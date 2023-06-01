5 Must-have smart home gadgets to buy this year

Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress setup

Discover the 5 must-have smart home gadgets that will transform your living space this year. From enhancing security to providing convenience, these cutting-edge devices are designed to make your life easier. Yes, whether you’re looking to secure your front door or beautify your home, these gadgets have got you covered.

With the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, you can enjoy crystal-clear 1080p video quality and seamless integration with popular smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. Its battery-powered design supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video and local streaming, ensuring fast response times and privacy protection.

And if you want to keep an eye on every corner of your home, the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam is the perfect choice. With its 360º coverage, HD video, and infrared night view, you’ll never miss a moment.

1. The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 has AI facial recognition alerts and automation. It even auto-unlocks the door when it sees you. Buy it for $119.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 in a video

Have peace of mind with the Aqara Video Doorbell G4. With its remarkable 1080p video quality, you’ll never miss a visitor at your front door. What’s more, this doorbell has wide compatibility with popular smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home.

Battery-powered and supporting Apple HomeKit Secure Video, it ensures your privacy while providing a fast response time. The on-device AI offers local facial recognition alerts and automation, allowing you to unlock the door when it recognizes you. It even emits a loud siren in case of emergencies. Available in Shadow Gray and Black, this doorbell combines style with functionality.

2. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam helps you keep an eye on every corner of your home. Buy it for $59.99 on Amazon.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt on furniture

Ensure the safety of your home with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. Compact and versatile, it provides 360º coverage, allowing you to monitor every corner of the room. Plus, you can control the camera’s movements effortlessly via the Blink app, panning left and right or tilting up and down.

With HD video and infrared night view, you’ll have crystal-clear visuals, day or night. Then, real-time motion alerts keep you informed no matter where you are, and the 2-way audio feature enables seamless communication through the app. Stay connected to your household from any Alexa device, smartphone, or tablet.

3. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible works with major smart home systems. Buy it for $49.99 on the official website.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible in use

Elevate your home’s ambience with the Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter Compatible. Its smart capabilities ensure compatibility with major smart home ecosystems. As the first Govee light to support Matter, it seamlessly integrates with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

That means you can control the lights effortlessly through voice commands. And, with 4-in-1 RGBIC+ technology, a single strip light can display an array of vibrant colors. Also, you can advantage of 50 customizable segments and personalize your lighting displays. Sync the lights with your favorite music for an immersive and fun atmosphere.

Moreover, with a length of up to 16.4 feet, you have the flexibility to illuminate any space. Experience natural tones, enhanced brightness, and richer colors with this light strip.

4. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress elevates your sleep and well-being with game-changing smart features. Buy it for $2,845 on the official website.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 in a bedroom

Upgrade your sleep experience with the Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress, designed to enhance your overall wellbeing. This intelligent mattress allows individual temperature control, ensuring both you and your partner enjoy optimal comfort.

Forget wearables; the Pod 3 tracks your sleep stages, heart rate, HRV, and more without the need for additional devices. The Invisible Sensing design adds an extra layer of comfort, enabling each individual to wake up silently with chest-level vibration and gradual thermal change.

Even better, you can take control of all the Pod’s features. Just check the sleep data from your own phone. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress is a game-changer for achieving quality sleep and energy.

5. The Hatch Restore 2 circadian alarm clock creates moments of tranquility throughout your day. Buy it for $199.99 on the official website.

Hatch Restore 2 on a nightstand

Carve out moments of rest and relaxation with the Hatch Restore 2 circadian alarm clock. This beautiful light/ alarm immerses you in gentle lighting and science-backed sounds. They promote a serene environment in the bedroom.

What’s more, you can wake up naturally with the sunrise alarm, which gradually brightens the room to gently rouse you from sleep. The morning moment feature then adds inspiration to your mornings with soothing stretches and mini affirmations.

You can even unwind before bed with calming sunset lighting, which lets you leave the stresses of the day behind. Yes, you can tap into your circadian rhythm and achieve natural sleep patterns for improved rest.

The Hatch Restore 2 also offers a diverse sound library, continuously growing to provide you with new and soothing options. With its modern design and user-friendly interface, this alarm clock seamlessly blends into your bedroom and creates a relaxing space.

Improve your routine with the year’s best smart home gadgets

The world of smart home gadgets continues to evolve, offering endless possibilities to make our lives more convenient and enjoyable. From enhanced security to personalized lighting and improved sleep experiences, these must-have smart home gadgets are transforming the way we live. Stay ahead of the curve and make your home smarter, one gadget at a time.

