Nothing Headphone (a): Are they actually worth the hype?

Nothing

Pros ✅ Big sound upgrade

✅ Excellent controls and app

✅ Huge battery life, up to 75 hours

✅ Cheaper price Cons ❌ Still relatively heavy at 310g

❌ Sound still isn’t super detailed

Remember the mixed reaction to Nothing’s Headphone (1) last year? The design was unmistakably Nothing—transparent, minimal—but the performance didn’t quite live up to the hype for everyone.

Now the company is back with a new pair of headphones, the Nothing Headphone (a). And early impressions from tech publications have been strikingly positive, many saying that they solve their predecessor’s issues.

That sounds like a win. But it also raises a fair question.

Nothing has a reputation for striking design and bold marketing, so it’s hard not to wonder how much of the excitement comes from the aesthetic rather than the actual performance. In this case, people are celebrating “fixed” issues that arguably shouldn’t have existed in the first place.

So the skeptic in me couldn’t help but ask: are the Nothing Headphone (a) actually worth the hype?

I took a closer look at the features, specs, design, and early impressions. If you’re considering the new headphones, or just curious why everyone’s talking about them, here’s what you should know.

What Exactly are the Nothing Headphone (a)?

Nothing

Nothing Headphone (a) is the second pair of over-ear headphones from Nothing. At first glance, they look quite similar to the Headphones (1). The large rectangular ear cup is still there, along with the slightly sci-fi look that fits perfectly with Nothing’s signature aesthetic.

Overall, it seems the goal with the Nothing Headphone (a) is to address issues people had with the first version. Reddit users, in particular, frequently mentioned comfort problems, buggy ANC, and somewhat underwhelming default sound.

Still, one thing about Nothing products rarely gets criticized: the design.

The Design is Unmistakably Nothing

Nothing

From its earliest earbuds to its smartphones, Nothing has an industrial aesthetic that stands out in a sea of black-and-gray gadgets.

The Nothing Headphone (a) don’t abandon that philosophy. And, at first, they look a lot like the earlier Headphones (1): large rectangular ear cups, visible design elements, and that slightly retro-futuristic look fans have come to expect.

There are a few practical changes, though. The new model reportedly uses more plastic components than the original, which helps reduce both weight and cost. That matters, because many users complained that the weight and clamp of Headphones (1) made long listening sessions uncomfortable.

Nothing has also expanded the color palette. While the Headphones (1) came only in black and silver, the Headphone (a) show up in brighter options like pink, yellow, and white.

Nothing also stuck to physical rollers and buttons for volume and track control again. Overall, the design is a lighter, slightly more approachable version of the original.

On Paper, the Features Look Promising

Nothing

On paper, the Nothing Headphone (a) tick most of the boxes you’d expect from a pair of wireless headphones in 2026. They’re a more affordable alternative to Nothing’s original over-ear model but keep many of the same core capabilities.

Nothing Headphone (a) Features: Drivers and sound tuning

For sound, the headphones use 40 mm drivers tuned for a balanced profile, with Nothing emphasizing clarity and punch rather than overwhelming bass. The company has previously collaborated with British audio brand KEF on its audio products.

While tuning can make or break a pair of headphones, it’s also one of the hardest aspects to judge without listening. For now, the spec sheet suggests Nothing is aiming for a sound profile that balances detail with everyday listening comfort.

Nothing Headphone (a): Adaptive ANC and transparency mode

Noise cancellation is another important feature. The headphones include Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with multiple intensity levels, along with a transparency mode that lets outside sound pass through when needed.

This combination has become standard in premium headphones, though the real test will be how well the ANC performs in unpredictable environments like airplanes, offices, or city streets.

Nothing Headphone (a): Battery life and connectivity

The battery life is where the Nothing Headphone (a) shines. With the longest battery life of any Nothing product to date, this pair lasts for up 75 hours on a single charge. Nothing says you can travel from London to New York and back 7 times and still have battery left over.

It’s a bold claim, and of course, it’ll depend on whether you’ve enabled ANC. Still, a 75-hour battery life places them above even leading models like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Nothing Headphone (a) Features: Controls and app integration

Nothing also sticks with physical controls instead of touch gestures. Rollers and buttons on the earcups let you adjust volume, skip tracks, or trigger shortcuts without swiping across a smooth surface.

Meanwhile, the headphones work with the Nothing X app. There, users can adjust EQ settings, customize controls, and install firmware updates.

All together, the feature list shows that the Nothing Headphone (a) aims to be competitive. They boast standout battery life, solid sound, and practical controls, all of which let it hold its own in a competitive market.

Nothing Headphone (a): Price and Availability

Nothing officially announced the Headphone (a) yesterday, after months of rumors and leaks. One leak had mentioned a lower price, and now we finally have confirmation: the Headphone (a) will cost $199.99, in contrast to the Headphone (1), which is still priced at $299.99.

What accounts for the price difference? Quite possibly, the plastic design. It’s a cheaper material than the Headphone (1)’s aluminum. It’s lighter, too.

You can currently preorder the Headphone (a) on the official website; it ships on March 13. From my perspective, the feels intentional—it makes the Headphone (a) more about offering a stylish, feature-packed alternative at a price that a lot more people might actually consider.

So, What Did Nothing Fix?

If the early news about the Nothing Headphone (a) sounds optimistic, the reason might be fairly simple: Nothing appears to have listened to feedback about its first over-ear headphones.

Users cited complaints about Headphones (1)’s comfort. The Headphone (a) addresses this with a lighter build. The result is a more comfortable listening experience.

Nothing also paid attention to sound tuning and noise cancellation. The adaptive ANC system was improved with multiple intensity levels that can adjust to different environments. Reviewers are also thrilled about the improved sound. According to Tech Radar , the soundstage is wider, making music feel more upbeat and satisfying.

Are the Nothing Headphone (a) actually worth the hype?

So, after looking at the design, specs, and early impressions, the big question remains: are the Nothing Headphone (a) actually worth all the excitement?

All features (and specs) considered, they seem like a sensible evolution of the company’s first over-ear headphones. The lighter design, expanded color options, improved ANC system, and competitive battery life all suggest that Nothing has spent time improving previous concerns.

Price also plays a big role here. At around $199, the headphones land well below some flagship competitors while still offering many of the features people expect from more premium devices. That’s crucial here. For buyers who want ANC, long battery life, and app-based controls without spending $400 or more, that price could make them particularly appealing.

If you already love Nothing’s design language, the Headphone (a) may end up being the ones you’ve always wished for from the brand.