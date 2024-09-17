Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle: 2 new options to choose!

Ready to level up your holiday gaming? Check out the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundles hitting the shelves this fall!

Traveling with a Nintendo Switch is a big part of its appeal. With the holiday season coming up, guess what? You can beat the holiday hustle and get a head start on the fun with 2 awesome Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle options available this fall.

Last Christmas, I surprised my brother with a Switch OLED. It boasted Pokemon Legends, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing, an extra controller, and more. Now, I’m looking forward to see which Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle I’ll score for the upcoming holidays! Ready to upgrade your gaming setup? Dive in to explore these bundles—they’re perfect for gifting or treating yourself as the season kicks off!

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch system and Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers. It also includes a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (normally $59.99). Gear up to jump into some racing fun right away.

On top of that, there’s a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, which usually costs $19.99. This gives you access to online multiplayer and over 200 classic NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games. Having been paying for it myself since the beginning, I can tell you it’s way more valuable now—especially if you love playing games like Mario Kart and F-Zero 99 online. The best part? Cloud save backups. So, if you ever lose, damage, or upgrade your Switch, any game that supports this feature can easily restore your saves on the new console.

The bundle is priced at $299.99, saving you $79.98 overall. It’ll be available by October, so it’s a solid deal for anyone interested.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

With the Switch 2 announcement around the corner, Nintendo is upping their game with the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. This new bundle features the Switch OLED and now includes a full 12 months of online service, compared to just 3 months last year.

The bundle comes with the sleek white Joy-Con controllers and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The standout feature, though, is its stunning 7-inch OLED screen. Whether you’re gaming in handheld mode or setting it up on the adjustable stand, the vibrant display brings your games to life. I recently tried out Xenoblade 3 on an OLED model, and the difference was striking. The absence of the bezel makes the visuals sharper and more immersive.

Additionally, the bundle includes 64 GB of internal storage for plenty of games and save data. For multiplayer enthusiasts, the dock now has a wired LAN port for smoother online play (just don’t forget to pick up a LAN cable separately).

Priced at $349.99, this bundle offers nearly $80 in savings. Besides, you get a great deal thanks to all the features. It’ll be available by October, making it perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the latest Switch while diving into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

Considerations and tips

Mario Kart 8 comes as a digital code. So if you prefer having physical copies, that’s something to keep in mind. However, both the standard Switch and the Switch OLED offer great value without changing their prices.

When it comes to choosing a Nintendo Switch, you have 3 versions to consider. The right one for you depends on how you plan to use it and the features you’re after. In this blog, I’ve covered the standard Switch and the OLED model. If you’re leaning towards a more compact and lightweight option, be sure to check out my teammate’s piece on the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories.

Parting thoughts

Now that I’ve finally tried out Nintendo’s OLED model, I can’t believe I’ve been missing out on so many amazing games. I’ve already gotten into Odyssey and Mario Kart. Even if a new model comes out, the fun I’ve had with this one has been more than worth it.

While these bundles aren’t available just yet, keep them on your radar! Whether you’re upgrading your own setup or looking for a great gift for someone else, these Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundles are going to be awesome. Keep an eye out and get ready to level up your gaming experience!