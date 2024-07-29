Luxury office gadgets & accessories: Here’s what the future of work looks like

Grigor Baklajyan on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Transform your workspace into a productivity powerhouse with high-end office gadgets and accessories. Discover top picks designed to boost comfort and efficiency.

Work in elegance with these luxury office gadgets and accessories

Setting up your workspace—whether it’s at home or in the office—is a wonderful opportunity to make your surroundings conducive to productivity. Over the last few months, I’ve been on a mission to turn my workspace into a haven of comfort and efficiency. I’ve explored a range of luxury office gadgets and accessories that truly elevate the office experience.

Related: How to build a home theater for watching the 2024 Olympics

From desks that adjust with no touch to chairs offering top-notch support, I’ve discovered some amazing options. These products not only improve functionality but also make working in your environment a real pleasure. Why not invest a bit more to get your space just right? Let’s check out some top picks that can turn your workspace into a more pleasant and efficient spot!

Luxury office accessories

Luxury goods spark something special in their users. They create a feeling that’s both physical and mental. Curious if my curated luxury standing desk and chair can do the same for you? Let’s find out!

1. Adjustable standing desk

Autonomous SmartDesk Levitate in an office setup

Back in my teenage years, I was always on my feet. Now, after 5 years at a desk job, I’ve started to notice more aches and pains. Ignoring them isn’t an option because sitting at a regular desk makes it hard to focus. Long hours of sitting can tighten muscles and cause lower back pain, especially with bad posture. Thankfully, adjustable standing desks can help. The Autonomous SmartDesk Levitate’s touch-free lifting lets you raise or lower the desk by hovering your hand over the sensors. No more hygiene worries, and you can easily set it to a posture-friendly height.

What’s more? Besides the hands-free sensor, users love how stable this desk is. Unlike other powered desks they’ve tried, this one doesn’t wobble at all when they’re seated. Get the SmartDesk Levitate for $999 today.

A study looked at how sit-stand desks can cut down on sitting and found some great results. People felt healthier, with less neck and shoulder pain, and they also noticed they had more energy and a better view of their work performance. So, if you’re interested in switching between sitting and standing, keep reading!

2. Adjustable standing desk chair

Herman Miller Aeron Stool in Black

While standing desks have their perks, they aren’t without issues. For example, standing for extended periods can lead to some leg and foot pain. That’s where standing desk chairs come in! Herman Miller’s Aeron Stool has a wide 20-inch seat for added comfort, and the foot ring is wider than other chairs, as well, to offer more support and reduce pressure on your feet.

A tall office chair for a standing desk, the Aeron Stool comes with several adjustable features. Along with adjusting the height, you can also tweak the armrest position, seat tilt, and back support. Plus, when customizing your chair, you can choose from different armpad and caster styles to make it truly your own.

The Herman Miller Aeron Stool is now 20% off—it’ll cost you $1,292 instead of the usual $1,615.

Luxury office gadgets

Wondering if pricey gadgets are worth it? It depends on your budget and needs. High-end gadgets often have advanced features, better performance, and quality materials. If these are important for your work, the investment can be practical.

3. Office mouse

Leronza 24K Gold Magic Mouse with the brand’s signature

Moving on to luxury office gadgets for desk, Leronza brings a new level of elegance to the classic 24K Gold Apple Magic Mouse. The mouse is fully covered in 24K gold, thanks to a sophisticated gold electroplating system that ensures a sleek 7-micron coating.

Add a touch of extravagance and subtle glamour to your tech setup. The Leronza 24K Gold Apple Magic Mouse is priced at $1,150.

4. Custom keyboard

Keycult No.1/60 Tfue Commission top view

In January 2020, the X user @Tfue grabbed the attention of tech communities by sharing a live link to the making of his custom keyboard.

