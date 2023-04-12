Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor

Ready to light up your space with some awesome speaker lamps? Then check out today's roundup! With killer sound and stylish designs, they set the mood for any occasion.

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker in a home

There’s no need to buy separate lamps and speakers when you have the best speaker lamps available. These innovative devices combine the functionality of a high-quality speaker with the aesthetics of a stylish lamp. And we’re highlighting our favorites, the products that represent the future of home entertainment and decor.

Looking to spruce up your living room and add great sound? Look no further than the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp & WiFi speaker. It combines a beautiful floor lamp and a high-quality Sonos speaker.

Or, if you want to boost your next outdoor party, we recommend, the Koble Designs Ava Bluetooth Speaker Lantern. It is IP44 splash resistant, produces 360-degree audio, and boasts a classic lantern shape.

So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the future of home entertainment and decor.

1. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker combines an elegant bamboo lamp with a high-quality speaker. Buy it for $299.99 on the official website.

IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker with bamboo shade

The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker sounds amazing and looks great in your home. The bamboo shade is cool, but you can switch it up with other shades that work with it. Plus you can use it as a rear speaker for your home theater.

2. The aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker ups the cozy factor in any room with its candle shape. Get it for $149 on the company website.

aLOOMI chic lantern
aLOOMI in color options

Upgrade indoor and outdoor spaces with the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. This 2-in-1 device looks like a candle and plays music. In fact, you can connect it to your smartphone or use the AUX cable. Enjoy voice assistance, a dimmable lantern, and a long-lasting battery.

3. The MoriMori LED Lantern Speaker has a classic hurricane shape that’s great for camping, home, use, and parties. It costs $110 on the brand’s website.

MoriMori LED Lantern Speaker product video

Set the mood with the MoriMori LED Lantern Speaker. It has a timeless hurricane lamp shape, but it also combines a speaker. It’s the ideal entertainment gadget for backyard parties, camping, and home use. The sound is light, crisp, and omnidirectional, making it one of the best speaker lamps.

4. The Koble Designs Ava Bluetooth Speaker Lantern has a modern shape and a helpful built-in handle. Purchase it for $99.99 on the official website.

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
Koble Designs Ava Bluetooth Speaker Lantern in use

Take music around the house with the Koble Designs Ava Bluetooth Speaker Lantern. It’s compact and easy to carry with its built-in handle. What’s more, you can stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, and the speaker produces 360-degree audio.

5. The Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Ambient Lighting Speaker serves as a statement piece in your home. Buy it for $270 on Amazon.

Harman Kardon Aura
Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 in black

Create an elegant listening experience at home with the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Ambient Lighting Speaker. It produces 360-degree audio and has a tranquil ripple effect lighting. Meanwhile, it’s wireless and easy to charge.

6. The IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp is a stylish way to listen to music in the garden or on the balcony. Buy it for $71.99 on the company website.

KEA VAPPEBY
IKEA VAPPEBY in blue

Add atmosphere to your outdoor gatherings with another of the best speaker lamps, the IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp. Using a Spotify Tap function, you can play music with just a button press. You can also connect your device via Bluetooth and enjoy 360-degree sound.

7. The Sony LSPX-S2 Wireless Glass Sound Speaker fills your room with sound and boasts a stylish look. It costs $448 on Amazon.

Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker product video

Enjoy exceptional sound and candlelight with the Sony LSPX-S2 Wireless Glass Sound Speaker. It produces 360-degree audio with clear low-end notes and crisp high tones. You can switch to candlelight mode when not listening to music.

8. The Tivoli Audio Revive Bluetooth speaker and charger combines a lamp, speaker, and wireless charger. Purchase it for $249.99 on the brand’s website.

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
Tivoli Audio Revive in black

Enjoy streaming and convenient charging with the Tivoli Audio Revive Bluetooth speaker and charger. This speaker connects to any smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a 30° pivoting speaker.

9. The LampTwist Faro Loud LED portable speaker comes with a built-in dimmer and plays music. Get it for about $64 on the official website.

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
LampTwist Faro Loud side view

Enhance your outdoor adventures and parties with the LampTwist Faro Loud LED portable speaker. Its built-in dimmer produces the illumination you want. Then, the speaker connects to Bluetooth and contains a USB port you can use for charging other devices. It’s one of the best speaker lamps.

10. The Kooduu Sphere speaker lamp adds a warm modern look to any room. Buy it for $300 on the company website.

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
Kooduu Sphere on a desk

Another creative speaker lamp we love is the Kooduu Sphere speaker lamp. Sleek and rounded, it also has a drink holder. Meanwhile, the spherical shape diffuses warm light and balanced sound in any room.

Enhance your home’s atmosphere, indoors or outdoors, with these cool speaker lamps. Combining ambient light and superior sound, they’re stylish yet practical home entertainment gadgets. Which one did you love the most? Let us know!

Daily Digest

