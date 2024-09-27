These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 27, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Step into the future with Shift Robotics' Moonwalkers Aero—where style meets speed! These next-gen robot shoes turn heads and transform your daily stroll into a high-speed adventure.

These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy
Moonwalkers are back and they’re lighter than ever!

Forget your regular kicks—Shift Robotics just dropped the Moonwalkers Aero, and they’ve got looks and speed. These next-gen robot shoes are lighter than ever and boost your natural stride like you’re in fast-forward mode. The Moonwalkers X made waves back in January, but Aero is here to take your city strolls (and your Instagram feed) to the next level.

Wanna cut your commute in half and turn heads while you’re at it? Yeah, these AI-powered shoes are a must-have. Check out the deets below!

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on YouTube

Super lightweight robot shoes

The Moonwalkers, introduced at CES 2024, were fun but heavy—5.3 pounds on each foot compared to the Aero’s 4.2 pounds. The newest design shaves off nearly 2 pounds total, which definitely makes for easier walking.

What accounts for the lighter weight? The Moonwalkers Aero use a new magnesium alloy power train and have 6 wheels per shoe instead of 10. Despite the wheel loss, their top speed is still 7 mph. To put that into perspective, they can help you walk over half of Manhattan Island in an hour.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero Robot Shoes
Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on people walking

Quieter walking acoustics

One of the coolest upgrades? The Moonwalkers Aero are 20dB quieter than their predecessors, and that’s thanks to a new Neodymium magnet-based motor. It cuts down on cogging torque (a fancy term for motor noise) to keep things smooth and stealthy. So yeah, you can walk faster than ever without sounding like a robot on the loose.

It’s a clutch feature—you don’t want to freak out a Boomer or Millennial focused on their morning playlist while you zip by on your way to work. You’ll glide through the streets like a ninja, minus the noise.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero in use

Superhuman speed for 7 miles

So, what’s the range on these things?

The Moonwalkers Aero will have you walking at superhuman speed for about 7 miles on a single charge—just like their predecessor, the Moonwalkers.

But your actual range depends on a few things, like whether you’re going uphill or downhill (and just how steep that hill is), your weight, and even the weather. Yep, hotter temperatures can affect battery performance, but this, too, has been improved in the new version.

Bottom line is, these robot shoes are excellent for exploring, quick commutes, or making work more productive.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero
Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on a gray background

More options for personalization

Shift Robotics didn’t just upgrade the tech—they completely reimagined the shoe design from the ground up. Every visible part of the Moonwalkers Aero is user-replaceable, meaning you can personalize the shoes to fit your style and needs. They’ve even included an organically shaped, swappable spacer available in two sizes, ensuring your foot feels perfectly cradled with every step.

But that’s not all! The Aero comes in a wider range of sizes, catering to everyone from women’s size 6 to men’s size 12. Whether you’ve got petite feet or need a bit more room, these shoes have got you covered.

Cool use scenarios

Sure, the Moonwalkers Aero will definitely turn heads as you glide by, but let’s talk about where they truly shine. With their lighter design, these robot shoes are tailor-made for urban environments and smooth, flat surfaces. Whether you’re navigating bustling city sidewalks or cruising through indoor spaces like warehouses, the Aero is your go-to choice. And hey, Jeff Bezos—consider stocking up for your employees; they’d make those warehouse shifts a breeze!

But if you’re on the hunt for something that can handle the rugged outdoors, you might want to look at the Moonwalkers. Designed for uneven terrain and those pesky cracks in the pavement, they come equipped with eight wheels that help you tackle bumps and dips with ease.

The final line

The Moonwalkers Aero from Shift Robotics are here to amplify your walking game. With their lightweight design, silent operation, and customizable fit, they let you navigate the urban jungle like a pro.

Get the Moonwalkers Aero on the official website for $1,199; they’re available now!

Tech News

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks
When it comes to keeping your floors clean, finding the right vacuum can make a world of difference. Whether you’ve got hardwood, tile, or carpets, the best vacuums in 2024 have something for everyone. From vacuums that mop and scrub..
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Just last week, we gave you an update on what’s coming up at Meta Connect 2024. And here we are, just moments away from the keynote! Going by year on year trends, it seems like another exciting Quest headset is..
Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone
Noticing more of your iPhone-using friends making the jump to Android? It’s not just your imagination. Since the spring of 2024, iPhone sales have been in a slump. And the new iPhone 16, which was supposed to revive them, has..
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..
What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What are the best wireless earbuds in 2024?
In 2024, the world of wireless earbuds is more diverse than ever, with options to suit every need—whether you’re after top-notch noise cancelation, crystal-clear audio, or a snug fit for those intense workout sessions. But with so many choices, which..

Popular Blog Posts

Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..

You Might Also Like

New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!

I used to be all about the PS controller, but after switching to the Xbox one, it just feels so much better in my hands. I don’t get that annoying hand pain anymore, so now, I’m totally team Xbox. And..
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Blindsight gets FBA Breakthrough Device tag
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Blindsight gets FBA Breakthrough Device tag

During the Neuralink presentation in late 2022, Elon Musk made some bold claims about Neuralink Blindsight. He suggested it could help blind people see. Naturally, this raised some eyebrows among experts who felt we weren’t quite there yet. Fast forward..
myFirst Camera 50 review: An AI camera for kids that’s packed with fun
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

myFirst Camera 50 review: An AI camera for kids that’s packed with fun

My kids have a blast snapping photos with their digital instant cameras. And while the resulting black-and-white photos make fun mementos, I can see that the kiddos would love sharing their memories with their grandparents and friends friends far away—just..
PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter

Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot..
What Hz monitor for gaming? 5 Options to bring your games to life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

What Hz monitor for gaming? 5 Options to bring your games to life

While casual gamers are happy with their smartphone and the games in the app store, a dedicated gamer has certain requirements. Of course, you need a decent console or a powerful PC to handle your fast-paced sessions. And that’s why..
IFA 2024 best keyboards: The top 5 that made a splash
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

IFA 2024 best keyboards: The top 5 that made a splash

At IFA 2024, many companies played it safe, and I was hoping for some bold innovations. But guess what? The real stars for me were the keyboards. Among the IFA 2024 best keyboards, I have identified the top 5 gadgets..