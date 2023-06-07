Unleash your commuting potential with the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike

Lauren Wadowsky

Revolutionize your commute with the OXFO OX1 fold and roll eBike. Light as a feather and stylish as can be, this compact wonder is about to make your daily rides an absolute breeze!

OXFO OX1 folds for use on public transport

Hey there, fellow riders! Looking to upgrade your daily commute? Well, buckle your helmet because we’re about to take a thrilling ride on the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike! This lightweight folding eBike is ready to revolutionize your commuting game like nobody’s business.

Picture this: you’re cruising through the city streets like a true boss, turning heads left and right, all while effortlessly gliding on the OXFO OX1. This compact wonder weighs in at just 16.5 kilograms, making it lighter than your average backpack loaded with snacks for an epic adventure.

Intrigued? So am I. Join me as I dive into the features that make this eBike stand out from the crowd.



OXFO OX1 Indiegogo video

Cruise through the city on your stylish eBike

So why is the OXFO OX1 a true game-changer in the world of electric bicycles? This revolutionary eBike brings a whole new level of design and innovation to the table. With its simple, refined, and stunningly straight-line patented unibody design, it’s a real head-turner on the streets.

The best part? No one will even suspect it’s an electric bike because all the cables are cleverly hidden inside the frame. Talk about unprecedented enjoyment and style!

OXFO OX1 in lifestyle scenes

Make commutes easier with a folding eBike

Now, let’s tackle common concerns for many commuters: sweat and smell. We’ve all been there, arriving at work drenched in perspiration and desperately in need of a shower. Well, say goodbye to those days of discomfort because the OXFO OX1 has got your back.

This beauty takes a mere 10 seconds to fold, allowing you to easily stow it in the trunk of your car or carry it into your office. With its 16-inch tires and rear suspension, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and smooth ride, all while being able to take it with you wherever you go. It’s time to say hello to a fresh and stress-free commute!

OXFO OX1 has a travel-friendly design

Unleash your riding potential with the OXFO OX1’s power

Safety and convenience go hand in hand with the OXFO OX1. Worried about leaving your precious bike unattended? Fear not! This eBike easily folds, so you can effortlessly roll it into an elevator, store it under your desk, or even take it with you to a café for a meeting.

Talk about maximizing the convenience of your ride! And here’s a tip for those extra-long commutes—take your OXFO OX1 on a train or bus. It’s the perfect way to make use of public transport for the first and last legs of your journey, saving you time and getting you to your destination faster.

Ride further than ever

And let’s talk about range. The OXFO OX1 eBike has got it in spades. With an impressive range of up to 135 kilometers, this bike can take you on epic adventures.

Whether you’re zipping through city streets or embarking on a countryside escapade, the OX1 has your back. Say goodbye to range anxiety and hello to worry-free riding. With this eBike by your side, you can explore far and wide, knowing that you’ve got the power to go the distance.

Get an eBike that’s actually lightweight

Weighing in at just 16.5 kg, this eBike is a nimble little companion. You won’t get tired when carrying it up a flight of stairs or popping it into the trunk of your car.

Yes, this lightweight wonder is all about convenience, making your life easier and your rides more enjoyable. Say goodbye to lugging around heavy bikes and hello to effortless mobility with the OX1.

Take the OXFO OX1 on any adventure

When it comes to versatility, the OXFO OX1 has got you covered. Whether you’re gearing up for an outdoor adventure or your daily commute, this lightweight folding eBike has your back.

Its lightweight design allows it to be easily folded and stowed in the car boot, making it a breeze to transport. Plus, with the 4+2 travel combination, you can take it on all sorts of outdoor cycling escapades. It’s time to embrace the freedom of exploration and make the most of your outdoor activities.

Check out the durable magnesium alloy frame

Let’s talk about the frame, shall we? The OXFO OX1 is made of magnesium alloy using an integral molding process, which makes it incredibly lightweight and portable. In fact, magnesium alloy frames are a force to be reckoned with, being 75% lighter than steel frames, 50% lighter than titanium frames, and 33% lighter than aluminum frames.

It’s like having a bat-out-of-hell option at your disposal. And don’t worry, this lightweight frame doesn’t compromise on strength. In fact, magnesium alloy frames are 17% stronger than standard steel, 21% stronger than conventional aluminum, and a whopping 56% stronger than typical titanium frames. That’s some serious reliability right there!

The OXFO OX1 transforms your commute

When it comes to elevating commutes, the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike is the real deal. This lightweight folding eBike is as compact as they come, weighing in at just 16.5 kilograms.

But don’t let its small size fool you—this eBike is all about style and simplicity. Its sleek frame design and unibody construction make it a head-turner on the streets.

And, with a range of up to 135 kilometers, it has no problem cruising to and from the office without you breaking a sweat. The OX1 is the epitome of high-end specs without breaking the bank, thanks to its strong magnesium alloy parts.

So, whether you’re tackling hills or zipping through the city, the OXFO OX1 is the ultimate travel buddy that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear on every ride. Say goodbye to boring commutes, and hello to the OX1 adventure!

Love this eBike? Preorder yours today for $1,359 on Indiegogo.