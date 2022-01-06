Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub

Mark Gulino on under Tech News , Byunder

Samsung's new M8 smart monitor is here and ready to help you take on the day. It's perfect for at-home workstations, college dorms, or even offices. Loaded with great features, you won't want to miss it. Read on to learn more about this sleek and handy smart monitor.

Samsung M8 smart monitor is perfect for remote work

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing product at CES 2022 this week as it continues to expand its new monitor lineup. The latest to be unveiled is the Samsung M8 smart monitor which is a gorgeous new 4K display. It will feature some slick wireless connectivity capabilities along with smart TV functionality as well. Let’s dive in and see what this new monitor is all about!

Samsung M8 smart monitor has a sleek modern aesthetic

Features a slim and clean form factor that’s workspace-friendly

If you thought the previous version of this Samsung monitor was slim, we’re here to tell you that this latest model is even thinner. In fact, it’s only 11.4 mm thick, roughly 3/4 slimmer than before. The 32-inch M8 is a fantastic size for most workspaces and is perfect for those working remotely from home. It features a sleek warm white aesthetic with a flat back design. It’s a gorgeous and minimalist look most can appreciate.

Offers solid specs that are fine for everyday tasks and workloads

The Samsung M8 smart monitor brings enough of the hardware necessary to handle your daily needs and then some. It features a 4K UHD display that delivers brilliant colors with a 99% sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of brightness. We’re still waiting on more details regarding the official spec sheet, but Samsung is currently marketing the device as an ideal solution for everyday tasks and workloads, both personally and professionally.

Official Teaser Trailer for Samsung CES 2022

Includes plenty of great smart features for users to enjoy

Reinforcing the M8 as a perfect work-from-home monitor, Samsung provides plenty of support built into the monitor itself. For example, there are smart TV and productivity apps along with SmartThings control hub capabilities. You don’t even need to have a connected PC for these features to work.

The new Samsung M8 monitor adds a magnetic SlimFit Cam for video calls and a video call app that can be used with all the popular video chat services. USB-C support allows for charging up to 65 W.

A great monitor for almost anyone, anywhere, in any setup

It’s looking like the Samsung M8 monitor will be a welcome gadget for a lot of people from different walks of life. Whether needing it for a remote office, personal use, a college dorm, or any other common setup, it provides enough flexibility to accommodate all of these settings. We’ll be on the lookout for more details regarding specs, pricing, and availability throughout the week.

