Must-have power stations for your everyday gadgets

Power your smartphone, laptop, fridge, and more with these must-have power stations in 2023. They have your back during blackouts and camping trips.

Anker PowerHouse 767 looks stylish

Live in an area prone to blackouts? Maybe you love outdoor adventures. Then you know you won’t always be able to access the grid. Fortunately, we’re highlighting must-have power stations that can handle your everyday gadgets, so you don’t have to rough it too much.

For those who need backup power at home, we recommend the EcoFlow Delta Pro. It offers Wi-Fi capability, fast charging time, and a bunch of helpful accessories.

Then, if you need a portable power station, look no further than the OUKITEL P2001. It’s great for camping with its lightweight design and ease of use.

Power your everyday devices, wherever, with these useful power stations.

1. The Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station

Anker PowerHouse 767 intro video

Power your gadgets off the grid with the Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station. You can rely on its 2,400 watts and 12 ports. Best of all, it has a long 10-year lifespan.

2. The Immotor BAY Series portable outdoor power stations

Immotor BAY Series outdoors

Charge your smartphone, electric vehicle, and everything in between with the Immotor BAY Series. Its EV-grade battery has 2 AC outputs and up to 7 DC/USB/PD outputs. What’s more, it provides wireless smartphone charging.

3. The OUKITEL ABEARL P5000 Pro solar generator

OUKITEL ABEARL P500 Pro indoors

Invest in a future-proof gadget for charging your everyday devices with the OUKITEL ABEARL P5000 Pro solar generator. One of our favorite must-have power stations, it powers a range of appliances and is a solar generator.

4. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station backs up your home with a 3.6 kWh capacity. It costs $3,599 on the official website.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro in a truck bed

Prepare your home for blackouts with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station. It offers an impressive 3.6 kWh capacity, and you can expand it up to 25 kWh, keeping you powered for days.

5. The OUKITEL P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station powers your everyday gadgets. Buy it for $1,199 on the company website.

OUKITEL P2001 product video

Need backup power for your home or camping trips? Get the Oukitel P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station. Impressively, it powers high-wattage devices like air conditioners, tools, and refrigerators.

6. The EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station can power your home, outdoor activities, and work. Get it for $949 on Amazon.

EcoFlow Delta 2 at a cookout

The EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station is part of the highly awarded DELTA Series. One of the best must-have power stations for your home, it can power your fridge, PC, and more. It’s also great for outdoor use, and it runs power tools.

7. The Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station has a high capacity and portable design that travels. Purchase it for $1,299.95 on Amazon.

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X in use

Never run out of power with the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station. Its 983 Wh capacity allows it to power your mini fridge, fridge, microwave, Wi-Fi router, and more. It’s great for camping and integrates into home circuits.

8. The BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations bring you the wattage of a wall outlet anywhere. They start at $699 and are coming soon.

BioLite BaseCharge Series on a table

Power pretty much anything when you have the BioLite BaseCharge Series power stations. The series includes the BaseCharge 1500 and the BaseCharge 600—both are portable and easy to use.

9. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station has a powerful battery and lots of ports. It costs $1,099.99 on the brand’s website.

Anker 757 PowerHouse charging a smartphone

The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station offers 3,000 battery cycles thanks to its LFP (LiFePO4) Batteries. What’s more, it recharges nearly all your devices thanks to its 13 ports, making it one of our favorite must-have power stations.

10. The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 power station has a 1,534 Wh capacity, supporting a range of appliances. Buy it for $1,998 on the official website.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 charging via solar

You can charge most gadgets with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 power station. It powers up to 85% of appliances and offers fast solar recharging. What’s more, it’s easy to use and operates quietly.

Whether you’re going off the grid or want to prep for a blackout, these must-have power stations keep your everyday gadgets up and running. Do you own any of them? Tell us how they’re working for you in the comment section.

