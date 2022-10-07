Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 7, 2022, 9:00 am EDT

Is your office wherever you set up shop for the day? Then check out these must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere setup. They keep you comfortable and productive anywhere.

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac in a work setup

If you can work from anywhere, you know that location doesn’t affect your productivity—your setup does. Yep, you can blast through deadlines in an alpine cabin or speak to clients by the ocean; you just need the right tools. These EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere setup should help.



Portability is important when it comes to gadgets for your moveable setup. And that’s why we love the JBL Tour ONE M2. These headphones are coming soon but are lightweight and foldable, making them great for on-the-move work.

And every portable work setup needs a great mouse. The Logitech MX Master 3s, for one, suits work-from-anywhere setups with its quiet clicks and multi-surface tracking.

Work your best from anywhere with these EDC gadgets.

1. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac makes your on-the-go work setup quieter and more productive.

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac on a desk

Fully compatible with non-Windows computing, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is the ideal companion for MacBooks and iPads. With low profile keys and a quiet sound, it keeps you productive anywhere.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Apple 2022 iPad Air has the performance you need for pretty much any task with its M1 chip. And it works with blazing fast 5G.

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Apple 2022 iPad Air in color options

Need a tablet for your portable workspace? Go for the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Lightweight and equipped with the M1 chip, this gadget is a creative powerhouse running powerful apps smoothly. And, with its 8-core CPU, it’s 60% faster than the previous generation.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

3. The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones have ANC that adapts to your surroundings. Their lightweight, foldable design is super easy to carry.

JBL Tour ONE M2
JBL Tour ONE M2 on a person

The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones are also must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere setup. They offer premium audio, 50 hours of playtime, and True Adaptive ANC. Plus, they fold and are lightweight for carrying convenience.

These headphones launch in January 2023 for about $292.

4. The Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter makes transferring and storing files on the go easier with its built-in SSD storage compartment.

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter and a laptop

Transfer files and back them up easily with the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. It features an integrated SSD storage compartment and transfers data at up to 5 Gbps. Meanwhile, it has plenty of ports for the other devices in your workspace.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

5. The Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse is 90% quieter than its predecessor, letting you concentrate on the work, not the sound.

Logitech MX Master 3s
Logitech MX Master 3s in use

Attract less attention while working from coffee shops with the Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse. Its clicks are 90% quieter compared to the MX Master 3. What’s more, it tracks on any surface, including glass.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen where you can manage calls and more.

JBLTour PRO 2
JBL Tour PRO 2 with a person

Accept calls, check messages, and see notifications right on the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds‘ charging case. That way, you don’t have to take out your phone while working. The audio is immersive, and the calls are crystal-clear, which is why you need these EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup.

These earbuds launch in January 2023 for about $243.

7. The HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger is small and portable, but it can power up to 4 devices simultaneously thanks to a GaN semiconducter.

HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger on a workspace

Never run out of power in hotel lobbies and shared workspaces when you have the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. Small and mighty, its GaN semiconductor provides 100 watts of power and is suitable for the M1 MacBook 16″, iPhones, and more.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Oluminate OlumiRing LED smartphone light brightens up your movable work since it easily clips to any gadget. It even dims.

Oluminate OlumiRing LED product video

Stay efficient in low-lit working conditions with the Oluminate OlumiRing LED smartphone light. It easily clips to your laptop, smartphone, desktop computer, or camera. Best of all, the flat ring shape is great for portability.

Get it for $24 on the official website.

9. The Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand is as mobile and flexible as your Apple laptop, elevating it up to 22 inches.

Must-have EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere office setup
Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook in use

On-the-go work shouldn’t force you to crane your neck or hunch your shoulders for a better view of your laptop. The Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand wedges your MacBook or elevates it to a more ergonomic position. Moreover, you can adjust the angle and fold the stand flat. It’s one of our favorite EDC gadgets for your work-from-anywhere setup.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup looks sleek and keeps your work beverages hot wherever you are. The built-in battery is convenient for on-the-go use.

Ember Cup product video

Sip hot beverages while you work from a lakeside Airbnb with the Ember Cup. You can set your desired temperature between 120°F and 145°F. Then, LED indicators inform you when your drink has reached the set temperature.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

You don’t need to sit in a traditional office to do your best work. These must-have EDC gadgets prove it. Which ones will you add to your setup? Let us know in the comments.

