 Amazon List Price: $459

🔥 Deal Price: $399 (13% OFF)

Rokid AR Lite

Rokid AR Lite on a woman

The Rokid AR Lite are some of the most premium AR glasses on the market, featuring the best Micro-OLED display tech I’ve seen. It’s a next-gen spatial computing experience, and a dream for tech enthusiasts and frequent travelers. The downside? The high price tag and a few software quirks, plus the lack of electrochromic lenses for dimming. But if you’re after unmatched display quality, this is the one to beat.

🔹 My take:

🖥️ The sharpest, most vibrant display I’ve seen on smart glasses—seriously impressive.

🎧 Surprisingly good audio, which is a nice bonus.

👜 That massive case, though… not the most travel-friendly.

💰 Price: $749

ThirdEye X2 MR Glasses

ThirdEye X2 in a warehouse scene

These glasses, the ThirdEye X2 are built for serious work, not casual AR fun. With a wide field of view, 6DoF tracking, and hands-free voice controls, they’re a solid choice for industries like construction and healthcare. Plus, since they run on Android, customizing apps is a breeze.

🔹 My take:

🏗️ This is more hard hat than high-tech fashion—great for job sites, not so much for everyday wear.

🗣️ Voice controls are a lifesaver when your hands are full—no controllers, just talk and go.

🎯 Tracking is rock solid, keeping virtual objects stable as you move.

🔋 It’s not the sleekest, but if you need a tough, no-nonsense MR headset, this one delivers.

💰 Price: $2,450

Halliday AI Glasses

Halliday AI Glasses in black

The Halliday AI Glasses are ideal for anyone tired of the usual bulky, awkward smart eyewear. These glasses combine sleek, lightweight design with cutting-edge AI features. You can wear them all day without the discomfort. The invisible display keeps things clean—there’s no light leakage or rainbow effects that some other smart glasses deal with.

🔹 My take:

✨ The display is almost magic—no distractions, just the info you need when you need it.

🎤 The Proactive AI Agent is super cool—it’s like having an assistant right in your head, helping out with everything from simple tasks to big-picture thinking.

😎 I love that I can use these glasses with everyday tasks.

💰 Price: Preorder it for $399 on Kickstarter

The Last Line

These smart glasses are changing the way we experience tech, and while they’re not all perfect yet, there’s no denying that the future of wearable AR and MR is incredibly exciting. I, for one, can’t wait to see how these devices evolve!