The Keycult No.1/60 Tfue Commission is a collaboration between TaehaTypes and Keycult. It’s made from CNC’d aluminum, has a polished stainless steel midpiece, and features a 6° typing angle along with unique anodization from Caustic Customs Anodizing. At $3,500, it’s one of the more expensive keyboards out there.

4. Desk light

Dyson Solarcycle Morph on a desk

For me, lighting is a huge deal. If the light is too harsh overall, I end up with headaches from staring at my screens. And when the lighting is too yellow or too dim, especially on cloudy days, I struggle to focus and often feel sleepy.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph’s auto-adjusting light is really handy. It changes based on the time of day, so you get the right amount of light, whether it’s morning or night. It’s great for both work and leisure, especially if you’re working from home. It just makes sure you have the lighting you need.

Plus, these versatile lights don’t need a window to shine. The Dyson Lightcycle Morph collection, featuring both desk and floor models, uses various data to replicate natural light. Even on cloudy days, you’ll enjoy bright indoor lighting. At $649.99 for the desk model and $699.99 for the floor model (with a 17.65% discount), these lights bring the outdoors inside.

Futuristic office setups

When it comes to comfort and efficiency, the little things can make a huge difference. That’s why this luxury home workstation and AR laptop are great for setting up a productive and cozy workspace.

5. Home workstation

Altwork Signature Workstation in a lifestyle image

The Altwork Signature Station offers an incredible range of ergonomic positions, from standing and sitting to lying flat and everything in between. It’s designed to be more effective at relieving discomfort than traditional standing desks or ergonomic chairs. With just the push of a button, you can adjust it to fit your body and needs. Whether you’re dealing with back pain or poor circulation, you’ll find the ideal working position for maximum comfort.

Built with aerospace-grade steel, this zero-gravity workstation is both tough and stylish. I’d say it’s one of the best workstations for home out there. You can snag the Altwork Signature Station for $8,950 on their official website.

6. AR laptop

Spacetop G1 and a person working in 3D

The Sightful Spacetop G1 is a super light and sturdy laptop for the future of work. It might not have the same processing power or memory as some newer laptops, but it delivers a unique experience that can really help boost your productivity no matter where you are.

The feature that sets the Spacetop G1 apart from other luxury office gadgets is that it does away with a traditional laptop screen. Instead, it comes with Xreal glasses connected to the laptop, creating a virtual display that feels like it’s 100 inches wide right in front of you. This setup allows for nearly 360 degrees of display, letting you position windows and apps at almost any angle around you. It also has a neural processing unit for handling machine learning stuff, plus 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 60-watt battery is said to last about 8 hours.

At $1,900, the Sightful Spacetop G1 hints at a future where screens might not be the main focus.

7. Smart bed

Jubilee Furniture Hariana Tech Smart Ultimate Bed with a desk

We usually think of a bed as just a place to sleep, but could Jubilee Furniture’s Hariana Tech Smart Ultimate Bed change the game?

With built-in Bluetooth speakers, you can enjoy clear audio for virtual meetings or background music without leaving your bed. The air purifier keeps your workspace air clean, while the massage chair feature helps you stay relaxed and focused. Plus, the USB charger ensures your devices are always ready to go. And when it’s time to work on your laptop, you can easily adjust to a comfy ergonomic position with the built-in desk.

If you’re looking for a reason to stay cozy in bed all night and still get things done, check out the Hariana Tech Smart Ultimate Bed for $2,799.

Parting thoughts

Revamping your workspace can really change how you feel about your workday. By integrating high-quality, thoughtful gadgets and accessories, you’re not just investing in your workspace—you’re investing in your overall well-being and productivity. From adjustable desks and supportive chairs to innovative lighting and futuristic tech, these luxury office gadgets and accessories can make a significant impact. So go ahead, tailor your workspace to fit your needs, and enjoy a more enjoyable and productive workday from the comfort of your home.

Ready to take your productivity to the next level? Browse Gadget Flow’s catalog for awesome productivity gear!