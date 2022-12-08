Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200

Treat your family and friends to the perfect home gadgets and accessories this year. From spice grinders to elegant lamps, this list has something for everyone.

Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table attached to a sofa

Are you stuck for gift ideas? These home gadgets and accessories to buy for $200 or less make solid choices. Because everyone loves things that make their home warmer, more convenient, and more beautiful. Plus, these products will set you back less than $200, so they’re wallet friendly.

Impress a friend with a tiny portable fireplace when you buy the Square FLÎKR Fire. It uses rubbing alcohol to produce flames and boasts a rustic stone design.

Then, the cooks on your list will appreciate the MASTERPAN MasterMill. It has compartments for 5 different spices, like pink Himalayan salt, peppercorns, fennel, etc.

Give your friends and family home gadgets and accessories they’ll use without going over budget when you go for any of the products below.

1. The Gantri Hula Table Light adds warmth and style to small spaces like nightstands and side tables. Plus, it uses 2 light sources.

Gantri Hula Table Light on a nightstand

Give a friend a unique lamp for small spaces, the Gantri Hula Table Light. This beautiful design has a light that flows through the top and another that shines through the bottom, creating a well-lit space.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

2. The Square FLÎKR Fire Original rubbing alcohol fireplace adds coziness to your recipient’s space and is safe to cook over.

Square FLÎKR Fire with flames

Bring warmth into a loved one’s home with the Square FLÎKR Fire Original rubbing alcohol fireplace. It uses just 5 ounces of 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol and burns for about 50 minutes.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

Sveeve on a sofa

Minimalists will appreciate the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. It doesn’t take up floor space, keeping your giftee’s space organized. Then, it comes with 2 USB ports for charging your devices.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

4. The MASTERPAN MasterMill spice grinder & dispenser mills 5 different spices. It’s a thoughtful gift for the cook on your shopping list.

MASTERPAN MasterMill product video

Treat the chef in your life to the MASTERPAN MasterMill spice grinder & dispenser. Its 5 compartments fit 5 different spices like salt, pepper, cumin, fennel, and more. What’s more, using it is super easy.

Get it for $28.99 on the official website.

5. The Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box was made for the watch-lover in your life. It holds and displays up to 6 watches.

Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box with watches

Your giftee can see their treasured watch collection at a glance with the Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box. It boasts a tempered glass top and an elegant metal clip. Magnets integrated into the lip ensure easy opening and closing.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The HAY Sowden Juicer adds a retro look to their kitchen and makes juicing citrus fruits a breeze. Give it to the stylish healthy eater in your life.

Hay Sowden Juicer and other appliances

Not just any juicer, the Hay Sowden Juicer was designed by George Sowden. This thoughtfully designed product adds whimsy to your giftee’s kitchen moments. Sturdy and easy to clean, this gadget delivers pulp-free juice.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

7. The H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head

H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit with flowers

Shopping for someone who needs a little TLC? Give them a spa in a box with the H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head. It comes with a 3-month supply of paraben- and cruelty-free capsules that infuse aromatic scents into filtered water.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

8. The Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots create a maintenance-free indoor garden for your recipient. Plus, they use 100% natural materials.

Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots how-to video

Your giftee doesn’t need a green thumb to have a flourishing indoor garden when you give them the Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots. They naturally create a beneficial plant environment and allow it to water itself.

Get one for about $34 on the official website.

9. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in black and white

Give your coffee nerd the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups, and they’ll be happy all day. These sleek, double-wall ceramic cups are easy to stack. And their parabolic shape lifts the crema, enabling precise latte art.

Get one for $20 on the official website.

10. The KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper is just what the grill master in your life wants for Christmas. It cleans grill grates quickly and easily.

KUNIFU The Grate top view

The BBQ fan in your life can stop using wire brushes once and for all with the KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper. It easily removes charred meat, grease, and other debris from grill grates.

Get it for $13.99 on the official website.

Give great home gadgets to the people who matter most to you when you go for any of these products. Which ones do you love the most? Tell us!

