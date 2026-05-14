Gemini on Google Home is smarter now—just not dependable enough

Image Credit: Google

What’s new

The headline feature is that Gemini can now draw on information you’ve saved in Ask Home—things like the names of family members, friends, or regular visitors. So if you’ve noted that your nanny’s name is Alice, you can ask your speaker when Alice arrived, and Gemini will pull up the relevant camera footage. That’s the kind of contextual intelligence that makes AI integration feel purposeful rather than performative.

Image Credit: Google

The “home brief” is another solid addition. Ask your speaker or display for a recap of what happened at home while you were out, and Gemini will summarize it. For anyone with security cameras or a busy household, that’s a practical feature.

Google also says backend processing improvements make lights respond to commands faster, with less need to repeat yourself. If that eliminates the post-command pause that leaves you standing in the dark wondering whether your device heard you, it’s a real quality-of-life improvement. On the content side, adult users will now get more helpful responses to general queries—cocktail recipes included—while parental controls remain intact for younger users. A reasonable and overdue balance.

On the app side, version 4.16 brings a simpler QR code device setup flow, Nest Thermostat improvements including easier outdoor temperature override, and third-party thermostat controls for iPhone users, finally catching up to what Android users have had for a while.

The bigger problem Google isn’t addressing

Here’s where optimism has to give way to honesty. Gemini for Home has a reliability problem that a feature update doesn’t solve. The assistant still struggles with the fundamentals—wrong room targeting, sluggish response times on simple commands, and an inconsistent ability to chain basic multi-step requests. These are the everyday interactions that define whether a smart home assistant is useful.

There’s also a deeper strategic frustration worth naming. Google keeps investing in AI-forward features while long-standing automation gaps go unaddressed. Users have wanted things like camera activity zone triggers, proper Matter button support, custom location-based automations, and more granular notification controls for years. Prioritizing Gemini’s conversational polish over that foundational work is a choice, and it’s one that alienates the most invested users.

The hallucination problem also can’t be glossed over. An assistant that occasionally gives you wrong sensor readings, incorrect times, or confidently inaccurate local information is worse than a simpler assistant that stays in its lane. Reliability isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s the entire point.

Where this leaves us

The May 11 update contains good ideas. Faster responses, smarter context awareness, and the home brief feature are all moving in the right direction. But Google has a well-documented pattern of improving the headline experience while neglecting the infrastructure underneath it. Until the core reliability issues are resolved, each new feature risks landing as a distraction rather than a step forward.

The potential for Gemini to be a transformative smart home assistant is real. The execution, for now, still needs to catch up to the ambition—and the window to win back frustrated users isn’t open indefinitely.