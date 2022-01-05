Get the results of a 1-hour workout in just 20 minutes with this e-haptic workout suit

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 5, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Bored of your workout? Go for the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. It adds EMS workouts and VR gaming, keeping exercise fun and effective.

Get the results of a 1-hour workout in just 20 minutes with this e-haptic workout suit
ElecSuit on a man running up stairs

Spice up your workouts with the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. It’s an e-haptic workout suit that delivers Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) workouts and VR gaming. Add it to your routine for smarter, more enjoyable exercise.

If running on your treadmill for the umpteenth time has become a chore, it’s time to switch up your workout. Because if you don’t keep challenging yourself, you won’t get any stronger. An electro haptic suit like the ElecSuit can help.

Designed like a workout shirt and shorts, this versatile suit is comfortable, boasts reusable electrodes, and works with EMS workouts, VR haptics, VR Yoga, and more.

ElecSuit on users

Improve your workouts with EMS training

So what is EMS training? According to the company, it’s an improved method of training strength using EMS electrodes. The electrode pads send signals directly to your muscles, stimulating them.

And with the electrical pulses working on your muscles, you can get an hour’s worth of exercise in just 20 minutes with thesenelectrodes. So it’s a time-saver, too.

In fact, great names in sports have used EMS training, and the brand cites Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee as advocates. At the same time, EMS tech has become more popular for at-home workouts since it works muscles without pain or exhaustion.

ElecSuit in black

Check out the comfortable fit

Unlike many other EMS suits out there, this e-haptic workout suit isn’t bulky or heavy. It fits your shape, and the electrodes won’t get in the way.

That’s because they’re made from conductive silicone, so they’re flexible and precise. Also, they’re thin so they move with you easily.

Wash the electrodes to keep them clean

Meanwhile, you’ll be happy to know you can wash the electrodes to remove sweat and grime. And while you can use water to wash them, you won’t need any water to make them work. That’s correct; other EMS suits require water to attach the electrodes to your body.

Have fun with this EMS suit

What’s more, the ElecSuit is fun to use. The makers thought that if stimulating your muscles can give you a workout, why not do so while playing a video game? We couldn’t agree more.

Get VR positioning guides

It isn’t always easy to work the correct muscle during an exercise. But with the ElecSuit, electric signals can highlight which muscles you should focus on.

For instance, it’s easy to switch some of the work to the low back when you should be working the glutes with the donkey kick exercise.

In this case, the ElecSuit can send gentle electrical pulses on your lower body, indicating the correct position. This can serve as an aid throughout your workout.

Wear this e-haptic suit with other VR games

Moreover, you can even wear this e-haptic workout suit with other VR games. It syncs with VR Devices and delivers electrotactile haptic feedback. So you’ll experience whatever your character does.

At the moment, the ElecSuit works with Oculus, VIVE, steam VR, and HR. VRChat and Zepeto are in the works. Then, the suit and its controllers connect with Apple, Meta, and Microsoft AR technology.

Enjoy EMS Yoga, VR games, and more

Love VR? Then you’ll enjoy workout with this e-haptic workout suit. It comes with proprietary VR fitness games like Squatscape and Red Light, Green Light, and Follow Me Yoga.

Squatscape is just what it sounds like; each squat moves your character as he tries to escape from a deserted castle in the rain.

Next, Follow Me Yoga VR takes you into a yoga studio with virtual yoga masters. While you move, the suit provides direct stimulations, letting you know which muscles you should focus on. Enjoy poses like Chair, Tree, Eagle, and Dancer to relax.

Finally, Red Light, Green Light reinvents a childhood classic. This time, you lunge your way forward and hold the position when the caller Robot turns around. It’s sure to work those glutes and quads.

Learn more about the hardware

The ElecSuit Standard suit comes with electrodes that target the abs, lats, hamstrings, and quads. The top contains electrode pads that work the abs and lats, while the shorts have pads targeting the hamstrings and quads.

Your ElecSuit also comes with a controller to manage the muscles’ stimulations, including turning them on and off and setting their intensity.

See the premium quality fabric

You won’t have to worry about this e-haptic workout suit’s fabric. The company sources the best performance fabric for an ideal blend of 51% cotton, 45% polyester, and 4% elastane. Then, with SPF 50+, you’ll stay safe in the sun.

Have fun when you work out while wearing the ElecSuit. Its flexible electrodes are easy to exercise with and the garment works with a slew of fun VR options. Then, of course, there’s the bonus of a more effective workout in less time. Yes, you can work out better with this cool EMS suit.

Preorder the ElecSuit e-haptic suit on Indiegogo for $189. Have you ever worked out while wearing an EMS suit? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
