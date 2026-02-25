Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung took the stage in San Francisco and rolled out the Galaxy S26 family—the big Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26. Every Galaxy Unpacked brings hype and wild guesses. However, rumors had set low expectations, with talk of minor tweaks instead of bold upgrades. Still, my Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights tell a more interesting story once you look past the surface.

I see Samsung lean into AI features and privacy tools that shape how people use their phones each day rather than chase a flashy redesign. Foldable phones attract attention with wild shapes and flex modes. Still, bar style phones move far more units. That makes each Galaxy S launch a big moment for Samsung. A proven formula can pull in more buyers than a risky overhaul. So before you write this lineup off as boring, stick with me. A few moments from Unpacked in February 2026 caught me off guard.

Galaxy S26 lineup

Samsung plays defense with the S26 series, yet it also aims straight at rivals such as the iPhone 17 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro, and a long list of Android brands that chase the same crowd.

Price

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 for 256 GB, which matches last year. The S26+ costs $1,099.99 for 256 GB, and the S26 comes in at $899.99 for 256 GB. Both smaller models jump by $100. From what I understand, the ongoing global RAM shortage drives that bump.

Performance

Benchmark leaks hit the web days before launch and show big gains on AnTuTu, 3DMark, and Geekbench. Now Samsung backs that up on stage.

Samsung claims up to a 19% CPU lift, so the S26 Ultra reacts fast and juggles heavy tasks with ease. A 39% NPU boost fuels Galaxy AI features that run at all times, so you can hop between apps without stutter. The GPU sees a 24% jump, which brings richer graphics and smoother gameplay.

Under the hood, the S26 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Meanwhile, the S26+ and S26 run on Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip.

AI

All three phones push new AI tricks. Gemini can now take action inside ride hailing and food apps, though you still guide it and confirm each order.

Photo Assist lets you tweak your shots with simple text prompts. In a demo, Samsung swapped key parts of an image with a short command. I want hands on time to see how far this tool can go.

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Image Credit: Samsung

The 6.9 inch Ultra gets the boldest updates. Samsung trades last year’s sharp titanium look for a round aluminum frame.

A new Privacy Display blocks side glances. The screen controls how pixels spread light, so you see bright, clear content while people next to you see less. You skip those old stick on filters and keep full quality when the feature stays off. Flip it on, and side angles lose detail in both portrait and landscape view.

The Ultra also gains wider camera apertures. More light hits the sensor, which means sharper shots with richer detail in low light, even with zoom.

Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26

Image Credit: Samsung

The base S26 picks up a larger 6.3 inch screen and a 4,300 mAh battery. By contrast, the S26+ stays close to last year in most areas.

I get why Samsung didn’t come up with design changes for the S26+. The shape feels safe and modern, much like the steady look of the iPhone year after year. A brand finds a design that works and runs with it. Still, I question the choice to keep the same 4,900 mAh battery on the S26+.

Galaxy Buds4 series

Image Credit: Samsung

Rumors had hint at new earbuds for the Galaxy Unpacked, but nothing was set in stone. Then, voila, Samsung reveals two pairs: the Galaxy Buds4 ($179.99) and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro ($249.99).

Samsung says it ran over 10,000 simulations and pulled from more than 1 million ear data points to shape these buds. The goal: a better fit and more comfort than previous models. The Buds4 Pro sport a canal fit design that blends strong sound with smart features, while the standard Buds4 take an open fit shape for a light, easy listen.

TechRadar’s Hamish Hector got early listening time. With ANC activated, the Buds4 Pro immediately stand out. He notes that while the Buds4 deliver solid sound, they fall short compared with the Pro model in both punch and noise-blocking. A gap that leaves room for growth in the base pair.

Parting thoughts

I didn’t expect Samsung to catch me off guard at Unpacked, but here we are. The Ultra’s Privacy Display isn’t just a feature—it changes how you use your phone around others. The AI tools, especially Photo Assist, feel like they could genuinely save time instead of being gimmicks. Even the S26+ and base S26, which barely changed, show that small refinements can make a real difference.