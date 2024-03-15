AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 15, 2024, 6:18 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Check out the AOHi The Future Starship. It's a power bank and charging station in one powerful, compact device. It's ideal for professionals on the go.

AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself
AOHi The Future Starship review

My power bank is always out of power when I need it most. Yes, its battery is reliably at 4% when I’m packing for an international trip or heading out the door for a coffee shop work session. But now there’s finally a product on the market that solves this problem. Check out my review of the AOHi The Future Starship 2-in-1 40,000 mAh power bank and power station below.

The AOHi The Future Starship is a 40,000 mAh power bank and charging station in one device. So it can charge devices and itself at the same time. And, boasting a 40,000 mAh capacity, I can get up to 7 full charges on an iPhone 14.

Want to learn more about this cool device? Read my review below.

Get a power bank/charging station

I have a power bank, but I rarely use it. With all the other devices I have to charge, I tend to forget about it. So it sits in my tech cupboard, unused.

This means I don’t have a power bank when I need one. The team at AOHi understands and has found a solution: the AOHi The Future Starship.

The brilliant thing about this gadget is that it combines a power bank and a charging station. So it can charge your gadgets while also charging itself.

Can you imagine always having your power bank at 100%? You’d always be ready for impromptu work sessions at the coffee shop and could totally book a last-minute flight with full use of your tech.

AHOi The Future Starship in lifestyle scenarios

Power your devices over and over

But the convenience doesn’t end there. The AOHi The Future Starship has an impressively large capacity. At 40,000 mAh, it can fully charge an iPhone 14 up to 7 times. That’s an entire week of iPhone charging!

Or I can power an iPad Pro to full up to 6 times. For me, that amounts to over a month of power. The large capacity ensures I stay connected and on top of my work or reading game, no matter where I am.

The brand also says that the 2-in-1 power bank can charge a MacBook Pro 16 up to 1.2 times, a Galaxy S23 up to 6 times, a Nintendo Switch OLED up to 5 times, and a DJI Mavic Air 2 up to 3.5 times.

That’s a pretty wide gamut of products, so this power bank is ideal for professionals, gamers, and people who are always on the go.

AOHi The Future Starship in different scenes

Enjoy a compact power bank and useful ports

Despite its 2-in-1 functionality, the AOHi The Future Starship is actually pretty compact. The size of a soda can, it fits easily in laptop bags and backpacks.

Plus, it has a decent selection of ports. There are 3 USB-C 140W ports and one USB-A port, which definitely cover my needs. Also, there’s a selection of fast-charging options.

Overall, I find it a really great addition to my professional portable tech kit.

Recharge without stress using the quick-charging options

My laptop runs out of battery at some point during a trip. Luckily, I know I won’t have to wait long for a top-up with this power bank and charging station.

It boasts great quick-charging options. For example, it can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ with continuous 140W power, bringing it from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes.

That’s a feature to get excited about, my friends. Yes, in the time it takes to eat lunch, my MacBook can be up and running at 50% battery.

There’s another option. When I connect to the 140 capacity, the Starship quickly and completely charges 3 devices and itself. Meanwhile, its recharge time is only 1.5 hours.

How incredible is that? With those charging options, I’m never without battery for long.

Go for intelligent power distribution

Meanwhile, the LED screen on the AOHi The Future Starship boasts a curved cyberpunk style, adding a cool vibe. Even better, it shows the 3C1A ports’ intelligent power distribution.

It’s a nice feature that lets you see the power bank’s battery and real-time charging information. That way, I know exactly when my devices will be done charging.

What’s more, the power bank is designed for efficient power distribution that adapts to devices, giving me peace of mind while charging my portable tech.

Give portable power as a gift

Does your loved one travel or work on the go? Then, the AOHi The Future Starship makes a thoughtful gift that they’ll actually use. The company packages it in an attractive gift box, so it’s presentable for giving.

With the AOHi The Future Starship, I don’t worry about my devices running out of juice at the worst times. Its innovative design combines a power bank and a charging station, ensuring I’m prepared for last-minute trips, random work sessions, or even just a long day out.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a dedicated gamer, or someone who’s always using their devices, this gadget has your power needs covered.

Get the AOHi The Future Starship for $229 on the official website.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond

Keeping up with the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market is handy for investors looking to maximize their investments. Doing so enables you to make smart investment choices while maximizing profits. For that reason, we’re highlighting the top 4 cryptocurrency..
LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LEFEET P1 underwater scooter: ideal for exploring shipwrecks and caves

I live near the sea and try to explore the depths whenever I can. Over the years, I’ve found that an underwater scooter is an excellent way to cover more mileage while I’m beneath the waves. So I was thrilled..
What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

What is OSS in telecom? Information, benefits & product examples

What is OSS in telecom? OSS stands for Operational Support Systems. These software systems enable efficient and effective management of telecommunications services and network management. Telecommunications operators use such solutions. Today, many options make it easier to manage and connect..
HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes

If I’m on the go all day, I hit up McDonald’s or Panera for lunch. Lately, however, I’ve been trying to cook more of my food at home. The trouble is, bringing casseroles and other cooked dishes with me has..
MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more
Tech News
By Paul Panteleimonitis

MWC Barcelona 2024: flying taxis, bendable phones & so much more

As chief business development officer (CBDO) of Gadget Flow, I love witnessing new tech releases to the consumer market. At MWC 2024, I got the chance to experience firsthand some of the latest ideas and innovations that will impact our..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings
Tech News
By Philip Piletic

These 6 technologies give your business 5-star customer service ratings

Years ago, all it took to run a successful business was an innovative product that customers wanted. After that, everything else was secondary. You could succeed with relatively high prices. You could even get by with subpar customer service technologies...
A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

A guide to roaming: how to stay connected without overpaying

Staying connected to your friends and loved ones you travel is important. Doing so will improve communication, navigation, and safety. It also helps you get important information and share experiences in real time. And that’s why we’re presenting you with..
The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

The Crowdfunding Formula review: amplifying innovation through strategic collaboration with Gadget Flow

Crowdfunding has revolutionized how innovators bring their products to market. The Crowdfunding Formula (TCF) is an ally in this financial renaissance. At Gadget Flow, a platform with a keen eye for groundbreaking technology, we’ve observed firsthand the significant impact of..
Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best of MWC 2024: HONOR AI phones, Lenovo transparent laptop, and more

MWC 2024 is well underway in Barcelona. My team members are on the floor, scouting the latest products and tech innovations to share with you. And you won’t be disappointed. Tech companies have had some pretty big announcements this week...
Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coming up at MWC 2024: Honor’s futuristic eye-tracking tech in the Magic6 Pro

Ahead of the Honor Magic6 Pro launch at MWC 2024, Honor shows off its futuristic eye-tracking tech with Autocar in a video released earlier this week. The video demonstrates how Honor’s new technology can start and move a car. Sounds..
Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Petastream S20 review: this app-free wireless speaker eliminates password hassle

When I’m playing music at home, I want to enjoy the moment, not deal with connecting my speaker to an app. But that’s what happens. So, when this app-free wireless speaker appeared on my review list, I was intrigued. Keep..