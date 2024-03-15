AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself

Check out the AOHi The Future Starship. It's a power bank and charging station in one powerful, compact device. It's ideal for professionals on the go.

My power bank is always out of power when I need it most. Yes, its battery is reliably at 4% when I’m packing for an international trip or heading out the door for a coffee shop work session. But now there’s finally a product on the market that solves this problem. Check out my review of the AOHi The Future Starship 2-in-1 40,000 mAh power bank and power station below.

The AOHi The Future Starship is a 40,000 mAh power bank and charging station in one device. So it can charge devices and itself at the same time. And, boasting a 40,000 mAh capacity, I can get up to 7 full charges on an iPhone 14.

Want to learn more about this cool device? Read my review below.

Get a power bank/charging station

I have a power bank, but I rarely use it. With all the other devices I have to charge, I tend to forget about it. So it sits in my tech cupboard, unused.

This means I don’t have a power bank when I need one. The team at AOHi understands and has found a solution: the AOHi The Future Starship.

The brilliant thing about this gadget is that it combines a power bank and a charging station. So it can charge your gadgets while also charging itself.

Can you imagine always having your power bank at 100%? You’d always be ready for impromptu work sessions at the coffee shop and could totally book a last-minute flight with full use of your tech.

Power your devices over and over

But the convenience doesn’t end there. The AOHi The Future Starship has an impressively large capacity. At 40,000 mAh, it can fully charge an iPhone 14 up to 7 times. That’s an entire week of iPhone charging!

Or I can power an iPad Pro to full up to 6 times. For me, that amounts to over a month of power. The large capacity ensures I stay connected and on top of my work or reading game, no matter where I am.

The brand also says that the 2-in-1 power bank can charge a MacBook Pro 16 up to 1.2 times, a Galaxy S23 up to 6 times, a Nintendo Switch OLED up to 5 times, and a DJI Mavic Air 2 up to 3.5 times.

That’s a pretty wide gamut of products, so this power bank is ideal for professionals, gamers, and people who are always on the go.

Enjoy a compact power bank and useful ports

Despite its 2-in-1 functionality, the AOHi The Future Starship is actually pretty compact. The size of a soda can, it fits easily in laptop bags and backpacks.

Plus, it has a decent selection of ports. There are 3 USB-C 140W ports and one USB-A port, which definitely cover my needs. Also, there’s a selection of fast-charging options.

Overall, I find it a really great addition to my professional portable tech kit.

Recharge without stress using the quick-charging options

My laptop runs out of battery at some point during a trip. Luckily, I know I won’t have to wait long for a top-up with this power bank and charging station.

It boasts great quick-charging options. For example, it can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ with continuous 140W power, bringing it from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes.

That’s a feature to get excited about, my friends. Yes, in the time it takes to eat lunch, my MacBook can be up and running at 50% battery.

There’s another option. When I connect to the 140 capacity, the Starship quickly and completely charges 3 devices and itself. Meanwhile, its recharge time is only 1.5 hours.

How incredible is that? With those charging options, I’m never without battery for long.

Go for intelligent power distribution

Meanwhile, the LED screen on the AOHi The Future Starship boasts a curved cyberpunk style, adding a cool vibe. Even better, it shows the 3C1A ports’ intelligent power distribution.

It’s a nice feature that lets you see the power bank’s battery and real-time charging information. That way, I know exactly when my devices will be done charging.

What’s more, the power bank is designed for efficient power distribution that adapts to devices, giving me peace of mind while charging my portable tech.

Give portable power as a gift

Does your loved one travel or work on the go? Then, the AOHi The Future Starship makes a thoughtful gift that they’ll actually use. The company packages it in an attractive gift box, so it’s presentable for giving.

With the AOHi The Future Starship, I don’t worry about my devices running out of juice at the worst times. Its innovative design combines a power bank and a charging station, ensuring I’m prepared for last-minute trips, random work sessions, or even just a long day out.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a dedicated gamer, or someone who’s always using their devices, this gadget has your power needs covered.

Get the AOHi The Future Starship for $229 on the official website.