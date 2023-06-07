Unleash your commuting potential with the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 7, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Revolutionize your commute with the OXFO OX1 fold and roll eBike. Light as a feather and stylish as can be, this compact wonder is about to make your daily rides an absolute breeze!

Unleash your commuting potential with the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike
OXFO OX1 folds for use on public transport

Hey there, fellow riders! Looking to upgrade your daily commute? Well, buckle your helmet because we’re about to take a thrilling ride on the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike! This lightweight folding eBike is ready to revolutionize your commuting game like nobody’s business.

Picture this: you’re cruising through the city streets like a true boss, turning heads left and right, all while effortlessly gliding on the OXFO OX1. This compact wonder weighs in at just 16.5 kilograms, making it lighter than your average backpack loaded with snacks for an epic adventure.

Intrigued? So am I. Join me as I dive into the features that make this eBike stand out from the crowd.

OXFO OX1 Indiegogo video

Cruise through the city on your stylish eBike

So why is the OXFO OX1 a true game-changer in the world of electric bicycles? This revolutionary eBike brings a whole new level of design and innovation to the table. With its simple, refined, and stunningly straight-line patented unibody design, it’s a real head-turner on the streets.

The best part? No one will even suspect it’s an electric bike because all the cables are cleverly hidden inside the frame. Talk about unprecedented enjoyment and style!

OXFO OX1 in lifestyle scenes

Make commutes easier with a folding eBike

Now, let’s tackle common concerns for many commuters: sweat and smell. We’ve all been there, arriving at work drenched in perspiration and desperately in need of a shower. Well, say goodbye to those days of discomfort because the OXFO OX1 has got your back.

This beauty takes a mere 10 seconds to fold, allowing you to easily stow it in the trunk of your car or carry it into your office. With its 16-inch tires and rear suspension, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and smooth ride, all while being able to take it with you wherever you go. It’s time to say hello to a fresh and stress-free commute!

OXFO OX1 has a travel-friendly design

Unleash your riding potential with the OXFO OX1’s power

Safety and convenience go hand in hand with the OXFO OX1. Worried about leaving your precious bike unattended? Fear not! This eBike easily folds, so you can effortlessly roll it into an elevator, store it under your desk, or even take it with you to a café for a meeting.

Talk about maximizing the convenience of your ride! And here’s a tip for those extra-long commutes—take your OXFO OX1 on a train or bus. It’s the perfect way to make use of public transport for the first and last legs of your journey, saving you time and getting you to your destination faster.

Ride further than ever

And let’s talk about range. The OXFO OX1 eBike has got it in spades. With an impressive range of up to 135 kilometers, this bike can take you on epic adventures.

Whether you’re zipping through city streets or embarking on a countryside escapade, the OX1 has your back. Say goodbye to range anxiety and hello to worry-free riding. With this eBike by your side, you can explore far and wide, knowing that you’ve got the power to go the distance.

Get an eBike that’s actually lightweight

Weighing in at just 16.5 kg, this eBike is a nimble little companion. You won’t get tired when carrying it up a flight of stairs or popping it into the trunk of your car.

Yes, this lightweight wonder is all about convenience, making your life easier and your rides more enjoyable. Say goodbye to lugging around heavy bikes and hello to effortless mobility with the OX1.

Take the OXFO OX1 on any adventure

When it comes to versatility, the OXFO OX1 has got you covered. Whether you’re gearing up for an outdoor adventure or your daily commute, this lightweight folding eBike has your back.

Its lightweight design allows it to be easily folded and stowed in the car boot, making it a breeze to transport. Plus, with the 4+2 travel combination, you can take it on all sorts of outdoor cycling escapades. It’s time to embrace the freedom of exploration and make the most of your outdoor activities.

Check out the durable magnesium alloy frame

Let’s talk about the frame, shall we? The OXFO OX1 is made of magnesium alloy using an integral molding process, which makes it incredibly lightweight and portable. In fact, magnesium alloy frames are a force to be reckoned with, being 75% lighter than steel frames, 50% lighter than titanium frames, and 33% lighter than aluminum frames.

