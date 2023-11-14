Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask review: a stylish sipper’s essential

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 14, 2023, 9:00 am EST

Sip in style with the Ragproper 100 ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask. It boasts a sophisticated look, break-resistant glass, and a no-spill design.

Ragproper’s flask lets you sip in style

Looking for an elegant flask? Whether you’re a whiskey, rum, or brandy fan, you can carry it stylishly using the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask.

Glass flasks have been a discreet way to carry fermented beverages since humans moved beyond animal skins. But, over time, metal flasks became more common.

Unfortunately, metal can corrode and ruin your spirits. And that’s where the Ragproper 100ml Flask comes in. Hoping to improve drinkware quality, the team at Ragproper developed a glass flask for modern times.

I’ve never carried a flask before, but this one makes me want to. The dark and tan full-grain leather adds a classic beauty, while the glass interior ensures there’s no foul taste left on your spirits.

Are you in the market for a gorgeous glass flask? Then follow me as I review the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask.

Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask video

Enhance your sipping style

If you’re searching for a hip flask that’s not just a novelty accessory, the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask is well worth considering. It’s not just a stylish accessory but a blend of luxury and practicality.

For instance, the dark and tan full-grain leather isn’t just for looks—it feels great in your hand. Imagine yourself pulling out this flask at a friend’s rooftop party. You’ll feel like you’re making a fashion statement.

Plus, with its 100 ml capacity, this drinking vessel is ideal for carrying your preferred spirits, like a smooth whiskey or a rich rum. It’s like bringing sophistication in your pocket.

Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask in use

Sip with a high-quality glass flask

I mentioned earlier that metal flasks can corrode, especially if they become dented or scratched. And, once rust forms, the flask is useless.

Better, then, to invest in a high-quality glass flask like the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask. This premium flask uses break-resistant glass so you don’t have to worry about bumps and drops.

Even better, it ensures a clean, metal-free taste. That way, your brandy will taste sweet, spicy, and warm, just like it’s supposed to.

I also found the gunmetal lid and plastic cork-lined cap to be smart touches. I love that the company thought about every little detail.

Meanwhile, with the silicone liners, there are no spills—every precious drop stays in the flask where it belongs. Plus, that funnel brings you smooth pouring without the mess. It’s the little things like these that make a big difference.

Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask in use

Take this palm-size flask anywhere

The hallmark of any great flask is a discreet, palm-size shape. It should be easy to fit in an interior jacket pocket without any telltale bulk.

Well, I’m happy to report that the size of this leather flask is spot on. It fits comfortably in the hand and pocket and isn’t noticeable to others.

And that easy-pour window? It’s a small but genius touch. It gives you the ability to check the liquid levels on the fly instead of relying on feel.

I can imagine this leather flask as a trusty sidekick on travels, keeping the user’s spirits high without any leaks or spills. It’s like having a reliable guardian for your drinks during adventures.

100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask in a pocket

Bring a versatile sipping companion

What’s more, the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask adapts to different scenarios. From a serene fishing trip by the lake to a lively music festival, it can go with you on any adventure.

Additionally, the full-grain leather not only adds to its durability but also gives it that rugged charm. It’s just the right look and design for long hikes and can stand up to wear and tear.

Embrace tradition with a modern flask

Ragproper’s legacy speaks volumes about blending the old with the new. It’s like they’re saying, “Look good, drink well.”

This EDC flask certainly combines looks with functionality. It’s a classic glass flask reimagined for the modern era. It’s not just a drinking vessel; it’s a statement of timeless taste.

Have an exclusive sipping experience

Finally, Ragproper’s patented designs make sipping from this flask an exclusive experience. With its luxurious leather case and classic glass interior, each sip feels special.

Whenever you drink from this leather canteen, it’s more than just a beverage—it’s a moment. Whether you’re at a sophisticated event or a casual outing, using this flask adds polish to the whole experience.

Enjoy every sip

This Ragproper Flask isn’t your run-of-the-mill glass container; it’s a taste of something exclusive. Taking a swig from this flask is much more than stopping to have a drink; it’s about cherishing a moment.

So, whether you want to elevate a classy event or just make an everyday hangout a bit more refined, this accessory brings an exclusive vibe that’s hard to match. Overall, it has a knack for turning a simple sip into a memorable experience. Cheers to that!

Love this leather and glass flask? Get it for $60 on the official website.

