These storage gadgets and accessories help you tackle clutter in closets, desk drawers & more

Clutter loves to accumulate in drawers, closets, and desks. Organize it, once and for all, with these storage gadgets and accessories.

Grovemade New Desk Shelf setup

Are your desk drawers so crammed with office supplies that they barely open? It’s unfortunate, but areas like drawers, closets, and desks attract extraneous stuff. Tidy yours this spring with our favorite storage gadgets and accessories.

Imagine opening a beautifully organized desk drawer every morning. It won’t be just a fantasy when you have the Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules. Great for drawers or on top of your desk, they give paper clips, sticky notes, and other items designated spots.

For storage and organization that’s gentle on the planet, look no further than the Welli Bins and (re)x recycled ocean plastic hanger. Both products use eco-friendly materials, supporting a sustainable lifestyle.

Cut down on clutter in hidden spaces this spring and enhance your productivity with these cool storage gadgets and accessories.

1. The Grovemade New Desk Shelf provides more storage on your desk and even fits a tray for extra organization.

Grovemade New Desk Shelf with office gadgets

Slide your keyboard, desk pad, and mouse under the Grovemade New Desk Shelf for more desk space. Pair it with any Grovemade desk trays to organize smaller items like pencils and paper clips.

Get it for $240 on the official website.

2. The hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio desk organizer separates small desk items like pens, paper clips, and envelopes.

hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio on a desk

Keep your paper products easy to find with the hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio desk organizer. Its 3 trays fit office supplies like A4 and US letter paper, envelopes, and smaller items like pens, pencils, and rulers.

Get it for $571 on the official website.

Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray

Is your current watch storage system a bit haphazard? Systemize it with the Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray. It organizes and displays your watch collection and has room for jewelry and travel documents, making it one of our favorite storage gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $89.95 on the official website.

4. The Batelier Handicraft Wood Cable organizer secures the cords on your desk, giving you plenty of space to work.

Batelier Handicraft Wood Cable Organizer with cables

An organized desk leads to an organized mind. And the Batelier Handicraft Wood Cable organizer eliminates those cables covering your desk. It has a handmade walnut wood base, an eco-friendly finish, and room for 6 cables.

Get it for $39.00 on the official website.

5. The Welli Bins washable storage bins

Welli Bins in a video

Are your closets a wreck? Organize lose items with the Welli Bins washable storage bins. They let you store, organize, and tote pretty much anything. Made of plant-based materials, these bins are washable, durable, and vibrant.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

6. The Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station improves the look of your workspace, hiding chargers, power strips, and more.

Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station with a power strip

Make your workspace look more minimalist with the Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station. Created for WFH spaces and offices, it hides unsightly tech clutter like chargers and power strips. It’s one of our favorite storage and organization gadgets thanks to its top stand that holds smartphones, notebooks, and tablets.

Get it for $34.78 on the official website.

7. The Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules

Oakywood Oakyblocks with office supplies

Your desk and drawers will look beautiful with the Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules. These wooden organization trays come in different shapes and sizes—and they all connect via integrated magnets.

Get them starting at $29 on the official website.

8. The Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock keeps your MacBook lifted and out of the way while you work. It even has 2 USB-C ports.

Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock on a workspace

Store your laptop vertically while working on your desktop with the Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock. The 2 USB-C ports at 40 Gbps allow you to plug devices into the dock instead of your laptop.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

9. The Bellroy Tech Kit keeps your accessories organized. Use it to stow your earbuds, mouse, cords, and more.

Bellroy Tech Kit in a video

Tired of rummaging around your desk drawers and backpack for your tech? The Bellroy Tech Kit can help. It has space for both large and small tech gadgets and accessories. Made of recycled woven fabric, it’s one of our favorite storage gadgets and accessories because it organizes tech in your drawers and is a great carry solution.

Get it for $39 on the official website.

10. The ARTIFOX Mini Wall Shelf offers extra storage space for areas like above your bed and next to your desk.

ARTIFOX Mini Wall Shelf with devices

The ARTIFOX Mini Wall Shelf is another of our favorite storage gadgets and accessories. It’s the ideal place to set your phone, pens, and other accessories when you need an extra hand. Magnetic, it also has cable pass-through for convenient device storage.

Get it for $60 on the official website.

(re)x recycled ocean plastic hangers on a coat rack

Buying plastic hangers helps tidy your closet, but it’s tough on the environment. The (re)x recycled ocean plastic hanger is different. It’s made from 100% recycled plastic, removing the material from the environment and minimizing the need to create more. Plus, it’s 50% thicker than the typical hanger.

Get it for $20 on the official website.

Enhance your productivity with the most organized drawers, closets, and desks around when you go for these storage and organization gadgets and accessories. Which ones will you add to your spring cleaning plan of attack? Let us know in the comments.

