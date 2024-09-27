These next-gen robot shoes are so Instagrammable and comfy

Step into the future with Shift Robotics' Moonwalkers Aero—where style meets speed! These next-gen robot shoes turn heads and transform your daily stroll into a high-speed adventure.

Moonwalkers are back and they’re lighter than ever!

Forget your regular kicks—Shift Robotics just dropped the Moonwalkers Aero, and they’ve got looks and speed. These next-gen robot shoes are lighter than ever and boost your natural stride like you’re in fast-forward mode. The Moonwalkers X made waves back in January, but Aero is here to take your city strolls (and your Instagram feed) to the next level.

Wanna cut your commute in half and turn heads while you’re at it? Yeah, these AI-powered shoes are a must-have. Check out the deets below!

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on YouTube

Super lightweight robot shoes

The Moonwalkers, introduced at CES 2024, were fun but heavy—5.3 pounds on each foot compared to the Aero’s 4.2 pounds. The newest design shaves off nearly 2 pounds total, which definitely makes for easier walking.

What accounts for the lighter weight? The Moonwalkers Aero use a new magnesium alloy power train and have 6 wheels per shoe instead of 10. Despite the wheel loss, their top speed is still 7 mph. To put that into perspective, they can help you walk over half of Manhattan Island in an hour.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on people walking

Quieter walking acoustics

One of the coolest upgrades? The Moonwalkers Aero are 20dB quieter than their predecessors, and that’s thanks to a new Neodymium magnet-based motor. It cuts down on cogging torque (a fancy term for motor noise) to keep things smooth and stealthy. So yeah, you can walk faster than ever without sounding like a robot on the loose.

It’s a clutch feature—you don’t want to freak out a Boomer or Millennial focused on their morning playlist while you zip by on your way to work. You’ll glide through the streets like a ninja, minus the noise.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero in use

Superhuman speed for 7 miles

So, what’s the range on these things?

The Moonwalkers Aero will have you walking at superhuman speed for about 7 miles on a single charge—just like their predecessor, the Moonwalkers.

But your actual range depends on a few things, like whether you’re going uphill or downhill (and just how steep that hill is), your weight, and even the weather. Yep, hotter temperatures can affect battery performance, but this, too, has been improved in the new version.

Bottom line is, these robot shoes are excellent for exploring, quick commutes, or making work more productive.

Shift Robotics Moonwalkers Aero on a gray background

More options for personalization

Shift Robotics didn’t just upgrade the tech—they completely reimagined the shoe design from the ground up. Every visible part of the Moonwalkers Aero is user-replaceable, meaning you can personalize the shoes to fit your style and needs. They’ve even included an organically shaped, swappable spacer available in two sizes, ensuring your foot feels perfectly cradled with every step.

But that’s not all! The Aero comes in a wider range of sizes, catering to everyone from women’s size 6 to men’s size 12. Whether you’ve got petite feet or need a bit more room, these shoes have got you covered.

Cool use scenarios

Sure, the Moonwalkers Aero will definitely turn heads as you glide by, but let’s talk about where they truly shine. With their lighter design, these robot shoes are tailor-made for urban environments and smooth, flat surfaces. Whether you’re navigating bustling city sidewalks or cruising through indoor spaces like warehouses, the Aero is your go-to choice. And hey, Jeff Bezos—consider stocking up for your employees; they’d make those warehouse shifts a breeze!

But if you’re on the hunt for something that can handle the rugged outdoors, you might want to look at the Moonwalkers. Designed for uneven terrain and those pesky cracks in the pavement, they come equipped with eight wheels that help you tackle bumps and dips with ease.

The final line

The Moonwalkers Aero from Shift Robotics are here to amplify your walking game. With their lightweight design, silent operation, and customizable fit, they let you navigate the urban jungle like a pro.

Get the Moonwalkers Aero on the official website for $1,199; they’re available now!