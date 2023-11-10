Transitioning Beyond Screens: Introducing the Humane Ai Pin next-gen wearable

By Madhurima Nag on Nov 10, 2023, 11:00 am EST under Tech News,

It's possible you're reading this from a smartphone. But now there's a gadget that's a smartphone without a screen. The Humane Ai Pin is going viral for its mindful design.

The Humane Ai Pin will come in white

When we think of screen-free technology, it’s usually about staying away from the screen or monitoring your screen activities and regulating them. But with Humane Ai Pin, things are about to change. This next-gen wearable makes useful screen-free tech a reality.

Humane Ai Pin in action

This piece of wearable tech looks pretty awesome! It comes in 3 different styles: Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar.

With the current AI revolution, it’s become normal to expect futuristic gadgets with unique interactivity. The Ai Pin does exactly the same. It not only frees you from screens and unwanted notifications but also gives you new ways to communicate and check only what matters.

Laser-Ink Display

The Ai Pin not only entertains gesture control but also comes with interesting features such as the Laser-Ink display. Witness your hand transform into a screen for menus, experiences, and more—just lift and tilt your palm. Other features include closing your fingers to make a selection.

Humane Ai Pin laser ink display

Gesture Control

One of the features that intrigued us about this wearable is the fact that it doesn’t listen to you all the time. The control lies in your hand.

Simply speak to it while holding the touchpad. Activating Interpreter is as easy as holding down the touchpad with 2 fingers.

Ai Pin effortlessly navigates experiences, employing familiar gestures such as touch, tap, and swipe to manage calls, adjust volume, and more. You can capture any moment by double-tapping the touchpad with 2 fingers.

Humane Ai Pin attaches to your clothing

AI Mic

Most importantly, this wearable makes interaction a breeze with AI Mic. It will not only enable you to search for relevant information without typing it but also have your important notifications come to you on time.

The Ai Pin is made to make your life effortless. With smartphones, we’ve almost lost ourselves in a digital world. But, with this wearable, things can change. You can finally enter a world of mobile technology where your daily interaction is less about the virtual world and more about the real one.

Valuing such noble thoughts in the world of technology is crucial. That’s why we wanted to acknowledge this amazing piece of wearable tech today. Are you ready to ditch screens and make your life more real?

