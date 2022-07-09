The ultimate gaming gadgets guide of 2022: headphones, keyboards, monitors & more

Want to improve your gaming setup? Consult our Ultimate Gaming Gadgets Guide of 2022. From headphones to computer mice, these gadgets level up your play.

Get a SCUF Reflex Series controller this year

You love your current gaming setup, but perhaps a component or 2 could use an upgrade? Then check out our Ultimate Gaming Gadgets Guide of 2022. It has the year’s best headphones, keyboards, monitors, and other gear, giving your gameplay plenty of speed and edge.

This blog has some cutting-edge gaming gadgets for you. From a keyboard with nearly-zero latency to a powerful gaming laptop with beautiful graphics, these gadgets keep your rig updated and speedy in 2022.

1. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor has the classic Odyssey curvature and a 240 Hz refresh rate, helping you go for the win.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ on a desk

Add a new immersive experience to your setup with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor. It gives you a crystal clear picture, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms response time for world-class performance.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

2. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless compact keyboard offers a 60% size and delivers lag-free connectivity for fast movement.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless product video

Speed up your gameplay with the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless compact keyboard. It has fast OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches. Meanwhile, you can customize each key’s sensitivity as well as program 2 actions per key.

Get it for $239.99 on the official website.

3. The Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor gives you a 175 Hz refresh rate and stunning colors for immersive gaming sessions.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED on a desk

Transport yourself with the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor. Its sleek QD-OLED curved 1800R panel and quantum dot technology offer incredibly lifelike visuals. And, with a 175 Hz refresh rate, it gives you stutter-free speed, which is why it made our ultimate gaming gadgets guide of 2022.

Get it for $1,299.99 on the official website.

4. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless lightweight gaming mouse

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless product video

Zip around the battlefield with the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless lightweight gaming mouse. Optimized for speed, it ensures you’ll beat your opponents to the trigger. What’s more, the lightweight build helps you prevail in any game.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

5. The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox has customizations for your play, including stick and trigger sensitivity and vibration control.

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller in white

Game comfortably on Xbox with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Windows 10. Best of all, you can adjust the trigger and stick sensitivity as well as each stick for more precision.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

6. The Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse

Razer Viper V2 Pro in black

Weighing fewer than 60g, the Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse becomes an extension of your hand during eSports. It provides speed and control that top pros know and love, so we included it in our ultimate gaming gadgets guide of 2022.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

7. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset works on various platforms and adds 3D spatial sound to your games.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX in use

We love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset for its multiplatform compatibility. What’s more, it runs for 40+ hours on a single charge, letting you play for weeks without recharging.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

SCUF Reflex Series top view

Play comfortably and with precision on the SCUF Reflex Series controllers for PS5 + PC. Available in 3 models, they help you blow past your opponents. Specifically, the remappable paddles let you keep your thumbs on the sticks. That way, you never miss a shot.

Get them starting at $199.99 on the official website.

9. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop

CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition top view

Game anywhere with breathtaking graphics when you have the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop. It combines a powerful AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, AMD Radeon RX mobile graphics, and CORSAIR and Elgato technologies for high-end performance, which is why we included it on our ultimate gaming gadgets guide of 2022.

This gadget is coming soon for $2,699.99 on the official website.

10. The Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman V2 on a table

Game at lightning-fast speeds when you have the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard. Its zero-latency input and switches combine to deliver lighter and faster performance. These even come in 2 versions: Linear and Clicky.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Add only the best gaming gadgets to your setup when you go for the products on this ultimate guide. What are your favorite gaming gadgets of 2022? Let us know!

