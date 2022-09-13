Have an extra source of power during outdoor adventures and blackouts with the BLUETTI AC500

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 13, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for backup power during emergencies or a solar generator for outdoor adventures? Check out the BLUETTI AC500. It gives you plenty of power.

Have an extra source of power during outdoor adventures and blackouts with the BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500 powers off-grid adventures

Make those moments without electricity easier with the BLUETTI AC500. This modular backup power station is designed to help you make the most of solar energy, keeping you powered during blackouts and off-grid adventures.

Don’t want to rely entirely on the utility grid? BLUETTI gets it. That’s why its latest solar power generating device, the BLUETTI AC500, is designed to ease your energy use and help out if you camp or live in an area prone to blackouts.

BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500 in different scenarios

Check out the innovative modular design

Many all-in-one generators are bulky and heavy. The BLUETTI AC500 is different. It boasts a modular design that reduces size and weight without losing versatility.

In fact, the product is 100% modular and accepts up to 6x B300S (3,072 Wh each) expansion packs. This gives you up to 18,432 Wh capacity, allowing you to power the whole family’s needs for days. And you can use it daily or during power outages.

BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500 in indoor and outdoor situations

Enjoy wide battery compatibility

In addition to the B300S, the BLUETTI AC500 works with up to 4x B300 battery packs of 3,072 Wh each. Moreover, both models connect, letting you tailor the capacity to your needs.

It’s great for anyone who purchased the BLUETTI AC300+B300 combo. They can now get a higher AC output by combining the AC500 with the B300 and using it with a 5,000W pure sine wave inverter.

BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500 and a picnic table

Get all the power you need

Meanwhile, this modular backup power station packs a surprising amount of power. The company says it’s the first solar generator with 5,000W of continuous output.

With power like that, you can simultaneously power multiple electronics, including heaters, ovens, and air conditioners! Imagine cooking a casserole while heating your home during a wintertime blackout. It’s possible with the BLUETTI AC500.

Multitask with the versatile outlets

Worried that the BLUETTI AC500 won’t have outlets to fit your appliances? With 16 outputs, it works with nearly 99% of all devices. From a 24V/10A car outlet to USB-C and USB-A ports, this generator has you covered.

So you won’t have to deal with messy adapters to power your electronics. What’s more, the 50A NEMA 14-50R with 5,000W power is specially designed for RV travelers, campers, and DIYers.

Charge your devices quickly with this backup power station

No one enjoys waiting for their devices to recharge. However, with the solar panels and wall outlet plugged in, the BLUETTI AC500 delivers up to 8,000W, which is a high input rate. Simply charge the generator ahead of time, and you’ll have plenty of fast-charging power wherever you take it.

Power the BLUETTI AC500 any way you want

There’s no shortage of ways to charge this modular backup power station. It supports AC outlets, solar, generator, car, 12V/24V lead-acid battery charging, and more.

That way, you can power this generator no matter where you are. Yes, even if you’re in the middle of the forest, far from any outlet, you can still power the BLUETTI AC500 thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

Rely on solar energy

Want to try an off-the-grid lifestyle? This backup power station makes this, as well as extended adventures in the wilderness, possible with its capacity for solar arrays up to 3,000W.

BLUETTI says that the device’s large capacity would typically need a long recharging session. However, its max 3,000W solar input fully recharges in approximately 1.5 hours.

How cool is that? A generator that powers in the sun in about 1.5 hours and can power heavy-duty appliances simultaneously is something that can change your off-the-grid and power outage experiences entirely.

Manage this solar generator from your phone

And, of course, the BLUETTI AC500 offers remote control via the BLUETTI app. It lets you monitor and manage your power usage from anywhere.

You can also manage frequently used tasks from the appliance’s touchscreen for more close-range control. So you’ve got control options with this power-generating gadget.

Relax knowing this modular power station is safe

Safety is the last thing you want to worry about when using a solar generator. With its Intelligent Battery Management System and LiFeP04 battery cells, you won’t have a care in the world.

In particular, the batteries feature a strong safety profile and a long battery life due to their stable chemistry which, the company says, exceeds that of other battery types.

Wake this home power station quickly in the winter

Wintertime power outages are serious emergencies. You may need heat or power quickly, yet many generators take time to get going. Thanks to its intelligent Temperature Adaptive Function, the B300S can better heat the battery and support standard functionality.

See our final thoughts on the BLUETTI AC500

If you enjoy camping and RVing, want to prepare for power loss, or hope to rely less on your utility grid, the BLUETTI AC500 is worth buying. It offers 5,000W-rated power, expandable battery capacity, and compatibility with 99% of devices. Get it for power independence.

Preorder the BLUETTI AC500 for $799 on Indiegogo. Have you used a BLUETTI product before? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills

Not looking forward to your energy bills this winter? Then you’re reading the right blog. While those prices may have hiked, you don’t have to bear the brunt of them if you make smart changes to your home’s setup now..
Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person

Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. Whether you go to school in-person, online, or both, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and..
The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work

Smash your work projects, spreadsheets, and deadlines with a desk that keeps up with you. And might we suggest a smart desk? The best smart desks for productivity don’t just adapt with you throughout the day. They also have handy..
The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone

If you preordered your new iPhone 14, you probably want some accessories and gadgets to go with it. To help you find the right ones, we’re rounding up the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories. These are the screen protectors,..
Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics

There are technically 2 more weeks left of summer. If you want to enjoy them with a picnic at the lake or park, we’ve got the gadgets and accessories for you. These essentials for late-summer picnics help you enjoy every..
Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more

Fantasy tabletop games and RPGs figure large in this week’s Top Board Game Roundup. Because who doesn’t love games about underwater cities or guides on how to run an incredible dungeon? Yes, these cool fantasy board games will have you..
Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition...
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began..
Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy,..
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..