The coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas

Get ready to elevate your espresso game with the coolest gadgets for home baristas. From sleek designs to advanced features, these tools take your coffee experience above and beyond.

Meticulous Espresso AI robotic lever espresso machine in black

Good morning espresso lovers! If coffee is more than just a beverage for you, you’ll want to check out today’s roundup. Today we’re highlighting the coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas. That’s right, from an artsy coffee grinder to a spaceship-shaped portable espresso maker, these tools not only enhance your brew, but they add style to your coffee-making station.

First up is the Meticulous Espresso AI robotic lever espresso machine. This minimalist espresso machine looks great in any kitchen and doesn’t take up much space. Plus, its powerful digital motor and high-precision sensors make gorgeous espresso with every pull, with no training or experience necessary.

Next on the list is the Fellow Opus conical burr grinder. It’s another espresso gadget that looks beautiful on your countertop. What’s more, it prepares whole beans for any kind of coffee, from true expresso to coarse cold brew.

Features to look for when buying espresso gadgets

Before we go into the roundup, let’s look at some points to consider before buying a new espresso gadget.

Functionality: While a cool design may be tempting, it’s essential to make sure that the gadget actually performs the intended function well. Consider the features and specifications that are important to you and ensure that the gadgets you choose can meet your requirements.

Quality: Espresso gadgets can be an investment, so it’s crucial to choose high-quality products that last a long time. Do some research on the brand and read reviews from other users to understand if the gadget is durable and reliable.

Compatibility: If you already own an espresso machine or other coffee-related gadgets, check that your new device works with your existing setup.

Ease of use: Espresso gadgets should be easy to use and clean since this makes your experience more enjoyable. Look for products that are user-friendly and have clear instructions for use and maintenance.

So, without further ado, let’s check out some of the coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas.

1. The Meticulous Espresso AI robotic lever espresso machine brews perfect espresso every time thanks to its precise sensors. Preorder it for $1,299 on Kickstarter.

Meticulous Espresso in a YouTube video

Meet the Meticulous Espresso AI robotic lever espresso machine. This sleek device has a digital motor and 10 sensors for the ultimate coffee control. It perfects the most important parts of extraction, including water temperature, flow rate, pressure, and output rate.

2. The Fellow Opus conical burr grinder has a streamlined shape and grinds beans for any type of coffee. Buy it for $195 on the official website.

Fellow Opus with components

The Fellow Opus is also a great addition to any coffee setup. Boasting a stylish design, it gives you 41 different settings, from super-fine grinds for lattes to coarser grinds for cold brew coffee. Meanwhile, the high-torque motor and 6-blade burr set give you superior grind consistency and flavor.

3. The acaia Pearl Model S professional-grade smart scale adds smarts to your espresso-making routine. Get it for $220 on the company website.

acaia Pearl Model S in use

Want to brew the perfect cup of espresso every time? The Acaia Peral Model S professional-grade smart scale has you covered. With essential brewing modes, a real-time flowrate display, and a built-in interactive guide, you get all the help you need. Then, the hand-built design is minimal and stylish. You can even upload your own coffee recipe and share it with others. It’s one of the coolest espresso gadgets right now.

4. The Terra Kaffe TK-02 super automatic espresso machine is connected and offers unrivalled precision for whole bean coffee. It costs $1,195 and is available for preorder.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 in a kitchen

Want to enjoy a café-quality beverage at home? The Terra Kaffe TK-02 super automatic espresso machine has got you covered. This machine is incredibly precise and can brew anything from cappuccinos to drip coffee. With features like automatic wake and sleep, a milk carafe, and birchwood pre-ground scooper, you have everything you need to make the perfect espresso. It also works with any kind of milk.

5. The Mahlkönig X54 allround home grinder offers precise grind settings for a range of brew styles. Purchase it for $599 on the brand’s website.

Mahlkönig X54 in a lifestyle photo

Take your home espresso-making to the next level with the Mahlkönig X54 allround home grinder. With stepless adjustment and professional-grade burrs, you get precise grind settings and pro-quality ground coffee. It’s incredibly quiet and comes in 3 colors. Plus, with easily swappable fronts, you can switch between filter and espresso grinding.

6. The WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker lets you enjoy amazing espresso anywhere. Get it for $129.90 on Amazon.

