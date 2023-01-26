The most useful smart home monitors to buy

Stay informed about what's happening at home with these useful temperature monitors and smart home hubs. They make running your home easier.

The most useful smart home monitors to buy
SwitchBot Meter Plus smart temperature and humidity monitor on a surface

Want to receive alerts about leaky pipes? Maybe you need to improve your home’s energy use. No matter what part of your home you’d like to manage, the most useful smart home monitors can help. From temperature and humidity monitors to a multi-sensor for home security, these gadgets give you insights into your home.

You can create the ideal sleep environment in your bedroom by tracking and adjusting the temperature. A temperature and humidity monitor like the SwitchBot Meter Plus is a great choice due to its lovely design and Alexa alerts.

Then, if you want to monitor specific actions in your home, like water leaks and motion, don’t miss the Arlo Security System. It has a whopping 8 functions.

Stay informed about every aspect of your home with these practical monitors.

1. The SwitchBot Meter Plus smart temperature and humidity monitor has an easy-to-check LCD screen. It costs $17.99 on the official website.

SwitchBot Meter Plus
SwitchBot Meter Plus in use

Reading your home’s temperature and humidity is super easy when you have the SwitchBot Meter Plus. It boasts a large 3-inch LCD that shows temperature and humidity. Best of all, it can send you real-time reminders and alerts, helping your home stay at your preferred temperature.

2. The mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display panel works with Alexa and offers appliance control. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

The most useful smart home monitors to bu
mui Board in a child’s bedroom

The mui Board helps you monitor your home and blends in with the decor. That’s thanks to its natural wood design. Plus, it works with Alexa, sends schedule reminders, and controls many IoT devices.

3. The IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready smart home hub delivers smart home control without rewiring. Get it for $69.99 on the company’s website.

The most useful smart home monitors to bu
IKEA DIRIGERA in white

Dim the lights and turn on the thermostat, all without rewiring your home when you have the IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready smart home hub. It lets you control individual products, groups of products, or entire rooms. You can even control everything at once, which makes it one of the most useful smart home monitors.

4. The SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub has a temperature and humidity sensor. It’s priced at $69 and is coming soon.

SwitchBot Hub 2
SwitchBot Hub 2 in white

Get ready for the SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub. This helpful device works with Matter and supports sunrise, sunset, and geo-fencing scheduling for SwitchBot gadgets. You can also trigger scenes with the 2 screen buttons.

5. The Arlo Security System multi-sensor recognizes 8 functions around your house. Buy it for $199.99 on the brand’s website.

The most useful smart home monitors to bu
Arlo Security System on a table

Simplify your home security with the Arlo Security System. This all-in-1 sensor detects 8 functions, including water leaks, motion, door/window openings, temperature changes, and more. Moreover, it’s compatible with Arlo security cameras and the Arlo App.

6. The Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub automates your home quickly and easily. It’s coming soon and is priced at $59.99.

Samsung SmartThings Station
Samsung SmartThings Station on a nightstand

Control multiple home appliances with the Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub. It lets you automate pre-set schedules for different devices on the SmartThings app. That way, you don’t have to coordinate individual gadgets. It’s one of the most useful smart home monitors coming this year.

7. The AirThings View Radon measures and displays indoor radon levels at home. Purchase it for $199.99 on the official website.

The most useful smart home monitors to buy
AirThings View Radon on a wall

The AirThings View Radon keeps an eye on the radon levels in your home, helping you avoid the cancer-causing gas. Meanwhile, the E-Ink display is easy to read and looks great in your home.

8. The Wyze Room Sensor communicates with the Wyze thermostat to eliminate hot and cold spots at home. Get it for $24.99 on the brand’s website.

Wyze Room Sensor
Wyze Room Sensor on a door

Balance your home’s climate with the Wyze Room Sensor. It works with the Wyze Thermostat to spread heat evenly throughout your home. It prioritizes temperature in occupied rooms and is easy to set up.

9. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat lets you control your home’s temperature from anywhere. Buy it for $179.99 on the company website.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat installation video

Get control of your home’s temperature using the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. This gadget learns your schedule and temperature preferences; it lets you monitor and adjust the temperature from anywhere.

10. The Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners adjusts your heating and cooling year-round with scheduling. It costs $139 on the official website.

The most useful smart home monitors to bu
Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners on a table

Control your home’s window AC and mini-split heat pump from anywhere with the Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners. It integrates with your smart home and allows you to customize your schedule. Even better, the app is free. It belongs on any list of the most useful smart home monitors to buy.

These smart home monitors give you an in-depth look and comprehensive control of your home. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

