Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a new desk lamp? How about one that blocks blue light? This cool gadget is able to help reduce eye fatigue and improve your quality of rest. Best of all, it's a device you can take anywhere you need it. Read on to find out more!

Ocushield Oculamp wants to help you work and sleep better

How many of us sit in front of our computers every day? How many of us stare at our phone screens? We’re constantly exposed to harmful blue light, but few people realize it can come from more than just digital displays. In fact, most of the light bulbs in homes produce at least a little blue light. Not only that, but the most natural source of light, the Sun, emits it as well.

While blue light isn’t exactly a massive health threat, it does impact you more than you probably think. For example, it can affect your body clock and block melatonin production, degrading sleep quality. Thankfully, there are lots of devices that can help combat this issue. One of these items is the Ocushield Oculamp. Take a gander at this nifty item—just don’t strain your eyes too hard, ok? Here we go!

Ocushield Oculamp can easily go between your office and home

Blocks blue light at the best times with 3 lighting modes

The Ocushield Oculamp is able to help defeat blue light and it does it by helping to regulate the amount it gives off. To do this, it uses 3 different lighting modes. The first is a cool white light you can apply when the most amount of light is required. A neutral white light option is milder and great for longer sessions where you may be working or studying. Finally, warm light is available for winding down at night.

Official promo for the Ocushield Oculamp

Boasts a sleek aesthetic and solid quality materials

One thing that’s nice about the Ocushield Oculamp is its sleek, almost sci-fi aesthetic. It’s quite unique-looking and is made from aluminum alloy and silicone. It comes in multiple color options that combine silver, white, and rose gold, as well. The desk lamp sits at around 56-inches tall but isn’t intrusive and keeps a fairly low profile.

Offers plenty of power at your desk or in another room

An advantage the Ocushield Oculamp has on its side is that it can function plugged in or on a built-in rechargeable battery. The polymer lithium battery has a 2,000 mAh capacity with a 5 V or 1 A input. It takes around 2 to 3 hours to charge and is able to run between 3 and 30 hours.

Warm light mode is great for winding down at night

An expert-approved health gadget you can use anywhere

If you’re looking for new gadgets to enhance your lifestyle, this is well worth consideration—especially if you find yourself constantly working in front of screens. The reduction in eye strain and improvements in sleep are certainly great benefits and plenty of doctors are already signing off on it (just visit the official website to see what they have to say). Plus, who can’t appreciate devices that can go anywhere we go? From home to the office and back again, you’ll be able to use this whenever and wherever you want.

You can get the Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp here for $130.