WACACO Picopresso in a person’s hand

Press rich, creamy espresso anywhere when you have the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. With an ultra-fine grind and a super compact design, it travels well. Plus, it doesn’t need any electricity or batteries, so it’s great for camping and mornings on the go. One of the coolest espresso gadgets available, it even has a naked portafilter, so your espresso comes out of a standard 52mm 18-gram stainless steel filter basket.

7. The Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker works with pods, ground coffee, and capsules. It costs $159.95 on Amazon.

Instant Dual Pod Plus with coffee

Want an espresso maker that does it all? Then check out the Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker. It supports K-Cup pods, Nespresso Capsules, and ground coffee. You can even adjust the brew strength for a custom cup. With options for both coffee and espresso drinks, you’ll be able to brew at the optimum temperature and pressure.

8. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker relies on centrifugal brewing to deliver delicate flavors. Buy it for $848 on the official website.

Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker in operation

Add smarts to your coffee-making process with the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker. Stylish and modern, this coffee maker uses centrifugal brewing to bring out unique flavors. It even connects to Wi-Fi, so you can control it with your smartphone. Meanwhile, you can customize your brew setting and even upload bean specifications to the app for the Roast Recognition feature.

9. The Ember Cup has a modern look and keeps your coffee drinks hot throughout the workday. Get it for $99.95 on the company website.

Ember Cup in a video

Sip your coffee at the perfect temperature every time with the Ember Cup, one of the coolest espresso gadgets out there. You can set your drink temperature between 120°F and 145°F, and the LED indicators let you know when it’s ready. The built-in battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours, or you can use the charging coaster for all-day power. What’s more, the smart sensors ensure the mug stays in sleep mode when not in use and the 6-oz. capacity means you can stay energized all day without a top-up.

10. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups have a double-wall ceramic design that lifts coffee crema for better latte art. Purchase them for $35 on the brand’s website.

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in color options

Create latte art like pro with the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. The unique parabolic slope design lifts crema to the top without ruining the latte art, making it perfect even for beginners. The double-wall ceramic material keeps your espresso warm, and the stackable design saves space in your kitchen. Available in matte black or matte white, these cups match any decor.

11. The Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder adds 1950s flair to your coffee-making station and has a built-in scale. It costs $325 on Amazon.

Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder in a cream color

Grind your coffee to perfection with the Smeg CGF01 Coffee Grinder. The glossy exterior and stainless conical burr grinding mechanism make this gadget a stylish and functional addition to your kitchen. The integrated scale ensures you get the right amount of beans you need, and the 350-gram bean hopper lets you grind enough for multiple cups at once. This versatile grinder is perfect for any type of espresso maker.

12. The Outin Nano portable rich crema espresso machine has a helpful 3-minute self-heating feature. Buy it for $139.99 on Amazon.

Outin Nano front view

Enjoy espresso on the go with the Outin Nano portable rich crema espresso machine. One of the coolest espresso gadgets around, it heats up 50ml of water to the ideal temperature in just 3 minutes, and supports both ground coffee and capsules for convenience. The silky smooth-tasting espresso makes you feel like you have a personal barista with you wherever you go. Best of all, it takes care of the temperature and timing settings.

13. The Leverpresso Pro portable lever espresso maker has a fun, spaceship-like design, and superior performance. Get it for $325 on the brand’s website.

Leverpresso Pro on a kitchen counter

Another great portable espresso maker is the Leverpresso Pro. Fully hand operated, it gives you complete control over the pressure, coffee amount, and extraction time. The IMS competition-line filters offer great extraction, and the stainless steel design ensures stable use. Despite its powerful features, it’s super lightweight and compact, making it super travel friendly.

14. The Philips 3200 Series LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine makes 5 coffee drinks just in a few steps. Purchase it for $699 on Amazon.

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo in use

Experience the ultimate in coffee customization with the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine. It creates 5 coffee drinks including espresso, coffee, latte macchiato, americano, cappuccino, and hot water. The touch display lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your coffee and the 12-step ceramic grinders allow for precise bean crushing.

These espresso gadgets aren’t just functional—they also boast seriously cool designs. From a futuristic-looking espresso maker to a coffee scale with smarts, these gadgets are sure to elevate your home brewing game.

Which of these gadgets would you love to invest in? Let us know in the comment section!

