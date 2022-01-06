Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub

By Mark Gulino on Jan 6, 2022, 3:13 pm EST under Tech News,

Samsung's new M8 smart monitor is here and ready to help you take on the day. It's perfect for at-home workstations, college dorms, or even offices. Loaded with great features, you won't want to miss it. Read on to learn more about this sleek and handy smart monitor.

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub
Samsung M8 smart monitor is perfect for remote work

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing product at CES 2022 this week as it continues to expand its new monitor lineup. The latest to be unveiled is the Samsung M8 smart monitor which is a gorgeous new 4K display. It will feature some slick wireless connectivity capabilities along with smart TV functionality as well. Let’s dive in and see what this new monitor is all about!

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub
Samsung M8 smart monitor has a sleek modern aesthetic

Features a slim and clean form factor that’s workspace-friendly

If you thought the previous version of this Samsung monitor was slim, we’re here to tell you that this latest model is even thinner. In fact, it’s only 11.4 mm thick, roughly 3/4 slimmer than before. The 32-inch M8 is a fantastic size for most workspaces and is perfect for those working remotely from home. It features a sleek warm white aesthetic with a flat back design. It’s a gorgeous and minimalist look most can appreciate.

Offers solid specs that are fine for everyday tasks and workloads

The Samsung M8 smart monitor brings enough of the hardware necessary to handle your daily needs and then some. It features a 4K UHD display that delivers brilliant colors with a 99% sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of brightness. We’re still waiting on more details regarding the official spec sheet, but Samsung is currently marketing the device as an ideal solution for everyday tasks and workloads, both personally and professionally.

Official Teaser Trailer for Samsung CES 2022

Includes plenty of great smart features for users to enjoy

Reinforcing the M8 as a perfect work-from-home monitor, Samsung provides plenty of support built into the monitor itself. For example, there are smart TV and productivity apps along with SmartThings control hub capabilities. You don’t even need to have a connected PC for these features to work.

The new Samsung M8 monitor adds a magnetic SlimFit Cam for video calls and a video call app that can be used with all the popular video chat services. USB-C support allows for charging up to 65 W.

A great monitor for almost anyone, anywhere, in any setup

It’s looking like the Samsung M8 monitor will be a welcome gadget for a lot of people from different walks of life. Whether needing it for a remote office, personal use, a college dorm, or any other common setup, it provides enough flexibility to accommodate all of these settings. We’ll be on the lookout for more details regarding specs, pricing, and availability throughout the week.

What do you think of the new Samsung M8 monitor? Let us know in the comments below!

Tech News

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase

Digital frames have grown over the years to include many different shapes and sizes. They allow you to upload artwork and personal photographs and sometimes animated live photos as well. While Netgear isn’t exactly known for digital displays, that isn’t..
Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing item at CES 2022 this week. While it does fall into the display category, it may not be what you expect. Behold the Samsung Freestyle. It’s a portable projector that’s lightweight and can deliver images..
CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more

The second day of CES 2022 is here, and we can’t wait to share our favorite gadgets with you. From the latest LG TVs to Samsung’s brand new Home Hub, we are in for a smart home revolution this year...
Samsung Odyssey Ark is a stunning 55-inch 4K curved monitor that’s also rotatable
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Odyssey Ark is a stunning 55-inch 4K curved monitor that’s also rotatable

Another day at CES, another impressive delivery from Samsung. Especially when it comes to monitors and displays, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Samsung has yet another project like this in the pipe. It should, however, be a welcome..
Kohler fancy smart bath tech are about to change your bathroom, for the good
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Kohler fancy smart bath tech are about to change your bathroom, for the good

If you think you have a fancy bathroom, you might need to consider an upgrade after this week. Why is that? Because Kohler is at CES 2022 this week showing off a slew of new smart bath products that are..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8—the curvy 4K monitor is smaller and even more powerful
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8—the curvy 4K monitor is smaller and even more powerful

Not every PC monitor needs to be big in order to deliver a superior viewing experience. For limited workspaces and desk setups, a smaller monitor is usually necessary or perhaps preferred. Well, this week Samsung is showing off one of..
CES 2022 day 1: Samsung & Netgear announce NFT support, Razer Blade, Odyssey Ark & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 1: Samsung & Netgear announce NFT support, Razer Blade, Odyssey Ark & more

If you are into tech as much as we are, you know that CES is the one tech event we swear by every year. And we’ve just completed CES 2022 day 1. It’s not just about the new products that..
Enjoy ﻿﻿easy at-home foam roller exercises with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Enjoy ﻿﻿easy at-home foam roller exercises with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest

If you have built up tension in your neck and back, you might ask your partner to help you get some relief. But that’s not always a success—and professional massages can cost a fortune. Enter the Wheeled Headrest. Fortunately, the..
Get the results of a 1-hour workout in just 20 minutes with this e-haptic workout suit
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get the results of a 1-hour workout in just 20 minutes with this e-haptic workout suit

Spice up your workouts with the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. It’s an e-haptic workout suit that delivers Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) workouts and VR gaming. Add it to your routine for smarter, more enjoyable exercise. If running on your treadmill for..
Alienware Concept Nyx at CES 2022—cast your PC games to any screen
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Alienware Concept Nyx at CES 2022—cast your PC games to any screen

What evolves faster than the way in which we play games? Video games have been mostly stationary and even mobile devices are still limited to those devices themselves. However, in recent years we can see that the technology needed to..
Connected coffee makers that help you save time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Connected coffee makers that help you save time

From locating your keys to taking the dog out, you’ve got a lot to do before you leave home in the morning. So cut minutes off making your coffee with any of these time-saving connected coffee makers. Related: Coffee machines you’ve..