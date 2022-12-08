Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 8, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Treat your family and friends to the perfect home gadgets and accessories this year. From spice grinders to elegant lamps, this list has something for everyone.

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table attached to a sofa

Are you stuck for gift ideas? These home gadgets and accessories to buy for $200 or less make solid choices. Because everyone loves things that make their home warmer, more convenient, and more beautiful. Plus, these products will set you back less than $200, so they’re wallet friendly.

Related: Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds

Impress a friend with a tiny portable fireplace when you buy the Square FLÎKR Fire. It uses rubbing alcohol to produce flames and boasts a rustic stone design.

Then, the cooks on your list will appreciate the MASTERPAN MasterMill. It has compartments for 5 different spices, like pink Himalayan salt, peppercorns, fennel, etc.

Give your friends and family home gadgets and accessories they’ll use without going over budget when you go for any of the products below.

1. The Gantri Hula Table Light adds warmth and style to small spaces like nightstands and side tables. Plus, it uses 2 light sources.

Gantri Hula Table Light
Gantri Hula Table Light on a nightstand

Give a friend a unique lamp for small spaces, the Gantri Hula Table Light. This beautiful design has a light that flows through the top and another that shines through the bottom, creating a well-lit space.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

2. The Square FLÎKR Fire Original rubbing alcohol fireplace adds coziness to your recipient’s space and is safe to cook over.

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
Square FLÎKR Fire with flames

Bring warmth into a loved one’s home with the Square FLÎKR Fire Original rubbing alcohol fireplace. It uses just 5 ounces of 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol and burns for about 50 minutes.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

3. The Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table adds a minimalist feel to any space. It even charges your smartphone.

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
Sveeve on a sofa

Minimalists will appreciate the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. It doesn’t take up floor space, keeping your giftee’s space organized. Then, it comes with 2 USB ports for charging your devices.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

4. The MASTERPAN MasterMill spice grinder & dispenser mills 5 different spices. It’s a thoughtful gift for the cook on your shopping list.

MASTERPAN MasterMill product video

Treat the chef in your life to the MASTERPAN MasterMill spice grinder & dispenser. Its 5 compartments fit 5 different spices like salt, pepper, cumin, fennel, and more. What’s more, using it is super easy.

Get it for $28.99 on the official website.

5. The Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box was made for the watch-lover in your life. It holds and displays up to 6 watches.

Case Elegance Modern Clip Box
Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box with watches

Your giftee can see their treasured watch collection at a glance with the Case Elegance Modern Clip Watch Box. It boasts a tempered glass top and an elegant metal clip. Magnets integrated into the lip ensure easy opening and closing.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The HAY Sowden Juicer adds a retro look to their kitchen and makes juicing citrus fruits a breeze. Give it to the stylish healthy eater in your life.

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
Hay Sowden Juicer and other appliances

Not just any juicer, the Hay Sowden Juicer was designed by George Sowden. This thoughtfully designed product adds whimsy to your giftee’s kitchen moments. Sturdy and easy to clean, this gadget delivers pulp-free juice.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

7. The H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head turns their everyday shower into a relaxing spa-like experience.

H201 SHIFT
H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit with flowers

Shopping for someone who needs a little TLC? Give them a spa in a box with the H201 SHIFT The Starter Kit aromatherapy shower head. It comes with a 3-month supply of paraben- and cruelty-free capsules that infuse aromatic scents into filtered water.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

8. The Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots create a maintenance-free indoor garden for your recipient. Plus, they use 100% natural materials.

Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots how-to video

Your giftee doesn’t need a green thumb to have a flourishing indoor garden when you give them the Wet Pot Systems Self-Watering Pots. They naturally create a beneficial plant environment and allow it to water itself.

Get one for about $34 on the official website.

9. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups make the perfect gift for coffee nerds. These mugs lift the crema to the top, allowing for better latte art.

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups
Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in black and white

Give your coffee nerd the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups, and they’ll be happy all day. These sleek, double-wall ceramic cups are easy to stack. And their parabolic shape lifts the crema, enabling precise latte art.

Get one for $20 on the official website.

10. The KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper is just what the grill master in your life wants for Christmas. It cleans grill grates quickly and easily.

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
KUNIFU The Grate top view

The BBQ fan in your life can stop using wire brushes once and for all with the KUNIFU The Grate BBQ grill scraper. It easily removes charred meat, grease, and other debris from grill grates.

Get it for $13.99 on the official website.

Give great home gadgets to the people who matter most to you when you go for any of these products. Which ones do you love the most? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Encourage your child’s reading skills with The Reading Club story-making app
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Encourage your child’s reading skills with The Reading Club story-making app

Bond with your child while practicing their reading skills with the Reading Club app. This innovative story-making app lets you and your child create and use your own stories for reading practice. How cool is that? Beginner readers need lots..
Useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful and productive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful and productive

Shopping for office gadgets can be tricky. You want all the latest tech and functionality. But you also want your peripherals to look sleek and professional. Sometimes, these areas don’t mesh well. Unless you’re talking about these useful office gadgets..
Your kids learn hands-on engineering basics with the Lectec LS DIY electric skateboard
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Your kids learn hands-on engineering basics with the Lectec LS DIY electric skateboard

Get your kids outdoors and building with the Lectec LS build-it-yourself electric skateboard. This DIY electric skateboard for kids aged 7–12 is easy to build and has all the necessary parts and tools. Want to give your child a hands-on..
Take extra screen space anywhere with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take extra screen space anywhere with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor

Work in on-the-go comfort with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor. This lightweight, portable monitor features a 5,000 mAh built-in battery and an intuitive 10-point touchscreen, enhancing productivity. Do you take your work with you everywhere? Maybe you game on the..
Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds

So, you’ve got a coffee nerd on your holiday shopping list. Maybe it’s your partner who grinds their own coffee beans every morning or your colleague who just bought a manual espresso machine. But if you’re not a coffee nerd..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun

So you’re in a workout rut. Maybe you run the same route every morning before work or hit the rowing machine every afternoon. While your discipline is admirable, doing the same exercise day in and day out is boring for..
Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably

Upgrade your brushing routine with a Nandme electric toothbrush. It offers the same benefits as major brand electric brushes and comes with 12 toothbrush heads. Let’s learn more about this company’s strategy in a market dominated by large corporations. Currently,..
New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think

Have you waited all year for the Meta Quest Pro or the DJI Mavic 3 Classic? Well, they’re finally here, and so are a slew of other unbelievable products. These are new tech gadgets you can buy now or that..
The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100

Everyone loves stocking stuffers. Small and useful, these Christmas bonus gifts offer an extra opportunity to show you care. So we rounded up the best stocking stuffer gadgets for under $100 to help you find great ones—and stay on budget...
Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting

Live and work in a city? Then the best eScooters and eSkateboards for daily commutes make life easier, helping you get from point A to point B faster. Say goodbye to traffic jams and expensive parking fees forever. Related: Holiday..
This extra-large litter box also self-disinfects with powerful UV-C lights
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This extra-large litter box also self-disinfects with powerful UV-C lights

Improve your cat’s health and hygiene with the SCUBIC self-cleaning litter box. This spacious self-cleaning litter box offers 3.7 cubic feet of space, letting your cat move freely for optimal digestion. Yes, the litter box. It’s the place where your..