Meet the future of work with these must-have office gadgets and accessories

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED dual-screen laptop in use

Ever wonder what the future holds for work? Well, wonder no more because these must-have office gadgets and accessories offer some insights. Yes, the latest workspace gadgets point to work that’s more hybrid, productive, and comfortable than ever.

Lenovo has always been a leader when it comes to office devices. This year, it’s showcasing innovative work laptops like the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i and ThinkBook Plus Twist.

Then, gadgets that support health, as well as productivity, will play a more significant role than ever. Just look at the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk or the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse.

Prepare for the future of work by outfitting your desk space with these gadgets.

1. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED dual-screen laptop has an innovative screen for creative work. It’s coming soon for $2,099.99.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i promo video

Make your creative process smoother with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED dual-screen laptop. It has a traditional clamshell design but delivers multimode functionality. This allows it to switch from laptop to tablet to tent mode.

2. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor offers higher contrast and deeper blacks. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor on a desk

Fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor ups your productivity. Thanks to its 6K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600, it’s an excellent choice for professionals who focus on details.

3. The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam

Razer Kiyo Ultra on a monitor

Look your best on-screen with the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra large-sensor 4K webcam, another of our favorite must-have office gadgets and accessories. Its ultra-large sensor and aperture lens help it deliver even in low-light environments. It also provides face-tracking autofocus and auto exposure.

4. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop makes switching between work and play easier. The expected release is June 2023 for $1,649.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist on display

Working and gaming on the go get easier with the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop. It has a unique rotating dual display for multimode flexibility along with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. There’s even a 12-inch E-Ink display on the top cover.

5. The LG gram Style laptops have a stunning glass design and a hidden haptic touchpad. These laptops are coming soon, and their prices are TBA.

LG gram Style back and side view

Yes, gadgets can be elegant, and the LG gram Style laptops prove it. These computers are made to impress with their sleek glass design and powerful 13th Gen Intel Core Processor. It also has useful ports like Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI.

6. The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk

Acer eKinekt BD 3 in use

Stay active while working and power devices simultaneously when you have the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk. This unique desk converts energy from your pedaling power to charge laptops and other workspace devices. Plus, it has 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C port. It’s a one-of-a-kind product on our must-have office gadgets and accessories roundup.

7. The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam has a wireless charger, a webcam, a light, and more. It’ll be released soon; the price is TBA.

Lenovo Go Desk Station with the light on

Cover all your hybrid work needs with 1 gadget when you have the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam. It’s a 5-in-1 solution that combines a wireless charger, an expansion hub, a 4K webcam, rotatable arm, and a desk light.

8. The Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 has a comfortable palm grip to support your hand. It’ll be available on January 31.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900 in a workspace

Keep your hand comfortable and supported throughout work hours when you have the Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse MS900. It has an ergonomic palm grip, a track-on glass sensor, and 4-way scrolling. Plus, you can connect it to 3 devices and customize its settings.

9. The CODi Allocco HD 1080P IR facial recognition webcam lets you quickly log in and start talking. It costs $99.99 on the official website.

CODi Allocco intro video

Logging into videoconferences is quicker and easier with the CODi Allocco HD 1080P IR facial recognition webcam. Compatible with Windows Hello, it lets you start streaming in 1080p quality in a snap. Meanwhile, the facial recognition technology powered by infrared sensors is fast and secure. It’s definitely one of our favorite must-have office gadgets and accessories.

10. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook lets you handwrite notes and sync them to the cloud. Buy it for $39.99 on the official site.

Mini Wipebook Pro + with notes

Hash out your ideas by hand and digitize them at once with the Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook. It comes with both graph and ruled pages and patented hypergloss dry-erase paper. The Wipebook Scan app syncs your work to the cloud.

Ready for the future of work? These gadgets will help you stay productive no matter what you have on your to-do list for the day. Let us know which ones you’d love to own!

