5 Smart home gadgets launched at CES 2024 you’ll want to buy right now

You've possibly seen a lot of the latest smart home gadgets from CES 2024. This list of our favorites showcases gadgets that solve everyday problems. Check out our quick list of the top 5 smart home gadgets we love from CES 2024.

Flic 2 smart home buttons from CES 2024

After covering the CES 2024 launches, we can see how much AI is coming into our homes this year. But there was also smart home tech that seamlessly adapts to your needs with dynamic designs and updates.

So, in this blog, we’re focusing primarily on smart home gadgets that stole the show with their simple yet exquisite designs. Let’s start with some of our niche smart home favorites from the show.

Samsung Ballie

Although we remember this robot from 2020, Samsung made the Ballie more relevant and futuristic this year. Packed with an onboard projector, AI smarts, and seamless smart home integration, Ballie takes charge of your home, autonomously navigating and learning from your habits for personalized assistance.

Whether it’s sending video updates when you’re away, managing tasks like adjusting ambiance, or assisting in activities, this rolling robot proves to be a versatile home management solution tailored to your needs. It’s like having a one-stop hub that does the job of home monitoring effortlessly for you.

Samsung Ballie in action

Who wouldn’t want this robot in their house? Most importantly, it still doesn’t look humanoid, so you won’t have a walking, talking, human-like robot in the house. Instead, you get a helpful ball rolling on the floor!

Kohler Atmo Fan

Over the last few years, we began to care more about the air quality in our homes. There are countless air purifiers that we love (from Dyson, particularly!). But Kohler just made our day with this smart light-looking fan that is made to monitor the air quality of your bathroom.

Yes, you read that right. With intelligent sensors measuring temperature and humidity, the fan automatically activates when it detects high humidity. Beyond air quality, this smart bathroom fan also offers adjustable lighting for brightness and color temperature. You can easily set auto modes for humidity and temperature to ensure everything is just the way you like it.

Kohler Atmo Fan for your bathroom

What’s more, the Atmo Fan includes a night-light setting that you can customize to your preferences. No more stumbling in the dark! You didn’t know you could expect one fan to do so many things, did you?

Govee Neon Rope Light 2

You know how we use smart lights to decorate our home? All of us do. But Govee made the process even more effortless.

With this lighting, you won’t have to bother about matching colors or presets based on where you use them. They do that by themselves or even via the app!

Govee Neon Rope Light 2 dynamic RGBIC lighting

Enjoy enhanced RGBIC lighting effects with advanced planar technology. They provide smooth and dynamic illumination with more than 64 preset options. Plus, you can seamlessly integrate this gadget into your smart home ecosystem, thanks to its Matter compatibility.

Flic 2 Smart Home Buttons Starter Kit

We saw Flic a couple of years back, but Flic 2 will change the way your home operates. Incorporating smart buttons into your home or office, this set empowers you to control over 1,000 apps effortlessly by simply pressing a button.

With 3 button functions—push, double push, and hold—you can seamlessly manage up to 3 devices, whether they’re light switches, speakers, or alarms.

Flic 2 Smart Home Buttons Starter Kit

You can also attach them to various surfaces using the reusable adhesive or utilize the rigid metal clip to secure the Flic 2 to your clothing or key ring while on the go. With a remarkable battery life of up to 3 years, this kit ensures long-lasting smart home control.

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1

Stepping out of the house, Yarbo’s M1 cutting-edge robot handles the mundane task of lawn mowing for you, thanks to its RTK-GPS positioning technology and advanced algorithms that work seamlessly within virtual boundaries. Setting up is a breeze with a user-friendly virtual border through the mobile app.

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot in use

The M1 boasts high-capacity use, covering up to 2.3 acres of land and tackling slopes of up to 68%. Schedule multiple zones effortlessly via the mobile app, benefit from wireless auto-recharging, and manage no-go zones with its IPX8 waterproof rating.

Did you see the rest of our CES 2024 highlights yet? Rest assured, this year’s going to bring a lot of bizarre yet innovative tech to the home.