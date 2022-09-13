Have an extra source of power during outdoor adventures and blackouts with the BLUETTI AC500

Looking for backup power during emergencies or a solar generator for outdoor adventures? Check out the BLUETTI AC500. It gives you plenty of power.

BLUETTI AC500 powers off-grid adventures

Make those moments without electricity easier with the BLUETTI AC500. This modular backup power station is designed to help you make the most of solar energy, keeping you powered during blackouts and off-grid adventures.

Don’t want to rely entirely on the utility grid? BLUETTI gets it. That’s why its latest solar power generating device, the BLUETTI AC500, is designed to ease your energy use and help out if you camp or live in an area prone to blackouts.

BLUETTI AC500 in different scenarios

Check out the innovative modular design

Many all-in-one generators are bulky and heavy. The BLUETTI AC500 is different. It boasts a modular design that reduces size and weight without losing versatility.

In fact, the product is 100% modular and accepts up to 6x B300S (3,072 Wh each) expansion packs. This gives you up to 18,432 Wh capacity, allowing you to power the whole family’s needs for days. And you can use it daily or during power outages.

BLUETTI AC500 in indoor and outdoor situations

Enjoy wide battery compatibility

In addition to the B300S, the BLUETTI AC500 works with up to 4x B300 battery packs of 3,072 Wh each. Moreover, both models connect, letting you tailor the capacity to your needs.

It’s great for anyone who purchased the BLUETTI AC300+B300 combo. They can now get a higher AC output by combining the AC500 with the B300 and using it with a 5,000W pure sine wave inverter.

BLUETTI AC500 and a picnic table

Get all the power you need

Meanwhile, this modular backup power station packs a surprising amount of power. The company says it’s the first solar generator with 5,000W of continuous output.

With power like that, you can simultaneously power multiple electronics, including heaters, ovens, and air conditioners! Imagine cooking a casserole while heating your home during a wintertime blackout. It’s possible with the BLUETTI AC500.

Multitask with the versatile outlets

Worried that the BLUETTI AC500 won’t have outlets to fit your appliances? With 16 outputs, it works with nearly 99% of all devices. From a 24V/10A car outlet to USB-C and USB-A ports, this generator has you covered.

So you won’t have to deal with messy adapters to power your electronics. What’s more, the 50A NEMA 14-50R with 5,000W power is specially designed for RV travelers, campers, and DIYers.

Charge your devices quickly with this backup power station

No one enjoys waiting for their devices to recharge. However, with the solar panels and wall outlet plugged in, the BLUETTI AC500 delivers up to 8,000W, which is a high input rate. Simply charge the generator ahead of time, and you’ll have plenty of fast-charging power wherever you take it.

Power the BLUETTI AC500 any way you want

There’s no shortage of ways to charge this modular backup power station. It supports AC outlets, solar, generator, car, 12V/24V lead-acid battery charging, and more.

That way, you can power this generator no matter where you are. Yes, even if you’re in the middle of the forest, far from any outlet, you can still power the BLUETTI AC500 thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

Rely on solar energy

Want to try an off-the-grid lifestyle? This backup power station makes this, as well as extended adventures in the wilderness, possible with its capacity for solar arrays up to 3,000W.

BLUETTI says that the device’s large capacity would typically need a long recharging session. However, its max 3,000W solar input fully recharges in approximately 1.5 hours.

How cool is that? A generator that powers in the sun in about 1.5 hours and can power heavy-duty appliances simultaneously is something that can change your off-the-grid and power outage experiences entirely.

Manage this solar generator from your phone

And, of course, the BLUETTI AC500 offers remote control via the BLUETTI app. It lets you monitor and manage your power usage from anywhere.

You can also manage frequently used tasks from the appliance’s touchscreen for more close-range control. So you’ve got control options with this power-generating gadget.

Relax knowing this modular power station is safe

Safety is the last thing you want to worry about when using a solar generator. With its Intelligent Battery Management System and LiFeP04 battery cells, you won’t have a care in the world.

In particular, the batteries feature a strong safety profile and a long battery life due to their stable chemistry which, the company says, exceeds that of other battery types.

Wake this home power station quickly in the winter

Wintertime power outages are serious emergencies. You may need heat or power quickly, yet many generators take time to get going. Thanks to its intelligent Temperature Adaptive Function, the B300S can better heat the battery and support standard functionality.

See our final thoughts on the BLUETTI AC500

If you enjoy camping and RVing, want to prepare for power loss, or hope to rely less on your utility grid, the BLUETTI AC500 is worth buying. It offers 5,000W-rated power, expandable battery capacity, and compatibility with 99% of devices. Get it for power independence.

Preorder the BLUETTI AC500 for $799 on Indiegogo. Have you used a BLUETTI product before? Tell us about your experience in the comments.