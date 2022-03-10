Set the mood for spring parties with these entertainment gadgets and accessories

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 10, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Start planning your spring parties now with these cool entertainment gadgets and accessories. From the food to the lighting, these items help make your get-togethers amazing.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker

It’s probably been a while since you’ve hosted all of your friends in one place. Treat them to some good times once the weather gets warmer with help from some of the best entertainment gadgets and accessories for spring 2022.

Whether you host your brother’s bachelor party or a dinner party with close friends, the food you serve is tantamount to impressing guests. So homemade wood-fired pizza from the Ooni Fyra 12 is sure to be a hit.

And, of course, you’ll want to set the right atmosphere. The speakers in our list below are designed for outdoor music and portability.

Throw the bashes everyone talks about when you add these gadgets to your party plan.

1. The Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker is like having your own bartender, mixing personalized cocktails at the touch of a button.

Black and Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker
Black + Decker Bev in a kitchen

Enjoy your guests instead of making drinks all night long with the Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker. Simply load the device with the bottles of your choice. You can select your desired strength and create both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This gadget is priced at $300 and is coming this spring.

2. The Spark One charcoal grill adds a nice smokey flavor to grilled food without lighter fluid or a chimney thanks with its easy ignition.

Spark One on a patio

When you have people over, struggling to get the grill started is the last thing you want. Luckily, setup is easy with the Spark One charcoal grill. Its Charcoal Briqs give food a flavor you simply can’t achieve with a propane grill.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

3. The Aarke Carbonator 3 steel sparkling water maker lets you create your own fizzy water at home in 10 seconds or less without electricity.

Aarke Carbonator 3 in a video

Impress your guests and cut down on plastic waste with the Aarke Carbonator 3 steel sparkling water maker. It creates sparkling water right in your kitchen without cords or electricity, which is why it’s one of our favorite entertainment gadgets and accessories for spring 2022.

Get it for $229 on the official website.

4. The JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker pumps up the fun at your parties with an immersive light show and a digital wireless microphone.

JBL PartyBox at a party

Every great party needs incredible music, and that’s just what you get from the JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker. Its music-syncing light show sets the atmosphere, and the mic encourages sing-off competitions.

This gadget is priced at about $380 and is coming later this month.

5. The Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven cooks up authentic wood-fired pizza in your backyard or patio for a delicious evening.

Ooni Fyra 12 cooking pizza

You can’t go wrong serving wood-fired pizza from the Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven. It reaches 950° in just 60 seconds, and the real fire is an impressive experience, making it one of our favorite entertainment gadgets and accessories for spring.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

6. The InnoChiller fast drink cooler chills beer, wine, and more in just 10 minutes. That way, your guests always have cold drinks in their hands.

The InnoChiller in a video

Forgot to chill the wine before your spring dinner party? It’s no big deal when you have The InnoChiller fast drink cooler. It chills beverages faster than ice and water and fits in all freezers. What’s more, it can make ice in just 30 minutes.

Get it for $69 on Amazon.

7. The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker livens up your patio and pool parties with its powerful audio, practical IP67 waterproof rating, and lively colors.

JBL Flip 6 next to a pool

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker is another of our favorite entertainment gadgets and accessories for outdoor get-togethers and pool parties. Thanks to dual passive radiators and a separate tweeter, it offers powerful sound for music, podcasts, and so much more.

Get it for $129.95 on the official website.

8. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker produces a pound of chewable, tasty ice per hour, making your party drinks deliciously cool.

GE Profile Opal 2 0 Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 with ice

Ice is a pretty important component of a good drink. Don’t let it be an afterthought with the GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker. It produces nuggets made from compacted ice flakes, making them easy to chew. This ice takes sodas, cocktails, and more to the next level.

Get it for $629 on the official website.

9. The Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern sets the mood outdoors with LED technology, delivering a sunset or daylight glow.

Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern
Biolite AlpenGlow 500 outdoors

If your party lasts into the evening, set up the Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern on your table. Its LED technology picks up colors from the environment, creating beautiful cool or warm shades.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

10. The HuskeeCup reusable recycled coffee cup keeps after-dinner coffee hotter for longer, looks great, and has a sustainable design.

HuskeeCup Reusable Recycled Coffee Cup
HuskeeCups on a table

Finally, brew your friends a pot of coffee before they head home and serve it in the HuskeeCup reusable recycled coffee cup. It’s made from unused coffee husks, promoting a sustainable world.

Get it for $16 on the official website.

Treat your friends and family to fun, well-planned parties this spring with the help of these entertainment gadgets and accessories. Do you have any to suggest? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
