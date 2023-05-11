Find music in niche themes with the FanFare music discovery app

Get ready to discover new music you love with the FanFare music discovery app. It helps you categorize and find new music. Plus, you can follow other users and what they're listening to.

Improve your search for new music with the FanFare music discovery app. It lets you create your own tags and genres to categorize songs. That way, you can find the exact beat you’re looking for and nothing else!

Are you a music fanatic, tired of training Pandora for weeks and still getting a song that doesn’t match your tastes? Maybe you miss the social aspect of the old Spotify site. If either applies to you, you’ll be excited to learn about FanFare, a new music discovery app that helps you find music in the mood you’re looking for.

It’s great for Twitch users who are on the constant search for fresh, new music. And every audiophile will love the chance to categorize over 110 million songs with their own creative tags and genres. All in all, this app lets you customize the way music is organized online.

Does all that sound cool? Then let’s take a closer look at the ins and outs of this new music service.

One of FanFare’s most important features is the ability to create your own music tags. How should you create them in this app? By theme, key, tempo . . . anything that makes a song unique. That way, it’s easier for people to find the song they’re looking for.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Other users can like your tags and genres, too, so you can see what other people agree with or don’t really care about.

It’s a fun and interactive way to discover new music and share your own unique tastes.

Leave comments and add relatable links to songs

Another cool feature is the ability to leave comments on songs. So if you’d love to sing Bohemian Rhapsody at karaoke, but don’t have the voice for it, you can totally let others in the community know your dream.

Then, if you can’t listen to Bohemian Rhapsody without thinking about “We Are the Champions,” you can link to it. This feature allows people to search through a web of related songs—quickly and easily.

That way, never again will you have to endure a song that doesn’t relate to your requests, and you can always find songs that connect to your desired genre.

Interact with your Spotify & Apple Music playlists

And if you’re an Apple Music or Spotify user, this next feature is basically a dream come true for you. With FanFare, you can easily connect your accounts and start discovering new music right away. It’s just the app you’ll want to use with your newest speakers.

One of the best things about this music discovery app is how easy it is to add new songs to your existing playlists. Seriously, all it takes is just one click! No more fiddling around with complicated menus or struggling to remember the name of that song you heard that time. FanFare has got you covered.

As music lovers ourselves, this feature looks like it’s an absolute game-changer. So, if you’re always on the lookout for fresh tunes to add to your playlists, FanFare can make it so much easier.

Get social with this new music platform

Ok, so now let’s talk about the social side of the FanFare app. Basically, when you follow your favorite music, styles, and labels, you’ll get updates on what your friends and other users are listening to.

And that’s not just great for discovering new jams—it also lets you dive deeper into the specific genres and scenes that you love. Think of it as music’s own social media network!

So, whether you’re into indie rock, hip hop, or EDM, there’s a way to connect with others like you who share a passion for great music.

Show off your tastes on your profile

FanFare users can also create and maintain a profile on the platform. It’s another great feature because it allows you to find other users whose music tastes align with yours.

So if you discover a user who loves the same music as you, you can follow them and discover new music through them. Even better, their picks are delivered straight to your feed. So there’s never a struggle to find that user’s songs.

Meanwhile, by following someone, you can see all their activity, from tags and genres to links and comments. It’s like having a personal music guru at your fingertips, showing you the freshest jams.

See the hottest music based on your activity

Looking for music inspiration? Then this music discovery platform’s explore section is the place to go. There, you’ll find the most popular music based on your activity. But there are also some songs that aren’t tagged, so you can help build the network.

Enjoy this platform with your iPhone

The features we presented above are already up and running in the first release of FanFare for iOS! So, if you’re an iPhone user, get ready to experience a whole new world of music discovery and social networking.

Be social and love music with FanFare

Well, there you have it, folks, our review of FanFare, an exciting new music discovery and social app. Not only does this app boast innovative features (hello custom tags!), but it also includes an awesome community of music lovers that the platform has brought together.

So, if you’re looking to take your music to the next level, give FanFare a try. There’s always something new to discover and explore.

Love FanFare? Then make a pledge toward its Kickstarter campaign. A $15 pledge gives you beta access and 5 friend invites to the beta. What do you love about this new app? Let us know!