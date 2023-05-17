This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 17, 2023

Wanna make your home safer in the event of a blackout? Then you've gotta check out the Surge bulb. It works even when the power is out, preventing accidents and injuries.

Surge keeps working even during blackouts

Stay safe during power outages with the Surge emergency backup bulb. This light keeps working during a blackout, helping you and your family avoid accidents and injuries.

Imagine this—you’re at home eating dinner with your family when the power goes out. You get up from your chair and feel your way toward the kitchen, where you’ve stashed the emergency flashlight, bumping into furniture along the way. Ouch!

Luckily, your injuries aren’t serious this time. But what if the power goes out while someone is taking a shower or walking down the stairs?

And that’s where the Surge emergency backup bulb comes in. It continues working, even during a power outage, thanks to a built-in self-charging battery.

Wanna learn more about this emergency gadget? Let’s check it out together!

Surge product video

Self-recharges, so it’s always ready

So how is the Surge able to keep working even if the electricity is down? The answer is the Surge Switch technology. It allows the bulb to draw power from the internal rechargeable battery during a power interruption.

This means that as long as the battery has been charged beforehand, the bulb will continue to work, even when the power is out. And because this battery recharges during normal use, you don’t have to worry about dying on you when you need it most.

And, to maximize the battery life of the Surge emergency backup light, simply turn the light on and off at the switch. This will help to conserve power and ensure that the battery lasts as long as possible. And because the bulb is so easy to use, you don’t have to be an expert to get the most out of it.

Surge Power Saving Emergency Backup LED Lightbulb
Surge outdoors

Gives you peace of mind

With this emergency backup bulb, you can trust that you’ll have immediate light during a blackout. And wanna know the best part? It lasts for over 6 hours, which goes well beyond the length of an afternoon power outage.

Knowing that you’ll have light when the power goes out saves you stress and anxiety since you don’t have to worry about getting to your emergency kit in the dark, potentially hurting yourself in the process.

Yes, prepping for storm season and home emergencies really can be as easy as changing your lightbulb. Every home and office should have a few of these installed.

Surge Power Saving Emergency Backup LED Lightbulb
Surge front view

Fits in standard light sockets

Best of all, you can use Surge bulbs in any standard light socket. It’s not intended for multi-bulb fixtures such as chandeliers, dimmer switches, and connected runs of lights, however.

So that means you could place these bulbs in lamps near your staircase, in bathrooms, in kids’ rooms, outside or in the garage, near entrances, etc.

There’s virtually no area of the house that wouldn’t benefit from a light bulb that has its own internal and rechargeable battery. These bulbs promise light when even when the grid fails.

Surge Power Saving Emergency Backup LED Lightbulb
Surge with its box

Saves energy and is easy to install

We all want to use less energy. And this emergency backup bulb can help you do that thanks to its smart design. In fact, this 9-watt LED bulb uses 80% less energy than a standard bulb. That’s because it’s an LED bulb, which uses much less energy than incandescent bulbs.

So you can use it for longer periods of time without worrying about draining that battery too quickly. It’s one gadget that aligns with your goals for safety and sustainability.

And, since this smart home gadget works in standard bulb sockets, it boasts easy installation. That’s right, you just screw the HOME SAFETY LIGHT into your socket, then switch it on and off as you would any other lightbulb.

Gives you bright, energy-efficient illumination

Wondering if this emergency backup bulb is bright enough for everyday activities like cooking, homework, and playing board games?

You’ll be happy to know that Surge offers bright yet energy-efficient illumination. Each bulb provides 800 Lumens of brightness, which is a good level for recessed lighting, up lighting, down lighting, and pendant lamps.

Works during outdoor adventures, too

The Surge bulb is also portable, making it perfect for outdoor use. Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just enjoying some time in your backyard, the Surge bulb can provide you with reliable light.

And, because it’s so easy to use, you don’t have to worry about fumbling around in the dark, trying to get it to work.

Is this emergency backup light worth it?

The Surge bulb pretty much gives your home superpowers during a blackout. So, yes, it’s definitely worth buying. Having immediate light when the power goes out eases a stressful situation and ensures you can quickly and safely get to your emergency kit.

Even better, it’s an emergency gadget that you don’t have to think about much, thanks to the rechargeable gadget that recharges during normal use.

And, with power-saving technology and an easy-to-use design, it’s a must-have for anyone who wants to be prepared for the unexpected. So why wait? Order your Surge emergency backup bulb today and never be left in the dark again!

Get the Surge bulb for $39.95 on the official website.

What do you love most about this product? Let us know in the comments!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
