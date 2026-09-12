Ninja Crispi DualZone Review: I finally found an air fryer I want to leave on my counter

Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

I’ve been a happy air fryer user for years. I love how it crisps up fish sticks and sweet potato fries faster, using a fraction of the oil I’d use if I roasted them in a conventional oven. But my air fryer has one flaw—it’s ugly.

Yep, it’s a big black box on my counter, and I notice it every time I walk into the kitchen. So when I got the opportunity to review the Ninja Crispi DualZone air fryer, I jumped at it.

The Ninja Crispi air fryer line is popular for its glass cooking containers and much prettier design. But can a beautiful air fryer stand up to my busy family life and daily cooking schedule? And, more importantly, are two cooking zones really better than one? I made it my mission to find out.

Here’s my hands-on Ninja Crispi DualZone review.

What is the Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer?

The Ninja Crispi DualZone is the latest addition to the Ninja Crispi air fryer line, which launched in 2024. Unlike most air fryers, the Crispi uses glass cooking containers that sit under a cooking element.

The Crispi lineup now includes 4-in-1, Pro, and DualZone models. They all share the same basic design: glass cooking containers under a matte cooking element that’s available in a range of colors. Crucially, none of them give off the “black abyss” look.

What makes the Ninja Crispi DualZone different from the rest of the line is that it has two cooking zones instead of one. So I can cook chicken in one container and broccoli in the other, at different temperatures and/or modes. Or, if I’m cooking for a crowd, I could cook the same food in both zones at the same temperature/mode.

The idea is ultimate flexibility, which makes the Ninja Crispi DualZone great for families and hosts alike.

The design is the whole reason I wanted to try it

Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Once I unboxed the Ninja Crispi DualZone and set it up on my counter, I couldn’t believe how good it looked. It was like a sculpture had replaced my old appliance behemoth. The space definitely felt cozier.

My test unit came in the Bone colorway, which worked great for my kitchen design. You can also choose from Rose Quartz, Cyberspace (a dusky dark blue), and Vista Green.

In terms of space, the DualZone isn’t compact—it took up a good chunk of my counter. But my kitchen is small-ish. The dimensions (16.7″ L x 11.73″ W x 11.57″ H) should be fine in a kitchen with plenty of counter space or storage (if you don’t plan on keeping it out all the time).

Using the Ninja Crispi DualZone For the First Time

Lauren Wadowsky

Setup was easy. I washed the containers and crisper plates, clicked the containers into place under the heating elements and was ready to cook. After reading the manual I notice that the Match Cook function was similar to the Dual Zone Setting on my old air fryer, so I decided to test it first.

My first meal? A box of frozen pierogies (yes, I’m from Pittsburgh, and my last name is Wadowsky). I sprayed the containers with a little olive oil, divided the pierogies between them, and set both zones to Max Crisp at 350°F for 12 minutes.

The results were just what I wanted: crispy on the outside, hot and creamy on the inside. The +1 minute button on each zone also came in handy. After 12 minutes, I thought the pierogies needed a little longer, so I added a couple of minutes without starting over.

The Real Test: Cooking a Whole Family Meal

Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

After that, it was on to the real challenge: cooking dinner for my hungry family after we’d been out all day. I hoped the Smart Finish function—which lets you cook two different foods at different temperatures/modes while having them ready at the same time—would be up to the challenge.

I kept things simple with marinated boneless skinless chicken thighs on one side and broccoli on the other. I put the chicken in Zone One (Bake) at 350°F for 15 minutes. The broccoli cooked in Zone Two (Roast) at 400 F° for 13 minutes. After setting those parameters, I pressed the Smart Finish dial button.

The Ninja Crispi DualZone started with the chicken, which had the longer cooking time, while the broccoli displayed “Hold.” Once both zones had the same amount of time left, I heard a beep letting me know that they were both cooking.

The results? Pretty darn good for a dish I whipped up with just 10 minutes of prep. It was one of those busy days when I absolutely had no energy to cook anything complicated. The chicken was cooked through without being overdone. The broccoli was tasty, but some parts stayed crunchy while others were well cooked. I noticed other reviewers mentioning the same.

I also found the 4-quart capacity of each container plenty for two adults and two kids. We didn’t have leftovers, though, so I wouldn’t rely on the DualZone for large-batch cooking.

What I Think About Cooking in Glass

Lauren Wadowsky, Gadget Flow

Unless you’ve sworn off social media, you’ve probably heard about microplastics in food and experts’ recommendations to stop cooking on non-stick cookware. As a mom, I’ve been wary of that for a while and try to cook only in stainless steel pots and to store food in glass containers.

So this air fryer is exactly what I’m looking for. Ninja says they’re PFAS- and PTFE-free, while the storage lids are BPA-free. That makes me feel better about using this appliance. I did notice that the crisper plates are coated in a nonstick material, but Ninja says it is a PFAS- and PTFE-free nano-ceramic coating, which, honestly, surprised me. Good job, Ninja!

The Things that Annoyed Me

Overall, the Ninja Crispi DualZone was impressive. I love the solid build quality, design, and intuitive functions. That said, a couple of things bugged me.

One was the vents on top of the heating element—they’re on the side closest to my wall and are partly overshadowed by a higher portion of the element. Basically, I can’t see them unless I’m looking for them, which makes me afraid I’ll forget them someday and end up with a mess of steam building up on the bottom of my cabinets.

Also—and this isn’t really an issue, just something to keep in mind—the glass containers get very hot during cooking. Ninja is upfront about this, saying that users must wear oven mitts when removing the container. I noticed that they stayed hot for a while after cooking, so you’ll definitely want to be careful and let the rest of the family know, too.

Is the Ninja Crispi DualZone Worth the Price?

At $379.99 on its official website, the Ninja Crispi DualZone is definitely at the high end of the air fryer market. Most dual-basket family models go for around $150–$220, so if you’re on a tight budget, I wouldn’t recommend it. You can get the same dual-zone functionality from other brands for nearly half the price.

But if design and cooking in glass matter to you, I haven’t seen a better option. The Ninja Crispi DualZone is a gorgeous appliance, one I actually like seeing when I walk into my kitchen. I also love that its glass cooking containers are PFAS- and PTFE-free, particularly as more people are paying attention to the materials that come into contact with their food.

So, yes, I think the Ninja Crispi DualZone is worth it, but you’re paying a premium for its unique features.

Who Should Buy the Ninja Crispi DualZone?

I’d say, buy the the Ninja Crispi DualZone if you:

Cook for a family

Want two foods ready at the same time

Hate ugly appliances

Like glass cooking/storage

Regularly cook frozen foods, veggies, meat, etc.

Skip it if you:

Have a tiny kitchen

Already have a great DualZone

Don’t care about cooking in glass

Want maximum capacity

Ninja Crispi DualZone Review: My Final Verdict

Remember that ugly black box I complained about at the beginning? It’s gone, replaced by the Ninja Crispi DualZone, an air fryer I’m actually glad to have on my counter. I love it’s modern, stylish look, and the fact that I can see my food while it’s cooking.

The DualZone functionality is great, letting me use different cooking modes and temperatures on each side of the device. But I actually use Smart Finish mode the most. I love that it helps me get hot food on the table fast for my hungry kiddos and husband—a lifesaver on busy weekdays.

Yes, the DualZone is a premium device, but it pays attention to the details. As a working mom, that’s something I don’t always have time to do. For me, it’s money well spent on a kitchen appliance that does.