It’s like having a bat-out-of-hell option at your disposal. And don’t worry, this lightweight frame doesn’t compromise on strength. In fact, magnesium alloy frames are 17% stronger than standard steel, 21% stronger than conventional aluminum, and a whopping 56% stronger than typical titanium frames. That’s some serious reliability right there!

Get safety and convenience from this fold & roll eBike

Safety and convenience go hand in hand with the OXFO OX1. Worried about leaving your precious bike unattended? Fear not! Thanks to the folding design, you can effortlessly roll it into an elevator, store it under your desk, or even take it with you to a café for a meeting.

The OXFO OX1 transforms your commute

When it comes to elevating commutes, the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike is the real deal. This lightweight folding eBike is as compact as they come, weighing in at just 16.5 kilograms.

But don’t let its small size fool you—this eBike is all about style and simplicity. Its sleek frame design and unibody construction make it a head-turner on the streets.

And, with a range of up to 135 kilometers, it has no problem cruising to and from the office without you breaking a sweat. The OX1 is the epitome of high-end specs without breaking the bank, thanks to its strong magnesium alloy parts.

So, whether you’re tackling hills or zipping through the city, the OXFO OX1 is the ultimate travel buddy that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear on every ride. Say goodbye to boring commutes, and hello to the OX1 adventure!

Love this eBike? Preorder yours today for $1,359 on Indiegogo.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
This smart wallet tracker is super thin and works with the Find My network
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This smart wallet tracker is super thin and works with the Find My network

Discover a game-changer, the Ace Card smart wallet tracker. Its ultra-thin, versatile design revolutionizes the way you keep tabs on your precious belongings. Plus, it helps you say goodbye to the anxiety of losing your wallet. Tracking your wallet has..
5 Must-have smart home gadgets to buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

5 Must-have smart home gadgets to buy this year

Discover the 5 must-have smart home gadgets that will transform your living space this year. From enhancing security to providing convenience, these cutting-edge devices are designed to make your life easier. Yes, whether you’re looking to secure your front door..
NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is where style meets functionality
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is where style meets functionality

Dress well and feel comfortable with the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection. This everyday clothing line is super functional, uses breathable materials, and looks amazing. They’re the ideal clothes for travel and your everyday life. Finding the perfect blend of style..
Best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom

Curious about what AI can do for your sleep and relaxation? Then check out these AI gadgets you can add to your bedroom! In today’s technologically advanced world, AI has made its way into various aspects of our lives, including..
Enjoy safer, cooler filtered smoke with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Enjoy safer, cooler filtered smoke with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe

Looking for a healthier way to smoke? Check out the weedgets MAZE-X Pipe waterless filtration pipe. Its patented cough-less technology reduces smoke temperature and removes hot resin and tar, protecting your lungs and throat. Hey there, smoke enthusiasts! Today I’m..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line

Pack for any adventure with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line. This versatile travel bag collection consists of 4 bags that work together to give you a better travel experience from the time you start packing until the moment you return..
These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span

Who doesn’t love a sparkling-clean home? And with the advancements in AI technology, maintaining a spick-and-span living space has never been easier. So, in this roundup, we’ll introduce you to some of the top AI cleaning robots that take the..
Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase

Stay organized wherever work takes you with the xBriefcase water-resistant briefcase. With 19 smart pockets, drop protection, and a luxury-grade design, it protects your work essentials and keeps you looking professional. It’s important to choose the right briefcase. Yes, the..
The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy

Stop buying a new jacket every 1–2 years and get the LIVSN Designs Century Jacket. Designed to last 100 years, this sustainable jacket is wind-, water-, fire-, and abrasion-resistant and uses all natural materials. It’ll last you for life. Tired..
This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts

Stay safe during power outages with the Surge emergency backup bulb. This light keeps working during a blackout, helping you and your family avoid accidents and injuries. Imagine this—you’re at home eating dinner with your family when the power goes..
3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money
Productivity Tips
By Lauren Wadowsky

3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money

Before sinking money into any software for your business, you want to know if there will be a return on investment (ROI). That’s what you get with fleet maintenance software. Buying vehicles for your company’s needs takes a tangible investment...