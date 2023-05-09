Review: The BOLD 2 power bank delivers 290 watts of output super fast charging

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Kiss low-battery anxiety goodbye with the BOLD 2 290W power bank. It offers lightning-fast charging, MagSafe compatibility, and much more.

BOLD 2 charges up to 6 devices simultaneously

Say goodbye to low or dead batteries while you’re on the move when you have the BOLD 2 290W portable power bank. Featuring an unprecedented 290W of power, it adds juice to your devices at incredible speed.

Yes, if you worry about your battery dying while you’re out and about, look no further than the BOLD 2 290W power bank.

A game-changer in the world of portable charging, this gadget takes your EDC collection to new heights with its high output. It even charges 6 devices at once!

Ready to take your portable charging experience to the future? Then keep reading!

BOLD 2 in a YouTube video

Delivers an impressive 290W of output

With the BOLD 2, you won’t have to waste any more time waiting for devices to charge. Yes, with its 290 watts of combined output power, it makes charging on the go faster and more efficient than ever.

So whether you need to power up your phone, laptop, smartwatch, or any other device, the BOLD 2 can handle it all with ease.

Bid low batteries adieu and say hello to a seamless, time-saving charging experience with this cool new gadget.

BOLD 2 in lifestyle scenes

Charge 6 devices with this portable power bank

Meanwhile, this EDC gadget doesn’t devote all of its power to just one device. Nope, it can actually power 6 devices simultaneously. And that includes power-hungry devices like your laptop, smartphone, smartwatch, and more.

And the wireless-charging capability and MagSafe compatibility ensure you can conveniently power gadgets like your Apple Watch and AirPods without any pesky wires getting in the way.

BOLD 2 in use

Fast-charges your MacBook like you’re at home

There’s nothing quite like charging from your home wall outlet. Except for the BOLD 2, of course. Because another of this gadget’s cool features is its unique 140-watt USB-C port.

It brings your MacBook to 50% in just 30 minutes, just like your home outlet. Can you imagine getting your MacBook back up to speed in only half an hour, away from home?

That means you can easily charge it during your commute or a quick coffee break with friends. Yes, the days of waiting for hours for your laptop to charge are finally over.

Redefines your on-the-go charging

What’s more, this 290W portable power bank is like having a power socket in your pocket. With 4 USB-C ports, 2 wireless connections, and MagSafe compatibility, it’s just like your office hub.

Then, BOLD 2’s high-quality materials, like aircraft-grade American anodized aluminum and fireproof polycarbonates for the wireless pad, ensure this product is durable and elegant.

Gives you a safe charging experience

But the BOLD 2 power bank isn’t just fast and convenient, it’s also safe. With its upgraded OLED screen and chips, it delivers power safely.

Then, the aluminum body provides optimal heat dissipation and shock protection, ensuring that your power bank stays in top shape even with heavy use.

And, of course, the advanced programmable power supply and PD 3.2 ensure that each device has over current, temperature, voltage, and short circuit protection.

So you can be sure your gadgets are charging quickly but safely.

Travels easily thanks to its compact footprint

And if you’re always on the road, you’ll appreciate BOLD 2’s sleek and compact design. It fits easily in any backpack or bag.

Plus, it’s airline safe. Yes, this 290W portable power bank is accepted by airlines across the globe because it complies with TSA/EASA guidelines which allow a capacity of 27,000mAh/100Wh.

So it’s great for frequent travelers. Never again will you have to stop working mid-flight because you ran out of batteries, or miss the end of the series you were binge-watching in transit.

This gadget keeps the power going, no matter where you are.

Works as a hub for a range of devices

Remember when we said this gadget is like a socket for your pocket? We weren’t kidding. In fact, the BOLD 2 acts as a portable hub for a wide range of devices you use every day.

Yes, because it can charge up to 6 gadgets at once, it keeps a power hub in your bag. And you can use it to add power to everything from laptops and tablets to drones and cameras.

If your device takes a USB-C or wireless connection, it’s fair game to use with this 290W portable power bank.

Offers portable power you can count on

The BOLD 2 290W power bank is a must-have for anyone who relies on their devices throughout the day. With its unparalleled charging speed, upgraded safety features, and ability to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously, the BOLD 2 is an innovative new power bank.

Plus, the wireless charging capability and MagSafe compatibility make it even more convenient and versatile. And let’s not forget about the sleek, portable design that redefines your on-the-go charging experience.

Overall, if you’re tired of dealing with low batteries and slow charging times, the BOLD 2 is the solution you’ve been looking for.

Love this 290W portable power bank? Preorder it today for $159 on Kickstarter. What power banks do you currently use? Tell us about your experience!