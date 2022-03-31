OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 150-degree ultrawide camera

By Mark Gulino on Mar 31, 2022, 8:30 am EDT under Tech News,

Today OnePlus is announcing its OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The device brings a myriad of great features, from a Hyperboost Gaming Engine to a new triple camera array. Not to mention an 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, and more. Read on to find out what else the OnePlus 10 Pro brings to the table.

OnePlus 10 Pro features new triple camera array

Months after its initial launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is finally debuting. The new smartphone will run OxygenOS and today’s presentation specifically went out of its way to address comparisons to Oppo (who it recently merged with). Let’s take a look at all the latest specs and features being announced this morning.

Two of the 3 colors OnePlus 10 Pro comes in

Features a new generation triple camera setup

The camera array will include a new generation triple camera setup which will be able to capture more colors than ever with OneBillion Color Solution. There’s a 150-degree 50 MP ultrawide camera that’s up to 4x wider. There’s also a fisheye mode too along with a night mode. The cameras can shoot in 4K at 120 FPS and bring RAW Plus mode, a 48 MP camera, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. There’s even a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Has a large OLED display with a high-refresh-rate

The screen on the latest OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The display has a 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s not exactly an iPhone 13 killer, but it should be perfectly suitable for most smartphone users.

Official Live Stream Event

Includes USB-C charging and a 5,000 mAh battery

The phone will also house a larger battery. With 5000 mAh it will run for quite a while and a USB-C charging port supports 80W wired fast-charging. Not only that, but it has 50W wireless charging as well. As far as smartphone batteries go, that’s pretty darn good.

Offers competitive Hyperboost Gaming Engine

There’s a special Hyperboost Gaming Engine for those who enjoy gaming. To balance how hot Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can be, there’s also an effective cooling system too. Looks like it will be a solid option for anyone who wants to run some of the more graphic-intensive games out there–especially combined with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Front and back of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Brings a new color, plus pricing and release dates

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is arriving with a new Radiant Silver color option. This sounds great for those that like shiny things. The devices will offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, along with a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version including additional colors of Black and Green. The devices will start at $899 and are available to pre-order now. and will ship on or by April 5th.

