POCO X8 Pro leaks: Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 5 might pack the kind of battery I dream about

I get a thrill every time Xiaomi teases something new. Right now, I’m thinking about never hunting for an outlet again. POCO X7 Pro / Image Credit: Xiaomi

I never get bored checking out Xiaomi’s phones. They have foldables, massive one-inch Sony sensors that capture images with striking depth, and now POCO X8 Pro leaks hint at a handset that could pack one of the biggest batteries you’ll see in a mainstream smartphone. In China, the same device will soon launch as the Redmi Turbo 5, promising a few surprises along the way.

Xiaomi’s move to take on Tesla in the EV market sounds wild (I’m curious too), but the smartphone side is just as exciting. While the average price of smartphones in the United States is forecast to increase from 2023 to 2028, Xiaomi is taking a different approach. The POCO X8 Pro could stand out by offering strong performance at a price that makes sense. Of course, like anything worth chasing, there’s a catch.

Leaks suggest Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in November for the Chinese market. The device will follow with an international rollout—as the POCO X8 Pro—around January.

Looking at the Turbo 4’s launch tag of CN¥1,999 ($280) for the 12 GB + 256 GB setup, the new model should sit close to that mark. With some new features on board, I’d still bet on a price near $280, a range where Xiaomi tends to pull ahead of the crowd.

Design and display

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro / image Credit: Xiaomi

Digital Chat Station says that the POCO X8 Pro will sport a metal mid-frame, a big step up from the plastic design of its predecessor. The punch-hole screen design adds a sleek, modern touch that makes the phone look sharper.

On the display front, the Redmi Turbo 5 shines with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, packing a 1220 x 2712 resolution and a crisp 446 ppi pixel density. Images pop and scrolling feels smooth thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate. However, what sets the Turbo 5 apart is the 4,000 nits peak brightness, making the screen easy to see even under direct sunlight. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max reaches 3,000 nits outdoors.

Performance

Smart Pikachu says that the Turbo 5 could run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Talking about MediaTek, the 9500e and 8500 chips are expected to drop by January. The 9500e stands out with speeds up to 3.73 GHz. Its CPU mixes 1× Cortex-X925, 3× Cortex-X4, and 4× Cortex-A720 cores. So while the 9500e focuses on raw power, the Dimensity 8500 leans toward balance. It uses TSMC’s 4nm process and packs eight high-performance cores based on ARM’s new A725 design.

If Xiaomi goes with the Dimensity 8500 Ultra, the Turbo 5 will join the OPPO Reno 15 Pro, HONOR Power 2, and realme Neo 8, all rumored to sport the same MediaTek chip.

Battery

HONOR X70 / Image Credit: HONOR

Smartphone makers have been pushing battery sizes to new heights in 2025, with the HONOR X70 hitting 8,300 mAh. And it looks like the next breakthrough could be even bigger.

Another report from Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi plans to pack a 9,000 mAh battery into one of its upcoming phones. The single-cell silicon battery is ready for production, according to the Weibo tipster.

Which model will get this monster battery remains unclear. Some sources point to a base 7,500 mAh version, so the 9,000 mAh option might go to a Pro or Pro Max variant. On top of that, the mysterious handset will support 100 W fast charging, which raises the stakes even higher.

Still, I doubt the Redmi Turbo 5 series will reach markets outside China with the same battery. Phones with bigger silicon-carbon cells usually drop capacity for Europe and the US. So, keep your expectations in check.

If you wonder why Apple and Samsung don’t offer massive batteries, the answer comes down to strict regulations. For instance, US federal rules (49 CFR 173.185) restrict lithium-ion batteries inside phones to 20 Wh, which caps the size companies can ship. That explains my struggle with the iPhone 15 Pro last week—my battery died in the middle of vacation (kudos to my power bank for getting me to the hotel without a problem).

Parting thoughts

If Xiaomi brings the POCO X8 Pro to global markets with the same 9,000 mAh battery, I’m already planning how to grab one here in Armenia. I can imagine never worrying about running out of juice, even on my longest days out. Just thinking about carrying a phone that lasts through trips, work, and random scroll sessions makes me smile. But hey, if you’re in the “battery beats slim” camp like me, don’t get too excited just yet—Xiaomi might play it safe outside China.