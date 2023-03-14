This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 14, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Have more fun canoeing with the MyCanoe Solo 2. This origami-inspired boat stores, transports, and assembles easily, letting you enjoy the outdoors.

MyCanoe Solo 2 sets up in 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily.

An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation. But owning and transporting a canoe to your preferred destination is quite a different story.

First, you need ample storage space, as canoes can measure up to 18′ in length. And, when you go on a trip, you have to attach the boat to the roof of your car, then lug it to the waterfront when you arrive at the lake.

The MyCanoe Solo 2 is much easier. It folds into a tote bag shape, making it a breeze to carry and store. Then, you can transport it inside your car instead of on its roof.

Want to learn more? Keep reading.

MyCanoe Solo 2 Kickstarter video

Choose a brand with 11 years of experience creating foldable boats

The MyCanoe Solo 2 is the latest foldable watercraft from a company with 11 years of experience handcrafting origami-style boats. In fact, the MyCanoe team consists of engineers, architects, and product designers located in Seoul, Korea, and Knoxville, TN.

Operating on the belief that outdoor recreation is vital to our modern lifestyle, the team creates gear that allows people to enjoy nature without the hassle of hauling and setting up gear.

With 11 years of experience creating origami-inspired boats, the company has created its most efficient and affordable canoe yet.

MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2 in lifestyle images

Go for a canoe that folds like origami

Traditional canoes can have dimensions up to 18′ L x 3′ W. It’s quite an amount of space, so you need to have a dedicated spot for it. But if you live in a smaller space, typical storage areas like attics, basements, and garages might be unavailable.

And that’s what makes this portable canoe so unique. Instead of relying on a static design, it folds like origami into a tote bag shape.

The folded shape measures 43″ L x 18″ W x 11″ high, which is a huge difference from a standard canoe. In fact, you can easily store it in a coat closet, bedroom closet, or car.

What’s more, the MyCanoe Solo 2’s compact folded shape ensures that just about anyone can experience the joy of canoeing in nature.

MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2
MyCanoe Solo 2 in use

Transport this foldable canoe in a car or on an airplane

If you’ve canoed before, you know that standard canoes must be transported upside down on the roof of your car. But attaching it can be troublesome since you have to turn it upside down and tie it to racks.

The MyCanoe Solo 2, however, fits in the trunk or back seat of your car. Thanks to its compact folded size, there’s nothing heavy to lift or attach to racks.

This allows you to go canoeing on a whim since there’s not much to plan for. It also means you can enjoy the ride to the lake instead of worrying about the boat on your roof.

Finally, this portable canoe folds so compactly that it can even be checked it as airplane luggage. That way, you can fly to faraway canoeing destinations instead of wasting a day in the car.

Assemble the MyCanoe Solo 2 in just 2 minutes

What’s more, assembling the MyCanoe Solo 2 from its folded shape is easy. It takes just 2 minutes, and the company has helpful YouTube videos that demonstrate the process, step-by-step.

Unfolding results in a lightweight, 19-pound canoe that’s easy to carry from your car to the shore. You also get a large 75″ L x 27″ W cockpit, which gives you plenty of room to paddle comfortably.

A 2-minute setup vastly speeds up the amount of time you need to prepare for your outing. Instead of spending time untying your canoe from your car, lifting it and carrying it to the water, you can already be in the water with this portable canoe.

Rely on a TUV-certified folding canoe

Meanwhile, this canoe is safe. In fact, it’s TUV certified for safety, ensuring that it complies with international standards.

Then, the folding mechanism boasts a long lifespan of 20,000 folds, giving you years of use. Even better, the craft has been treated for UV resistance, meaning hours in the sun won’t leave it dry and cracked.

Enjoy time outdoors with the MyCanoe Solo 2

Need a canoe that fits your life? The MyCanoe Solo 2 is the answer. We love the foldable design that stores and transports easily. This product makes canoeing an easy, portable pastime that you can enjoy while camping, vacationing, or whenever you have a few hours.

Want a MyCanoe Solo 2 of your own? Preorder it on Kickstarter for $489. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
