Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
ANYPIN Note Pod P1 AI Wearable Voice Recorder écoute TH2 Portable Vacuum Tube Hi-Fi Headphones with Tube Preamp Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026 Satechi Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance
Tech News

Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance

Feb 25, 2026, 2:44 pm EST
5 min read
0 comments
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung took the stage in San Francisco and rolled out the Galaxy S26 family—the big Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26. Every Galaxy Unpacked brings hype and wild guesses. However, rumors had set low expectations, with talk of minor tweaks instead of bold upgrades. Still, my Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights tell a more interesting story once you look past the surface.

I see Samsung lean into AI features and privacy tools that shape how people use their phones each day rather than chase a flashy redesign. Foldable phones attract attention with wild shapes and flex modes. Still, bar style phones move far more units. That makes each Galaxy S launch a big moment for Samsung. A proven formula can pull in more buyers than a risky overhaul. So before you write this lineup off as boring, stick with me. A few moments from Unpacked in February 2026 caught me off guard.

Galaxy S26 lineup

Samsung plays defense with the S26 series, yet it also aims straight at rivals such as the iPhone 17 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro, and a long list of Android brands that chase the same crowd.

Price

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 for 256 GB, which matches last year. The S26+ costs $1,099.99 for 256 GB, and the S26 comes in at $899.99 for 256 GB. Both smaller models jump by $100. From what I understand, the ongoing global RAM shortage drives that bump.

Performance

Benchmark leaks hit the web days before launch and show big gains on AnTuTu, 3DMark, and Geekbench. Now Samsung backs that up on stage.

Samsung claims up to a 19% CPU lift, so the S26 Ultra reacts fast and juggles heavy tasks with ease. A 39% NPU boost fuels Galaxy AI features that run at all times, so you can hop between apps without stutter. The GPU sees a 24% jump, which brings richer graphics and smoother gameplay.

Under the hood, the S26 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Meanwhile, the S26+ and S26 run on Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip.

AI

All three phones push new AI tricks. Gemini can now take action inside ride hailing and food apps, though you still guide it and confirm each order.

Photo Assist lets you tweak your shots with simple text prompts. In a demo, Samsung swapped key parts of an image with a short command. I want hands on time to see how far this tool can go.

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Image Credit: Samsung

The 6.9 inch Ultra gets the boldest updates. Samsung trades last year’s sharp titanium look for a round aluminum frame.

A new Privacy Display blocks side glances. The screen controls how pixels spread light, so you see bright, clear content while people next to you see less. You skip those old stick on filters and keep full quality when the feature stays off. Flip it on, and side angles lose detail in both portrait and landscape view.

The Ultra also gains wider camera apertures. More light hits the sensor, which means sharper shots with richer detail in low light, even with zoom.

Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26
Image Credit: Samsung

The base S26 picks up a larger 6.3 inch screen and a 4,300 mAh battery. By contrast, the S26+ stays close to last year in most areas.

I get why Samsung didn’t come up with design changes for the S26+. The shape feels safe and modern, much like the steady look of the iPhone year after year. A brand finds a design that works and runs with it. Still, I question the choice to keep the same 4,900 mAh battery on the S26+.

Galaxy Buds4 series

Galaxy Buds4 series
Image Credit: Samsung

Rumors had hint at new earbuds for the Galaxy Unpacked, but nothing was set in stone. Then, voila, Samsung reveals two pairs: the Galaxy Buds4 ($179.99) and the Galaxy Buds4 Pro ($249.99).

Samsung says it ran over 10,000 simulations and pulled from more than 1 million ear data points to shape these buds. The goal: a better fit and more comfort than previous models. The Buds4 Pro sport a canal fit design that blends strong sound with smart features, while the standard Buds4 take an open fit shape for a light, easy listen.

TechRadar’s Hamish Hector got early listening time. With ANC activated, the Buds4 Pro immediately stand out. He notes that while the Buds4 deliver solid sound, they fall short compared with the Pro model in both punch and noise-blocking. A gap that leaves room for growth in the base pair.

Parting thoughts

I didn’t expect Samsung to catch me off guard at Unpacked, but here we are. The Ultra’s Privacy Display isn’t just a feature—it changes how you use your phone around others. The AI tools, especially Photo Assist, feel like they could genuinely save time instead of being gimmicks. Even the S26+ and base S26, which barely changed, show that small refinements can make a real difference.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Galaxy Unpacked 2026 preview: What I like so far—and what I’d change
Tech News
By Mark Gulino
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Samsung Unpacked 2019 highlights – Galaxy Note10, Tab S6, and Galaxy Book S
Samsung Unpacked 2019 highlights – Galaxy Note10, Tab S6, and Galaxy Book S
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
UREVO at CES 2026: building a smarter wellness lifestyle
UREVO at CES 2026: building a smarter wellness lifestyle
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
CES 2026: Lenovo shows off the future of AI-driven devices—and raises privacy questions
CES 2026: Lenovo shows off the future of AI-driven devices—and raises privacy questions

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game?
OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best headphones for health in 2026 (Low-toxic picks for adults & kids)
7 Best headphones for health in 2026 (Low-toxic picks for adults & kids)
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 Tech trends of 2026 that actually want to be your friend
10 Tech trends of 2026 that actually want to be your friend
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game? Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept