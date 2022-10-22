Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup

Working on the go, working at home, or working and playing at the same time? Today's digest highlights some of the latest office gadgets that can get you through your dynamic work setup. So, whether it's a keyboard that can serve you through game and play or a MacBook stand that you can easily carry on the go, these gadgets can make your tech-savvy work life so much easier.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in use

Still using the same old workspace gadgets? If you are, you’re going to want some of these latest office gadgets. They’ll really improve how easy it is to get your work done.

For example, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 does everything from working to gaming and streaming to creating. Its built-in kickstand adjusts to any angle so you can get anything done.

Then, there’s the Anker Nano 3, which puts out 30 watts in a seriously tiny design. And its ActiveShield 2.0 technology intelligently monitors temperature over 3 million times per day!

We’re sure there’s a few things on this list that you’ll want to add to your work setup today.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet design

Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment.

This product is coming soon for $999.99.

2. Apple iPad Pro with M2 has an advanced display and super fast wireless connectivity.

Upgrade your setup when you have the Apple iPad Pro with M2. Providing astonishing performance, it boasts an advanced display and seriously quick wireless connectivity. Not only that, but it also provides next-level Apple Pencil capabilities and new iPadOS 16 features. Using the M2 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, this gadget has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has a faster 16-core Neural Engine and allows you to create 3D designs and AR models—or play console games.

You can get this product for $799.

3. Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac integrates into Apple setups with a modern look.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in action

Add a useful and beautiful gadget to your Apple workspace: the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. With a slim design in 3 colors—blueberry, rose, and off-white—it blends in with your workspace. Plus, you can take it with you to work on the go as well thanks to its lightweight and slim design. Not only that, but it also works with macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. So simply connect it to Bluetooth and use it seamlessly with all your Apple devices.

You can get yours for $39.99.

4. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip offer you high-bandwidth connectivity.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip in white

Your ears deserve an upgrade: the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Thanks to the H2 chip, they boast an upgrade of the previous AirPods Pro. This upgrade offers better performance as well as high bandwidth connectivity. Beyond that, these earbuds also have a low-distortion audio driver as well as spatial audio. Moreover, their active noise cancellation comes alongside adaptive transparency mode. This next-level mode dynamically reduces the volume of noise around you and processing at 48,000 times a second.

You can get yours for $249.

5. Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD gives the iPad M1 a 6-in-1 external hub for full potential.

Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD in use

Take your iPad M1’s performance to new heights with the Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD. In fact, this hub comes with a USB-C PD up to 60W, a 4K HDMI display up to 60 Hz, and more. Additional features include a USB 3.0 port for data transfer at up to 5 Gbps, microSD and SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Most importantly, you get all of this over a single USB-C connection.

You can get yours for $69.99.

6. Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) offers Power Delivery 3.1 2-way fast charging.

Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) in use

Quickly recharge your devices as fast as can be with the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K). This 2-way fast charger comes with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 technology. Additionally, it offers bidirectional tech to quickly recharge itself. It also features a 24,000 mAh battery capacity and long-lasting battery life. With this power bank, you can juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times.

You can get yours for $149.99.

7. Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse has an 8,000 DPI optical sensor for faster workflow.

Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse design

Work more efficiently and productively with the Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse. It includes an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces for excellent versatility. Moreover, this wireless mouse has 90% quieter clicks compared to the MX Master 3, enabling you to focus on your work and not the noise. This Logitech wireless mouse also includes the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel, which scurries through 1,000 lines in 1 second.

You can get yours for $99.99.

8. Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook design

Take your laptop experience at home or at work one step further with the first 16-inch Chromebook laptop from Lenovo. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook comes with a vast borderless 2.5K display for smoother visuals. Additionally, it features 12 hours of battery life, a larger touchpad, a taller screen, and a more user-friendly keyboard. It also comes with a numpad and deeper 1.5 mm key travel for a more accurate typing experience.

This product is coming soon for $535.77.

9. Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger monitors its temperature more than 3 million times per day.

Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger in black

Carry a 30W output iPhone charger with a super compact design: the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This charger measure only 1.12 inches thick and can charge all of your mobile devices, including the MacBook Air. Additionally, the charger comes with ActiveShield 2.0. This technology safeguards your devices by intelligently monitoring temperature over 3 million times per day. It’s a compact, narrow deice available in 5 bright colors.

You can get yours for $22.99.

10. Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand folds completely flat yet flexes up to 22″.

Give yourself and your laptop the mobility you deserve with the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand. Designed with elegant curves and angles, just like your computer, this portable gadget folds up to only 1.18″ high. Not only that, but it also lifts your MacBook screen and camera up to a height of 22 inches. Moreover, it provides eye-level video calls and even works as a desktop wedge.

You can get yours for $79.99.

Which one of these gadgets would you like to add to your work life? Share with us in the comments below.

