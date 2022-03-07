Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power

By Mark Gulino on Mar 7, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Looking for a new desk lamp? How about one that blocks blue light? This cool gadget is able to help reduce eye fatigue and improve your quality of rest. Best of all, it's a device you can take anywhere you need it. Read on to find out more!

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power
Ocushield Oculamp wants to help you work and sleep better

How many of us sit in front of our computers every day? How many of us stare at our phone screens? We’re constantly exposed to harmful blue light, but few people realize it can come from more than just digital displays. In fact, most of the light bulbs in homes produce at least a little blue light. Not only that, but the most natural source of light, the Sun, emits it as well.

While blue light isn’t exactly a massive health threat, it does impact you more than you probably think. For example, it can affect your body clock and block melatonin production, degrading sleep quality. Thankfully, there are lots of devices that can help combat this issue. One of these items is the Ocushield Oculamp. Take a gander at this nifty item—just don’t strain your eyes too hard, ok? Here we go!

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power
Ocushield Oculamp can easily go between your office and home

Blocks blue light at the best times with 3 lighting modes

The Ocushield Oculamp is able to help defeat blue light and it does it by helping to regulate the amount it gives off. To do this, it uses 3 different lighting modes. The first is a cool white light you can apply when the most amount of light is required. A neutral white light option is milder and great for longer sessions where you may be working or studying. Finally, warm light is available for winding down at night.

Official promo for the Ocushield Oculamp

Boasts a sleek aesthetic and solid quality materials

One thing that’s nice about the Ocushield Oculamp is its sleek, almost sci-fi aesthetic. It’s quite unique-looking and is made from aluminum alloy and silicone. It comes in multiple color options that combine silver, white, and rose gold, as well. The desk lamp sits at around 56-inches tall but isn’t intrusive and keeps a fairly low profile.

Offers plenty of power at your desk or in another room

An advantage the Ocushield Oculamp has on its side is that it can function plugged in or on a built-in rechargeable battery. The polymer lithium battery has a 2,000 mAh capacity with a 5 V or 1 A input. It takes around 2 to 3 hours to charge and is able to run between 3 and 30 hours.

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power
Warm light mode is great for winding down at night

An expert-approved health gadget you can use anywhere

If you’re looking for new gadgets to enhance your lifestyle, this is well worth consideration—especially if you find yourself constantly working in front of screens. The reduction in eye strain and improvements in sleep are certainly great benefits and plenty of doctors are already signing off on it (just visit the official website to see what they have to say). Plus, who can’t appreciate devices that can go anywhere we go? From home to the office and back again, you’ll be able to use this whenever and wherever you want.

You can get the Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp here for $130.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system

Your open front lawn and driveway are beautiful entrances, but they make accessing your home a little too simple for thieves. Deter them by outfitting your exterior with any of these smart home floodlight cameras. Related: The coolest home improvement..
Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE

Feel the rumble of the racing vehicles as you watch your favorite car-heist flick—right in your living room—when you have the D-BOX VIBE chair. This haptic entertainment seat features 65,000 haptic effects up to 1G in force and works with..
How to get distributors to sell your product
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

How to get distributors to sell your product

To do this, you must have a firm grasp of how to get distributors to sell your product. That’s where it’s helpful to partner with a retail consultant that can take on the heavy lifting and teach you more about..
B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable

While Bang & Olufsen doesn’t always get the attention its competitors receive, it certainly deserves to. Its products frequently shine in both high-end development and the way its products deliver amazing audio playback. For those who are fans, you’ll be..
Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far

It’s only March and 2022 is already shaping up with a whole lot of super-cool, if not at least interesting, new gadgets. More importantly, many of these are innovative gadgets. But is that really important? Absolutely it is. This is..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek

Your phone is ringing, your supervisor wants to meet, and you’ve got meetings and assignments due all day. By Friday, you’re too stressed to even enjoy dinner out with friends. Give yourself a little TLC at the week’s end with..
Multisport fitness smartwatches—the best ones to grab for yourself this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Multisport fitness smartwatches—the best ones to grab for yourself this year

Want to buy a multisport fitness smartwatch in 2022? Since the latest models support as many as 150 sports modes, that’s understandable. These smartwatches track pretty much any exercise, from square dancing to cross country skiing, and come in versions..
The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season

Spring is a great time to make adjustments to your home and get it ready for warmer weather. To help kick off your DIY projects in style, today we’re highlighting some of the coolest home improvement gadgets for spring. Related:..
Check out the best travel gadgets you can use on your trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best travel gadgets you can use on your trips

Your flights and hotel stays can be so much comfier when you pack some of the best travel gadgets in 2022. Whether your trips are all about sightseeing or meeting with business clients, these gadgets have the tech to make..
The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13

Want to enhance your iPhone 13 photography and videos? While the latest iPhone delivers stunning images on its own, the best mobile photography gadgets for iPhone 13 give your creations that extra edge, whether you create content or just want..
TCL Ultra Flex concept phone has a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable hinge
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

TCL Ultra Flex concept phone has a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable hinge

Today at MWC 2022 TCL is proudly showing off some fresh new mobile device concepts. One of these concepts was unveiled under the working title of Ultra Flex. So what is it exactly? The TCL Ultra Flex is a concept..